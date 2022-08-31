ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Frank Mastropolo

'Go, Cat, Go!' The Story of 'Blue Suede Shoes'

When the “King of Rockabilly,” Carl Perkins, released “Blue Suede Shoes” in 1956, radio stations played its B-side, “Honey, Don’t.” Within a month, Cleveland DJ Bill Randle put “Blue Suede Shoes” into regular rotation and the song’s popularity spread across the country. Soon Perkins had a million-seller, one of the first records to be a hit on the country, rhythm & blues and pop charts.
Louder

Corey Taylor has already written a whole new solo album

Corey Taylor has announced his plans to begin work on a new solo album. The project will serve as the follow-up to his debut solo record, CMFT, which was released in 2020. In conversation with SiriusXM (as transcribed by Blabbermouth), the Slipknot frontman revealed his plans to head back into the studio in January and February 2023.
The Guardian

Drummie Zeb, lead singer of UK reggae band Aswad, dies aged 62

Musician Angus “Drummie Zeb” Gaye, the lead vocalist and drummer for the British reggae band Aswad, has died aged 62, according to a statement. “It is with deepest regret and profound loss that we have to announce the passing of our brother Angus ‘Drummie’ Gaye,” the band said. “Drummie has left us to join our ancestors and leaves a huge void both personally and professionally.”
American Songwriter

Southern Rockers Who Weren’t Southern At All

Southern rock rose to prominence during the late ’60s and early ’70s at a time when it was needed most. The British Invasion had begun to fall back and rock and roll was left divided between the self-righteously pure folk rock and its pretentiously incoherent psychedelic counterpart. Southern rock ignited heat-filled aggression that folk music was lacking and jammed with a disciplined groove that was virtually nonexistent in psychedelia.
jambroadcasting.com

Art by RHCP’s Chad Smith & others being showcased by Punk Rock & Paintbrushes exhibits at upcoming festivals

Artwork from musicians including Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith is being showcased at a number of upcoming rock festivals. The exhibits will be presented by the organization Punk Rock & Paintbrushes, which “provides a platform for career musicians to showcase their visual art and to bring their talent from the stage to the exhibit walls.”
musictimes.com

Angus Gaye Cause of Death: Aswad Lead Vocalist Dead at 62

Reggae band Aswad revealed that its vocalist, Angus "Drummie Zeb" Gaye, died. He was 62. On Friday, Aswad penned a statement on Instagram to deliver the heartbreaking news about its lead vocalist. Gaye was reportedly loved and respected by everyone because of his inspiring life and career. It also uploaded...
Mental_Floss

'20 Original Hits! 20 Original Stars!' Inside K-Tel, the Innovator Behind the 'As Seen on TV' Compilation Album

If you have ever found yourself surfing through television infomercials in the early hours of the morning and wound up with a novelty blender in the mail four to six weeks later, you have Philip Kives to thank. The Canadian entrepreneur pioneered the long- (and short-) form sales pitch on TV, peddling everything from Teflon pans to fishing lures to what may have been his crown jewel—the K-Tel series of compilation record albums, a brilliant way to market catalog music that acted as a vinyl version of Spotify and turned Kives and K-Tel from a success into a sensation.
The Guardian

‘Music makes you fall in love with people’: Marlon Williams on his ‘Māori disco bop’

It’s appropriate that Marlon Williams is chilling in a rocking chair when we talk. The only furniture more suited to his heady and breezy third solo album, My Boy, would be a hammock. The title track is a perfect indication: a good-times radio hit, or “Māori disco bop” as Williams puts it, set to guitar played in Māori strum style (also known as jingajik, jungajuka and dumdejak, from which you no doubt get the idea). It’s a welcome salve after a few stagnant years, in which he – like most musicians – could not tour his last release. What’s more, it feels like a huge-hearted album.
Pitchfork

Music for Four Guitars

Bill Orcutt’s career has been as winding as his approach to the guitar. Formerly of the Miami noise group Harry Pussy, he has played free improv with musicians like percussionist Chris Corsano, recorded a string of solo guitar records, and even coded open-source software. On Music for Four Guitars, he takes another new direction. It’s a rigidly structured quartet for multitracked electric guitars that weaves tiny rhythmic phrases into expansive tapestries, drawing on the tenets of early minimalism and New York guitar groups like Glenn Branca Ensemble, and adding bluesy riffs and taut, distorted tones to the mix.
guitar.com

Guitarists are raving about this $58 pedal John Mayer used on tour

A piece of budget gear from John Mayer‘s 2013 and 2014 Born and Raised and Paradise Valley world tours has set the guitar world buzzing. John Mayer devotee and gear YouTuber Justin Jeske revealed that the guitarist utilised a budget Mooer Ana Echo in his setup for both tours specifically for the live rendition of his track Paper Doll. Mayer specifically linked the Ana Echo to a TC Electronic Ditto and Keeley True Bypass for the song’s intro before returning to his standard Pete Cornish TES delay.
Stereogum

Stream Aussie Jangle-Rockers Peace Ritual’s Excellent Self-Titled Debut EP

Earlier this year, the Australian duo Peace Ritual came along and pretty much knocked me over with their single “Tears Of Joy.” Joel Martorana and Thomas Elliott, the two members of Peace Ritual, come from the Australian DIY punk scene, and they intended to start the group as a hardcore band. Instead, they ended up making gorgeously spiraling jangle-rock. Today, they’ve come out with their first EP.
NPR

Jazz Legend Charlie Haden

We're continuing our weeklong series of some of our favorite music interviews from our archive. We'll hear several interviews recorded with the late Charlie Haden, one of the greatest bass players in the history of jazz. Haden grew up singing in his family's country music radio shows but turned to the bass when polio damaged his vocal cords. He helped lead a musical revolution in the late 1950s and early '60s, performing in the Ornette Coleman Quartet. He formed his own jazz bands but also returned to traditional music when he recorded with his triplet daughters, wife and son.
operawire.com

Opera Profile: Haydn’s ‘L’Incontro Improvviso’

On the 29th of August 1775, Joseph Haydn’s seventh opera, “L’Incontro Improvviso” (The Unexpected Encounter – Hob 28:6) was premiered at “Eszterháza,” the Hungarian palace of Prince Nikolaus Esterházy, principle patron of Haydn and a strong advocate of Haydn’s symphonic repertoire.
