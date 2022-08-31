ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
u.today

Here's When Bitcoin Will Start Growing Again: Billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
Benzinga

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday

On Friday, 122 stocks hit new 52-week lows. Sony Group SONY was the biggest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low. The smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was Reshape Lifesciences RSLS. PolyPid PYPD was the biggest loser, trading down 77.01% to...
Benzinga

Vanguard Forecasts The Next 10 Years: 65% Chance Of Recession, Bet On Value Stocks

The Vanguard Group is projecting an annualized return of between 4.1% and 6.1% for U.S. stocks over the next ten years, with value stocks beating those returns. The Valley Forge, Pennsylvania-based investment giant has issued a white paper looking at the year ahead. For Vanguard, which touts $7 trillion in assets, the probability of the U.S. entering a recession within the next 12 months is 25%. However, that likelihood climbs to 65% in the next 24 months.
dailyhodl.com

Top Strategist at $1,300,000,000 Crypto Fund Says Bitcoin (BTC) Could Explode Over 2,200% – Here’s His Timeline

The chief investment officer of crypto asset manager Bitwise Investments is unveiling his massive price target for Bitcoin (BTC) despite the ongoing bear market. In a new Stansberry Research interview, Bitwise executive Matt Hougan says that Bitcoin could rally by over 2,273% from its current price of $21,062 as he believes BTC will come close to gold’s market capitalization of more than $11 trillion.
u.today

Shiba Inu’s BONE Surges 130%, JPMorgan Says You Should Sell Your Crypto, SHIB Metaverse Crucial Upgrade Revealed: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

The last days of summer were rich with crypto events. Take a look at the most important of them with U.Today’s top four news stories. As per Bloomberg’s recent report, JPMorgan’s chief global strategist David Kelly stated that investors should get rid of their crypto stashes. He believes that the Fed’s hawkishness will cause more problems for digital assets. Kelly is also bearish on large-cap tech stocks. This year, Bitcoin has traded alongside with the heavily tech-weighted Nasdaq 100 index, failing to serve as an inflation hedge. At the moment of publication, the first cryptocurrency is changing hands at $20,315, down almost 6% over the past week. Bitcoin took a sharp nose dive after Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s speech at the Jackson Hole conference, in which he said that the central bank would continue its aggressive campaign.
u.today

Legendary Trader Peter Brandt Shows How You Could Profit from Ethereum's Plunge

ambcrypto.com

Will Bitcoin repeat history by turning September into a bull trap

Bitcoin’s [BTC] price action has kicked off September at crossroads. Lateral price activity in the last six days has traders wondering which will win between the bulls and the bears. The ongoing low volatility might be short-lived according to this analysis. According to elcryptotavo, a pseudonymous CryptoQuant analyst, Bitcoin...
Benzinga

NVIDIA Whale Trades Spotted

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on NVIDIA NVDA. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
dailyhodl.com

Top Crypto Strategist Predicts Rallies for Ethereum (ETH), Fantom (FTM) and Two Additional Altcoins

A popular analyst is digging into the charts to provide updated price targets for Ethereum (ETH) and a trio of crypto assets. Michaël van de Poppe first tells his 624,300 Twitter followers that Ethereum’s price keeps rising even as funding rates dry up in advance of the project’s mid-September transition from a proof-of-work (PoW) consensus mechanism to a proof-of-stake (PoS) one.
Benzinga

What Are Whales Doing With DraftKings

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on DraftKings DKNG. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
CoinTelegraph

More than 50% of reported Bitcoin trading volume is 'likely to be fake or non-economic' — Report

Bitcoin trading data from 157 exchanges reportedly did not match up to what companies claimed. According to an Aug. 26 report from Forbes, Javier Pax of the news outlet’s digital asset arm said there was a mismatch between the Bitcoin (BTC) trading data reported by crypto exchanges and the actual numbers. The Forbes contributor found that a group of small exchanges had BTC trading volumes roughly 95% less than those reported, while those operating “with little or no regulatory oversight” — including Binance and Bybit — claimed to have more than double the analyzed volume: $217 billion as opposed to $89 billion.
