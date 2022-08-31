Healthy Homes Program to help people fix mold, pest infestations, lead-based paint and other hazards

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther announced a $2 million federal grant to support the Healthy Homes Program.

The program protects vulnerable residents from housing-related hazards while preserving housing affordability in Columbus. Families with incomes at or below 80% of the area median income can take part in the effort, with priority going to families with children under the age of 6 years old.

“The Healthy Homes Program connects our most vulnerable neighbors with the financial resources they need to keep their families stably housed,” Ginther said. “By lowering the cost of essential home repairs for those who need the most help, we are empowering our residents to stay safe and secure in their homes while continuing to make the Columbus Housing Strategy a reality for all.”

Eligible families can receive an average of $7,500 to fix qualifying health concerns such as mold, pests, and lead-based paint among other things.

For more information, visit https://www.hud.gov/program_offices/healthy_homes/hhi .

