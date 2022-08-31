ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

CBS Sacramento

Mountain Fire explodes overnight burning 3,395 acres in Siskiyou County

SISKIYOU COUNTY — A second fire in Siskiyou County, the Mountain Fire, exploded overnight Friday. It has burned 3,395 acres and is 5% contained.The fire was extremely active through the night as it continues to burn north in timber, according to Cal Fire.No structures have been destroyed at this time, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.A new evacuation center has been opened at the Karuk Tribal Wellness Center at 1403 Kahtishraam in Yreka.Pet and animal Shelters shelters can be found at the following locations:Large animals: Horse barns at Siskiyou Fairgrounds, 250 Sharps Road, Yreka, CA, 96097Dog shelter: Rescue Ranch, 2216 E Oberlin Road, Yreka, CA, 96097Cat shelter: Siskiyou Fairground Armory Building, Siskiyou County Fairgrounds, 1712 Fairline Road, Yreka, CA, 96097Red Cross Shelters:Karuk Wellness Center: 1403 Kahtishraam, Yreka, CA, 96097The shelter at Yreka Community Center has been closed.
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
The Independent

Woman killed after falling 100ft during hike in Oregon

A woman hiking with friends in the Columbus River Gorge in Oregon has died after she fell 100 foot from a trail and sustained serious head injuries, authorities say.Emergency services were called at 1.15pm on Friday to reports that a hiker had fallen near the Wiesendanger Falls, about 17 miles east of Portland, the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.On their way to the scene, officers received an update to say the women’s injuries were life-threatening injuries and bystanders were performing CPR on the woman.Corbett Fire District firefighters arriving at the site, about 1.3 miles from the...
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
freightwaves.com

Love’s pulls plug on controversial I-90 truck stop in Montana

Love’s has killed plans to build a truck stop near Ramsay, Montana, a tiny town on Interstate 90, following fierce opposition from local residents. The decision not to proceed with the truck stop comes even as Love’s, in a culmination of a five-year effort, received the final approval it needed from the Butte-Silver Bow Board of Adjustment. Ramsay is located in Silver Bow County, and Butte is the nearest city. According to local media reports, the vote authorizing the truck stop was 5-0.
MONTANA STATE
The Independent

Firefighters battle huge ‘fire tornado’ during 150-acre blaze in California

A so-called “fire tornado” has broken out during a vast wildfire in California spanning nearly 150 acres.Firefighters in the north of the state were already tackling the huge McKinney Fire, which has ravaged more than 60,000 acres in the Klamath National Forest, killed four people and razed scores of buildings since it began 13 days ago.But some 200 firefighters were also called on Wednesday to a huge inferno, dubbed the Sam Fire, which broke out in Los Angeles County.A news helicopter visiting the scene of the vast bush fire in Gorman captured footage of a rare “fire whirl” forming...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Fox News

Rum Creek Fire in Oregon is just 1% contained, threatening thousands of homes

The Rum Creek Fire burning in southwest Oregon has grown to nearly 12,000 acres and was 1% contained as of Tuesday, officials said. The wildfire has scorched an estimated 11,974 acres and has fire officials expanding structure protection plans for homes east of the fire from Hog Creek County Park north to Grave Creek in Josephine County, the Oregon Office of State Fire Marshal said Tuesday.
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR
Outsider.com

Missing Seattle Hiker’s Body Found at Bottom of Cliffs Near Washington’s Lake Lillian

The search for a missing hiker has come to an end as officials have located the 24-year-old’s body near Lillian Lake in Washington. On Monday, August 15, loved ones reported Nicolas Gomiero missing after he went hiking in the Lake Lillian region near Snoqualmie Pass in Kittitas County, Washington. That same day, local authorities organized a search and rescue operation that continued until nightfall and resumed on Tuesday. Kittitas County Search and Rescue (SAR) joined the county’s Sheriff’s Department to aid in the recovery of Gomiero. According to the sheriff’s report, the team “searched all day in the steep, rugged, mountainous terrain.”
SEATTLE, WA
Klamath Alerts

Murder – Suicide Investigation Underway In Klamath Falls

On Tuesday, August 30, 2022, at 5:55 PM, Klamath County 911 received a report a female had just been shot at 12009 Clovis Drive. Klamath County Sheriff’s Deputies and Oregon State Police Troopers responded and located Shannon Renee Cobillas-Graham (41) and Robert Lee Cudo (63) deceased in the yard at 12009 Clovis Drive. The Klamath County Major Crime Team was activated to investigate the incident.
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
Klamath Alerts

Illegal grow site found near Bonanza

On Thursday, August 25, 2022 Klamath County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Basin Inter- Agency Narcotics Enforcement Team (BINET) served a search warrant at a property in the 7000 block of Wood Duck Dr, near Bonanza, OR. Deputies executing the search warrant oversaw the destruction of an illegal marijuana production operation.
BONANZA, OR
CBS San Francisco

Mill Fire: 100 homes destroyed, 2 people burned, emergency declared

WEED -- A wind-swept wildfire near Mount Shasta in Siskiyou County tore through a neighborhood and destroyed about 100 homes and other buildings, fire officials said Saturday after at least two people were injured and thousands were forced from their homes.The Mill Fire started shortly before 1 p.m. Friday just north of Weed, a city of about 2,600 people 250 miles  north of San Francisco. The flames raced into the Lincoln Heights neighborhood where a significant number of homes burned and residents had to flee for their lives.Two people were brought to Mercy Medical Center Mount Shasta. One was in...
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
The Independent

Family with infant are rescued after three days stranded in canyon at Tahoe National Forest

A family hiking with an infant was rescued after spending three days stranded in a steep canyon in a remote California forest, officials said.The parents, along with their 10-year-old, a nine-month-old infant and a dog were hiking in Tahoe National Forest in Northern California when they became stuck.Sierra County Sheriff’s Office said the area, 225 miles northeast of San Francisco, is some of the steepest in the county, which backs onto the Sierra Nevada mountain range.Authorities said the mother came down with heat exhaustion and could not hike out of the remote area to safety.So, the father left the children...
Klamath Alerts

Klamath Falls man killed in Mva, car submerged into Klamath Lake

On August 26, 2022 at approximately 8:11 AM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on Hwy 140W near milepost 58. Preliminary investigation revealed an eastbound silver Pontiac Grand Am, operated by Justin Vanscoyk (35) of Klamath Falls, crossed over the westbound lane of travel and exited the roadway, into Klamath Lake. The vehicle came to rest on its top and was submerged.
KLAMATH FALLS, OR

