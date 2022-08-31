Read full article on original website
Related
u.today
Here's When Bitcoin Will Start Growing Again: Billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
Cathie Wood Sells $41M In Tesla Shares And Loads Up On This Chip Stock Amid Thursday's Plunge
Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management bought 297,818 shares of Nvidia Corporation NVDA, via three of the firm’s exchange-traded funds, valued at over $41.5 million based on Thursday’s closing price. Nvidia is the 27th largest holding in the firm’s flagship ARK Innovation ETF ARKK with a weight of 0.94%,...
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday
On Friday, 122 stocks hit new 52-week lows. Sony Group SONY was the biggest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low. The smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was Reshape Lifesciences RSLS. PolyPid PYPD was the biggest loser, trading down 77.01% to...
Vanguard Forecasts The Next 10 Years: 65% Chance Of Recession, Bet On Value Stocks
The Vanguard Group is projecting an annualized return of between 4.1% and 6.1% for U.S. stocks over the next ten years, with value stocks beating those returns. The Valley Forge, Pennsylvania-based investment giant has issued a white paper looking at the year ahead. For Vanguard, which touts $7 trillion in assets, the probability of the U.S. entering a recession within the next 12 months is 25%. However, that likelihood climbs to 65% in the next 24 months.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Cramer: Marathon Oil Is Good But Why Not Own One Of These With A Giant Dividend?
Marathon Oil Corporation MRO is "good, but why not own one of these with a giant dividend?" Jim Cramer said on CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round." Pioneer Natural Resources Company PXD has the biggest dividend in the S&P, Cramer said. When asked about The Lion Electric Company LEV, Cramer...
dailyhodl.com
Nearly Half of US Crypto Holders Say Their Investments Have Performed Worse Than Expected: New Study
Close to half of US adults who have ever dabbled in crypto assets say they are disappointed in their investments following the market downturn, according to a Pew Research Center study. The new study finds that 46% of US adults who have used, traded or invested in crypto assets feel...
dailyhodl.com
Top Strategist at $1,300,000,000 Crypto Fund Says Bitcoin (BTC) Could Explode Over 2,200% – Here’s His Timeline
The chief investment officer of crypto asset manager Bitwise Investments is unveiling his massive price target for Bitcoin (BTC) despite the ongoing bear market. In a new Stansberry Research interview, Bitwise executive Matt Hougan says that Bitcoin could rally by over 2,273% from its current price of $21,062 as he believes BTC will come close to gold’s market capitalization of more than $11 trillion.
dailyhodl.com
Steep Corrections Imminent for Bitcoin and Ethereum After Massive Fakeout in Stock Market: Top Crypto Analyst
A closely followed crypto strategist is issuing a dire warning to Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) holders. Crypto analyst Justin Bennett tells his 106,800 Twitter followers that the recent sell-off in the stock market suggests an imminent move to the downside for Bitcoin. “Today’s sell-off from stocks is more than...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
u.today
Shiba Inu’s BONE Surges 130%, JPMorgan Says You Should Sell Your Crypto, SHIB Metaverse Crucial Upgrade Revealed: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
The last days of summer were rich with crypto events. Take a look at the most important of them with U.Today’s top four news stories. As per Bloomberg’s recent report, JPMorgan’s chief global strategist David Kelly stated that investors should get rid of their crypto stashes. He believes that the Fed’s hawkishness will cause more problems for digital assets. Kelly is also bearish on large-cap tech stocks. This year, Bitcoin has traded alongside with the heavily tech-weighted Nasdaq 100 index, failing to serve as an inflation hedge. At the moment of publication, the first cryptocurrency is changing hands at $20,315, down almost 6% over the past week. Bitcoin took a sharp nose dive after Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s speech at the Jackson Hole conference, in which he said that the central bank would continue its aggressive campaign.
