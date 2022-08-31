ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thecollegianur.com

Owl attack victims speak out about encounters

Around a week before students arrived on campus, owls attacked chemistry professor Leo Leopold while he walked behind Humanities Hall around 11 p.m. “It felt like a 10-pound pinecone hit me in the back of the head,” Leopold said. After a few moments of questioning, he heard squawking. “I...
RICHMOND, VA
thecollegianur.com

URPD's new body worn camera policy aims to eliminate bias

University of Richmond’s Police Department officers will use body-worn cameras in an effort to de-escalate conflict and bias during interactions within the campus community. Chief of Police Dave McCoy first addressed the concept of body-worn cameras after incidents of two verbal exchanges between students, a security officer and a police officer, according to an email sent to the UR community on Feb. 20, 2021.
RICHMOND, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy