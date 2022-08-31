Read full article on original website
Evacuations ordered in Idaho due to the Four Corners Fire
Increased fire activity has caused evacuation orders to be implemented in parts of Idaho impacted by the Four Corners Fire, which was reported on August 13th.
'She is a legend': California fire lookout, 73, dies in McKinney Fire
"She was not only able to identify the fires, but she could locate them with pinpoint accuracy."
Mountain Fire explodes overnight burning 3,395 acres in Siskiyou County
SISKIYOU COUNTY — A second fire in Siskiyou County, the Mountain Fire, exploded overnight Friday. It has burned 3,395 acres and is 5% contained.The fire was extremely active through the night as it continues to burn north in timber, according to Cal Fire.No structures have been destroyed at this time, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.A new evacuation center has been opened at the Karuk Tribal Wellness Center at 1403 Kahtishraam in Yreka.Pet and animal Shelters shelters can be found at the following locations:Large animals: Horse barns at Siskiyou Fairgrounds, 250 Sharps Road, Yreka, CA, 96097Dog shelter: Rescue Ranch, 2216 E Oberlin Road, Yreka, CA, 96097Cat shelter: Siskiyou Fairground Armory Building, Siskiyou County Fairgrounds, 1712 Fairline Road, Yreka, CA, 96097Red Cross Shelters:Karuk Wellness Center: 1403 Kahtishraam, Yreka, CA, 96097The shelter at Yreka Community Center has been closed.
Woman killed after falling 100ft during hike in Oregon
A woman hiking with friends in the Columbus River Gorge in Oregon has died after she fell 100 foot from a trail and sustained serious head injuries, authorities say.Emergency services were called at 1.15pm on Friday to reports that a hiker had fallen near the Wiesendanger Falls, about 17 miles east of Portland, the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.On their way to the scene, officers received an update to say the women’s injuries were life-threatening injuries and bystanders were performing CPR on the woman.Corbett Fire District firefighters arriving at the site, about 1.3 miles from the...
freightwaves.com
Love’s pulls plug on controversial I-90 truck stop in Montana
Love’s has killed plans to build a truck stop near Ramsay, Montana, a tiny town on Interstate 90, following fierce opposition from local residents. The decision not to proceed with the truck stop comes even as Love’s, in a culmination of a five-year effort, received the final approval it needed from the Butte-Silver Bow Board of Adjustment. Ramsay is located in Silver Bow County, and Butte is the nearest city. According to local media reports, the vote authorizing the truck stop was 5-0.
Washington Woman Lands Massive 27.42-Pound Potential World Record Tiger Trout
A woman from northeast Washington landed a giant tiger trout while fishing from the dock next to her family cabin on the evening of August 7 which stands to be the next world record. Cathy Clegg of Colbert, Washington was soaking nightcrawlers with a spincasting rig at Loon Lake when the 27.42-pound tiger trout struck the bait.
Firefighters battle huge ‘fire tornado’ during 150-acre blaze in California
A so-called “fire tornado” has broken out during a vast wildfire in California spanning nearly 150 acres.Firefighters in the north of the state were already tackling the huge McKinney Fire, which has ravaged more than 60,000 acres in the Klamath National Forest, killed four people and razed scores of buildings since it began 13 days ago.But some 200 firefighters were also called on Wednesday to a huge inferno, dubbed the Sam Fire, which broke out in Los Angeles County.A news helicopter visiting the scene of the vast bush fire in Gorman captured footage of a rare “fire whirl” forming...
Rum Creek Fire in Oregon is just 1% contained, threatening thousands of homes
The Rum Creek Fire burning in southwest Oregon has grown to nearly 12,000 acres and was 1% contained as of Tuesday, officials said. The wildfire has scorched an estimated 11,974 acres and has fire officials expanding structure protection plans for homes east of the fire from Hog Creek County Park north to Grave Creek in Josephine County, the Oregon Office of State Fire Marshal said Tuesday.
Rum Creek wildfire in Oregon doubles in size, destroys several structures
MERLIN, Ore. — A wildfire in remote southwest Oregon continued its rapid spread through a rural area and destroyed several structures, after forcing evacuations and prompting the state to take command of efforts to contain the blaze, officials said Sunday. The Rum Creek Fire has burned almost 15 square...
