ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schoharie, NY

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NEWS10 ABC

Reaction to judge rejecting limo crash plea deal

CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. (News10)-There has been plenty of reaction to a judge’s decision to reject an earlier plea deal in the Schoharie limousine crash case. The owner of Prestige Limousine faces 20 counts of criminally negligent homicide for failing to properly maintain the vehicle, while the defense blames the business where it was serviced. So, […]
SCHOHARIE COUNTY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Schoharie, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Albany, NY
City
Schoharie, NY
WRGB

State Police arrest duo for shoplifting from Lowes

CAPITAL REGION, NY (WRGB) — New York State Police have arrested a duo for shoplifting. On September 2, 2022, State Police of Clifton Park arrested Hugo L. Cabrera, 46, of Troy, NY, on a warrant for Grand Larceny in the Fourth Degree, and Justine M. Tuttle, 42, of Schodack, NY on a warrant for Conspiracy in the Fifth Degree.
TROY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Peter Lynch
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prison#Limousine#State Supreme Court
westernmassnews.com

Officials: remains found in Lee believed to be missing New York woman

LEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Authorities say that remains found last night in Berkshire County appears to be that of a missing woman. Andrew McKeever, spokesperson for the Berkshire County District Attorney’s Office, said that someone found human remains in a heavily wooded area near Fox Drive in Lee on Thursday night.
LEE, MA
WNYT

Sword attack suspect stored machete at homeless center

We’re learning more about Monday’s vicious attack in Albany. 13 investigates reviewed the court file of the man accused of attacking Jon Romano with a sword. It happened at Community Connections, a drop-in center for the homeless. According to the documents, Randall Mason slashed Romano’s head as well...
ALBANY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
WUPE

Plane Crashes Over The Berskhire Border In Bennington

Members of the Bennington Police Department, Bennington Rural Fire Department, and Bennington Rescue Squad responded to the William H. Morse State Airport in Bennington on a report that an aircraft crashed off of the runway. The pilot of the 1967 Piper Cherokee Arrow, Anthony J. LaFranco of Saratoga Springs, had...
BENNINGTON, VT
WNYT

Two people injured during fight on commercial bus

A fight on a commercial bus leaves two people injured and one under arrest. State police and Newburgh police responded to the incident Friday night on i-87. The bus had been traveling from Albany to New York City when an altercation broke out between two men, forcing the bus to stop on the roadside.
ALBANY, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse.com

Syracuse, NY
59K+
Followers
48K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcom

 https://www.syracuse.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy