SISKIYOU COUNTY — A second fire in Siskiyou County, the Mountain Fire, exploded overnight Friday. It has burned 3,395 acres and is 5% contained.The fire was extremely active through the night as it continues to burn north in timber, according to Cal Fire.No structures have been destroyed at this time, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.A new evacuation center has been opened at the Karuk Tribal Wellness Center at 1403 Kahtishraam in Yreka.Pet and animal Shelters shelters can be found at the following locations:Large animals: Horse barns at Siskiyou Fairgrounds, 250 Sharps Road, Yreka, CA, 96097Dog shelter: Rescue Ranch, 2216 E Oberlin Road, Yreka, CA, 96097Cat shelter: Siskiyou Fairground Armory Building, Siskiyou County Fairgrounds, 1712 Fairline Road, Yreka, CA, 96097Red Cross Shelters:Karuk Wellness Center: 1403 Kahtishraam, Yreka, CA, 96097The shelter at Yreka Community Center has been closed.

SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA ・ 5 HOURS AGO