Missing Seattle Hiker’s Body Found at Bottom of Cliffs Near Washington’s Lake Lillian
The search for a missing hiker has come to an end as officials have located the 24-year-old’s body near Lillian Lake in Washington. On Monday, August 15, loved ones reported Nicolas Gomiero missing after he went hiking in the Lake Lillian region near Snoqualmie Pass in Kittitas County, Washington. That same day, local authorities organized a search and rescue operation that continued until nightfall and resumed on Tuesday. Kittitas County Search and Rescue (SAR) joined the county’s Sheriff’s Department to aid in the recovery of Gomiero. According to the sheriff’s report, the team “searched all day in the steep, rugged, mountainous terrain.”
Huge update in Kiely Rodni case after missing Truckee teen, 16, vanished at wild party near Prosser Family Campground
THE BODY pulled from a lake has been identified as the 16-year-old who went missing weeks ago from an end-of-school campsite bash. Kiely Rodni's body was found in her overturned SUV recovered from the Prosser Reservoir in Truckee, California, on Sunday by a team of private divers, Adventures With Purpose.
Oregon governor invokes emergency act, authorities order evacuations amid 4,700-acre wildfire
Oregon Gov. Kate Brown (D) invoked the state’s Emergency Conflagration Act on Saturday after a massive fire erupted in southwest Oregon. The Rum Creek Fire poses a “threat to life, safety, and property,” according to Brown’s declaration, qualifying for additional resources provided by the state. “It...
Murder – Suicide Investigation Underway In Klamath Falls
On Tuesday, August 30, 2022, at 5:55 PM, Klamath County 911 received a report a female had just been shot at 12009 Clovis Drive. Klamath County Sheriff’s Deputies and Oregon State Police Troopers responded and located Shannon Renee Cobillas-Graham (41) and Robert Lee Cudo (63) deceased in the yard at 12009 Clovis Drive. The Klamath County Major Crime Team was activated to investigate the incident.
Evacuations in California after Route Fire burns thousands of acres
Authorities in Southern California have ordered evacuations after a brush fire that ignited early Wednesday exploded to thousands of acres burned by nightfall.
Illegal grow site found near Bonanza
On Thursday, August 25, 2022 Klamath County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Basin Inter- Agency Narcotics Enforcement Team (BINET) served a search warrant at a property in the 7000 block of Wood Duck Dr, near Bonanza, OR. Deputies executing the search warrant oversaw the destruction of an illegal marijuana production operation.
Mill Fire: 100 homes destroyed, 2 people burned, emergency declared
WEED -- A wind-swept wildfire near Mount Shasta in Siskiyou County tore through a neighborhood and destroyed about 100 homes and other buildings, fire officials said Saturday after at least two people were injured and thousands were forced from their homes.The Mill Fire started shortly before 1 p.m. Friday just north of Weed, a city of about 2,600 people 250 miles north of San Francisco. The flames raced into the Lincoln Heights neighborhood where a significant number of homes burned and residents had to flee for their lives.Two people were brought to Mercy Medical Center Mount Shasta. One was in...
Family with infant are rescued after three days stranded in canyon at Tahoe National Forest
A family hiking with an infant was rescued after spending three days stranded in a steep canyon in a remote California forest, officials said.The parents, along with their 10-year-old, a nine-month-old infant and a dog were hiking in Tahoe National Forest in Northern California when they became stuck.Sierra County Sheriff’s Office said the area, 225 miles northeast of San Francisco, is some of the steepest in the county, which backs onto the Sierra Nevada mountain range.Authorities said the mother came down with heat exhaustion and could not hike out of the remote area to safety.So, the father left the children...
Klamath Falls man killed in Mva, car submerged into Klamath Lake
On August 26, 2022 at approximately 8:11 AM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on Hwy 140W near milepost 58. Preliminary investigation revealed an eastbound silver Pontiac Grand Am, operated by Justin Vanscoyk (35) of Klamath Falls, crossed over the westbound lane of travel and exited the roadway, into Klamath Lake. The vehicle came to rest on its top and was submerged.
AOL Corp
Hiker dies at Grand Canyon National Park after falling 200 feet off ledge
A hiker at Grand Canyon National Park fell 200 feet off a ledge to his death, park authorities said. The hiker, a 44-year-old man whose name was not released, was near the rim west of the Bright Angel Point Trail on the North Rim of the park, the National Park Service said in a news release.
California farmers warned to stop diverting water in drought-hit area
California has warned a group of farmers and ranchers near the Oregon state line to stop diverting water from an area already wracked by extreme drought and a wildfire that killed tens of thousands of fish. The State Water Resources Control Board issued a draft cease-and-desist order last Friday to...
