Wheeler Farms announces local theme for 2022 fall corn maze
WHITEHOUSE, Ohio — Wheeler Farms is preparing for the return of their corn maze and just announced the theme for the 2022 season. For the first time ever, the maze is cut to honor the city. "We've never done the Toledo theme in the past," said Christy Geha, director...
Bittersweet Farms highlights the impact of being a Dana Open charity
SYLVANIA, Ohio — Bittersweet Farms got a front-row seat to this year’s Dana Open as one of their benefiting charities. “For us to receive this support enables us to continue that important work that ripples into the wider community," said Katie Kuntz-Wineland, the marketing coordinator for Bittersweet Farms.
Sylvania residents convert their yards to Dana Open parking areas
SYLVANIA, Ohio — Bonnie Brieschke is one of the dozens of people who provide public parking to Dana Open spectators on their own lawn for just $10. With parking at the Highland Meadows Golf Course severely limited, houses along Erie Street have turned their entire yards, front and back, into parking lots for the tournament.
The Beauty of Butterfly Art at the Franklin Park Mall!
Gail Christofferson and Julie Sanderson of Artist Butterflies of Northwest Ohio appeared on WGO with art examples and spoke about the butterfly art exhibit in the Franklin Park Mall and the need of community involvement to gain interest in mosaic art!. For more information on mosaic art and the art...
Back to the Wild brings birds of prey to Bowling Green
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Wildlife rehabilitation center Back to the Wild Inc. brought some feathered friends to Wooster Green for a Thursday presentation. Speaking to an audience hosted by the Wood County Committee on Aging, staff brought along birds of prey to explain their role in the environment. Educators...
Lucas County Recreation Center's Handball Court Complex named after George Miller
MAUMEE, Ohio — The Toledo Handball Club gathered Friday to dedicate the handball court complex at the Lucas County Recreation Center in the name of George Miller. Lucas County Administrator Megan Vahey Casiere presented a proclamation on behalf of the county commissioners to acknowledge the renaming of the complex in his honor.
Lucas County commissioners award $100K to local groups for criminal justice reform
TOLEDO, Ohio — Friday, the Board of Lucas County Commissioners announced that 10 grants will be awarded community to organizations for individuals and families impacted by the criminal justice system. The funds have been provided by the John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation in support of the MacArthur...
Talbot Health Services ceremony honors local overdose victims
TOLEDO, Ohio — Wednesday, in honor of International Overdose Awareness Day, Talbot Health Services held a reflection service to honor and remember people who have struggled with addiction.. Cassandra Beltran woke up in a room in 2017 to cops all around her. "And they were just like, 'What's your...
Unison and the Suicide Coalition to hold events for suicide prevention !
Bill Emahiser Director of Public Relations for Unison Health appeared on WGO and spoke about the formation of the suicide prevention coalition in Wood County along with the increased community awareness for suicide prevention and the upcoming suicide coalition event!. For more information CLICK HERE!
Toledo police issue warrants for 2 suspects in July murder
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police detectives are searching for two individuals wanted in connection to the death of a murder suspect. According to a press release from the Police Department, on July 31 officers responded to a reported shooting at North Detroit Avenue and Council Street where they found 28-year-old Catherine Craig who had been shot while driving on North Detroit Avenue and later died at Toledo Hospital.
Man charged with murder in East Toledo shooting
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police detectives have arrested a man in connection to a fatal Friday afternoon shooting. According to a press release from the Police Department, officers responded to a reported person shot at 12:20 p.m. at Weiler Homes. On scene they found 22-year-old Corey Coley suffering from...
