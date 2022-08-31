Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Reaction to judge rejecting limo crash plea deal
CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. (News10)-There has been plenty of reaction to a judge’s decision to reject an earlier plea deal in the Schoharie limousine crash case. The owner of Prestige Limousine faces 20 counts of criminally negligent homicide for failing to properly maintain the vehicle, while the defense blames the business where it was serviced. So, […]
Judge rejects plea deal for Hussain in Schoharie limo crash case
A Schoharie County Court judge has rejected a plea deal for Nauman Hussain, the operator of the limo company involved in the 2018 Schoharie limo crash that killed 20 people. Hussain was set to get five years probation in the plea deal, but the judge wants four years in prison instead.
Thruway fight leads to Attempted Murder charge
An Albany man is facing several charges after a reported altercation on the Thruway.
Albany felon convicted on ammunition, drug charges
After a three-day trial, a federal jury found Mikal Smith, 28, of Albany guilty on Wednesday of unlawfully possessing ammunition as a felon, and possessing and intending to distribute crack.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WRGB
State Police arrest duo for shoplifting from Lowes
CAPITAL REGION, NY (WRGB) — New York State Police have arrested a duo for shoplifting. On September 2, 2022, State Police of Clifton Park arrested Hugo L. Cabrera, 46, of Troy, NY, on a warrant for Grand Larceny in the Fourth Degree, and Justine M. Tuttle, 42, of Schodack, NY on a warrant for Conspiracy in the Fifth Degree.
Ballston Spa man accused of DWI, drug possession
A traffic stop on the I-87 Northway on Thursday ended in felony charges for a Ballston Spa man, who allegedly had cocaine on him.
Schenectady Woman Nabbed 2 Years After Stealing Rental Car, Police Say
A woman from the region is facing charges, nearly two years after she allegedly stole a rental car from Georgia, authorities said. State police in Washington County spotted the vehicle shortly before 3:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 31, on Main Street in Kingsbury. Troopers discovered it had been reported stolen from...
Police: Cohoes man found with meth during traffic stop
A Cohoes man has been arrested after he was allegedly found with methamphetamine during a traffic stop. The Cohoes Police Department said Joseph Scott, 32, was arrested on September 3.
RELATED PEOPLE
Human remains found in Berkshires, believed to be high school teacher missing since March
Meghan Marohn, 42, was from Delmar, New York. Human remains were found in the Berkshires on Thursday evening, and police believe they are of 42-year-old Meghan Marohn, a New York high school teacher who was reported missing in late March. A civilian discovered partial remains “in a heavily wooded area...
Man From Troy, Woman From Schodack Accused Of Stealing $1,200 Worth Of Items From Lowe's
A man and woman from the region are facing charges after they allegedly stole over $1,000 worth of merchandise from a Lowe’s store. Hugo Cabrera, age 46, of Troy, and Justine Tuttle, age 42, of Schodack, were arrested Friday, Sept. 2, on a warrant for felony grand larceny. State...
Albany man allegedly throws gun onto school property
A 19-year-old Albany man who allegedly ran from police and threw a loaded handgun onto school property on Thursday has been arrested.
NYSP: North Greenbush cleaner tries to steal purse
A North Greenbush cleaning woman was arrested Tuesday after police said she tried to steal her client's purse.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Albany man named as victim of Cambridge Motel shooting
The victim of Sunday night's shooting at the Cambridge Motel has been identified by police as Jeremy D. May, 46, of Albany.
westernmassnews.com
Officials: remains found in Lee believed to be missing New York woman
LEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Authorities say that remains found last night in Berkshire County appears to be that of a missing woman. Andrew McKeever, spokesperson for the Berkshire County District Attorney’s Office, said that someone found human remains in a heavily wooded area near Fox Drive in Lee on Thursday night.
Schenectady woman allegedly steals rental car
A Schenectady woman has been cited to court after police said she stole a rental car from Georgia, and kept it for over two years.
WNYT
Sword attack suspect stored machete at homeless center
We’re learning more about Monday’s vicious attack in Albany. 13 investigates reviewed the court file of the man accused of attacking Jon Romano with a sword. It happened at Community Connections, a drop-in center for the homeless. According to the documents, Randall Mason slashed Romano’s head as well...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Plane Crashes Over The Berskhire Border In Bennington
Members of the Bennington Police Department, Bennington Rural Fire Department, and Bennington Rescue Squad responded to the William H. Morse State Airport in Bennington on a report that an aircraft crashed off of the runway. The pilot of the 1967 Piper Cherokee Arrow, Anthony J. LaFranco of Saratoga Springs, had...
WNYT
Two people injured during fight on commercial bus
A fight on a commercial bus leaves two people injured and one under arrest. State police and Newburgh police responded to the incident Friday night on i-87. The bus had been traveling from Albany to New York City when an altercation broke out between two men, forcing the bus to stop on the roadside.
Boat goes missing for months after Hudson River crash
A boat that went missing after it crashed into a channel marker on the Hudson River was found two months later, by a kayaker.
Saratoga Lake drowning victim identified
The man who reportedly fell out of his canoe and drowned in Saratoga Lake on Thursday has been identified as a 44-year-old from Mechanicville.
Syracuse.com
Syracuse, NY
59K+
Followers
48K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT
Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcomhttps://www.syracuse.com
Comments / 3