cryptopotato.com
Mad Money Jim Cramer Says the Fed Will Take Down Speculative Assets Like Bitcoin
“Mad Money” host Jim Cramer thinks the Federal Reserve will bring down all speculative assets. Jim Crame is back at it again with yet another U-turn in terms of his cryptocurrency stance. He called bitcoin and altcoins speculative assets and warned individuals to refrain from investing in them. In...
u.today
Legendary Trader Peter Brandt Shows How You Could Profit from Ethereum's Plunge
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
ambcrypto.com
Will Bitcoin repeat history by turning September into a bull trap
Bitcoin’s [BTC] price action has kicked off September at crossroads. Lateral price activity in the last six days has traders wondering which will win between the bulls and the bears. The ongoing low volatility might be short-lived according to this analysis. According to elcryptotavo, a pseudonymous CryptoQuant analyst, Bitcoin...
Ethereum Whales Sold 1.5 Trillion Shiba Inu (SHIB) Tokens In 2 Days
On-chain data shows that the richest Ethereum ETH/USD whales have been selling a large amount of Shiba Inu SHIB/USD tokens over the last two days. What Happened: ETH Whales sold 1.5 trillion SHIB tokens worth $20 million, as per data from blockchain wallet tracker Whale Stats. The meme coin rallied...
bitcoinist.com
Bitcoin Data: Long-Term Holders Are Currently Putting More Selling Pressure Than Short-Term Holders
On-chain data suggests the Bitcoin Long-Term Holders are currently putting more selling pressure on the market than short-term holders. Bitcoin Long-Term Holder SOPR Has Spiked Up In Recent Days. As explained by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, Short-Term Holders and US investors haven’t sold as much lately as during...
NVIDIA Whale Trades Spotted
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on NVIDIA NVDA. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
dailyhodl.com
Popular Analyst Predicts Imminent Rallies for Group of Crypto Assets, Says Ethereum (ETH) Will Take Backseat
A closely followed crypto strategist is predicting rallies for digital assets this week while mapping out Ethereum’s (ETH) price path against the US dollar and Bitcoin (BTC). Pseudonymous analyst Credible tells his 338,00 Twitter followers that he sees Bitcoin leading a crypto market bounce in the coming days. “Expectations...
If You Invested $1,000 In Bitcoin, Dogecoin And Ethereum At The Start Of 2021, Here's How Much You'd Have Today
The year 2021 could go down as the year of many things, including another year that cryptocurrency became more of a mainstream topic and investment. As cryptocurrencies became more talked about, many also gained in value in 2021, including three of the most popular names. Here’s a look at how...
dailyhodl.com
Top Crypto Strategist Predicts Rallies for Ethereum (ETH), Fantom (FTM) and Two Additional Altcoins
A popular analyst is digging into the charts to provide updated price targets for Ethereum (ETH) and a trio of crypto assets. Michaël van de Poppe first tells his 624,300 Twitter followers that Ethereum’s price keeps rising even as funding rates dry up in advance of the project’s mid-September transition from a proof-of-work (PoW) consensus mechanism to a proof-of-stake (PoS) one.
What Are Whales Doing With DraftKings
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on DraftKings DKNG. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
CoinTelegraph
More than 50% of reported Bitcoin trading volume is 'likely to be fake or non-economic' — Report
Bitcoin trading data from 157 exchanges reportedly did not match up to what companies claimed. According to an Aug. 26 report from Forbes, Javier Pax of the news outlet’s digital asset arm said there was a mismatch between the Bitcoin (BTC) trading data reported by crypto exchanges and the actual numbers. The Forbes contributor found that a group of small exchanges had BTC trading volumes roughly 95% less than those reported, while those operating “with little or no regulatory oversight” — including Binance and Bybit — claimed to have more than double the analyzed volume: $217 billion as opposed to $89 billion.
Benzinga
Detroit, MI
76K+
Followers
163K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT
Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.https://www.benzinga.com
Comments / 0