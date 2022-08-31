Read full article on original website
“He Could Have Been A Crip…” Johnny Paycheck’s Bandmates & Friends Reflect On The Outlaw’s Country Music Career
Johnny Paycheck, the outlaw legend, lived a life of extremes, truly embodying a lifestyle that matched his outlaw persona. Paycheck was grew up poor, and pulled himself out of poverty with his music. He became a working-class hero after recording the great blue collar anthem “Take This Job and Shove It” in 1977.
Creedence Clearwater Revival Holds a Disappointing Record With the Most No. 2 Hits
Here's a look at the discography of Creedence Clearwater Revival, and how the band holds the odd record for the most No. 2 hits on t he charts.
The Moody Blues albums you should definitely own
Originally just another R&B band, through innovation the Moody Blues would create one of the sounds of the late 60s/early 70s
'Go, Cat, Go!' The Story of 'Blue Suede Shoes'
When the “King of Rockabilly,” Carl Perkins, released “Blue Suede Shoes” in 1956, radio stations played its B-side, “Honey, Don’t.” Within a month, Cleveland DJ Bill Randle put “Blue Suede Shoes” into regular rotation and the song’s popularity spread across the country. Soon Perkins had a million-seller, one of the first records to be a hit on the country, rhythm & blues and pop charts.
Corey Taylor has already written a whole new solo album
Corey Taylor has announced his plans to begin work on a new solo album. The project will serve as the follow-up to his debut solo record, CMFT, which was released in 2020. In conversation with SiriusXM (as transcribed by Blabbermouth), the Slipknot frontman revealed his plans to head back into the studio in January and February 2023.
Drummie Zeb, lead singer of UK reggae band Aswad, dies aged 62
Musician Angus “Drummie Zeb” Gaye, the lead vocalist and drummer for the British reggae band Aswad, has died aged 62, according to a statement. “It is with deepest regret and profound loss that we have to announce the passing of our brother Angus ‘Drummie’ Gaye,” the band said. “Drummie has left us to join our ancestors and leaves a huge void both personally and professionally.”
Southern Rockers Who Weren’t Southern At All
Southern rock rose to prominence during the late ’60s and early ’70s at a time when it was needed most. The British Invasion had begun to fall back and rock and roll was left divided between the self-righteously pure folk rock and its pretentiously incoherent psychedelic counterpart. Southern rock ignited heat-filled aggression that folk music was lacking and jammed with a disciplined groove that was virtually nonexistent in psychedelia.
jambroadcasting.com
Art by RHCP’s Chad Smith & others being showcased by Punk Rock & Paintbrushes exhibits at upcoming festivals
Artwork from musicians including Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith is being showcased at a number of upcoming rock festivals. The exhibits will be presented by the organization Punk Rock & Paintbrushes, which “provides a platform for career musicians to showcase their visual art and to bring their talent from the stage to the exhibit walls.”
musictimes.com
Angus Gaye Cause of Death: Aswad Lead Vocalist Dead at 62
Reggae band Aswad revealed that its vocalist, Angus "Drummie Zeb" Gaye, died. He was 62. On Friday, Aswad penned a statement on Instagram to deliver the heartbreaking news about its lead vocalist. Gaye was reportedly loved and respected by everyone because of his inspiring life and career. It also uploaded...
'20 Original Hits! 20 Original Stars!' Inside K-Tel, the Innovator Behind the 'As Seen on TV' Compilation Album
If you have ever found yourself surfing through television infomercials in the early hours of the morning and wound up with a novelty blender in the mail four to six weeks later, you have Philip Kives to thank. The Canadian entrepreneur pioneered the long- (and short-) form sales pitch on TV, peddling everything from Teflon pans to fishing lures to what may have been his crown jewel—the K-Tel series of compilation record albums, a brilliant way to market catalog music that acted as a vinyl version of Spotify and turned Kives and K-Tel from a success into a sensation.
‘Music makes you fall in love with people’: Marlon Williams on his ‘Māori disco bop’
It’s appropriate that Marlon Williams is chilling in a rocking chair when we talk. The only furniture more suited to his heady and breezy third solo album, My Boy, would be a hammock. The title track is a perfect indication: a good-times radio hit, or “Māori disco bop” as Williams puts it, set to guitar played in Māori strum style (also known as jingajik, jungajuka and dumdejak, from which you no doubt get the idea). It’s a welcome salve after a few stagnant years, in which he – like most musicians – could not tour his last release. What’s more, it feels like a huge-hearted album.
Music for Four Guitars
Bill Orcutt’s career has been as winding as his approach to the guitar. Formerly of the Miami noise group Harry Pussy, he has played free improv with musicians like percussionist Chris Corsano, recorded a string of solo guitar records, and even coded open-source software. On Music for Four Guitars, he takes another new direction. It’s a rigidly structured quartet for multitracked electric guitars that weaves tiny rhythmic phrases into expansive tapestries, drawing on the tenets of early minimalism and New York guitar groups like Glenn Branca Ensemble, and adding bluesy riffs and taut, distorted tones to the mix.
guitar.com
Guitarists are raving about this $58 pedal John Mayer used on tour
A piece of budget gear from John Mayer‘s 2013 and 2014 Born and Raised and Paradise Valley world tours has set the guitar world buzzing. John Mayer devotee and gear YouTuber Justin Jeske revealed that the guitarist utilised a budget Mooer Ana Echo in his setup for both tours specifically for the live rendition of his track Paper Doll. Mayer specifically linked the Ana Echo to a TC Electronic Ditto and Keeley True Bypass for the song’s intro before returning to his standard Pete Cornish TES delay.
Stereogum
Stream Aussie Jangle-Rockers Peace Ritual’s Excellent Self-Titled Debut EP
Earlier this year, the Australian duo Peace Ritual came along and pretty much knocked me over with their single “Tears Of Joy.” Joel Martorana and Thomas Elliott, the two members of Peace Ritual, come from the Australian DIY punk scene, and they intended to start the group as a hardcore band. Instead, they ended up making gorgeously spiraling jangle-rock. Today, they’ve come out with their first EP.
NPR
Jazz Legend Charlie Haden
We're continuing our weeklong series of some of our favorite music interviews from our archive. We'll hear several interviews recorded with the late Charlie Haden, one of the greatest bass players in the history of jazz. Haden grew up singing in his family's country music radio shows but turned to the bass when polio damaged his vocal cords. He helped lead a musical revolution in the late 1950s and early '60s, performing in the Ornette Coleman Quartet. He formed his own jazz bands but also returned to traditional music when he recorded with his triplet daughters, wife and son.
CCR’s Doug Clifford to Release Lost LP ‘California Gold’ Featuring Bobby Whitlock
Creedence Clearwater Revival’s drummer Doug “Cosmo” Clifford has found in his “vault” what was thought to be a lost studio album. Now, he’s set to release it. The new record, California Gold, features famed singer Bobby Whitlock, along with many other notable players. It’s set to drop this fall on September 9.
operawire.com
Opera Profile: Haydn’s ‘L’Incontro Improvviso’
On the 29th of August 1775, Joseph Haydn’s seventh opera, “L’Incontro Improvviso” (The Unexpected Encounter – Hob 28:6) was premiered at “Eszterháza,” the Hungarian palace of Prince Nikolaus Esterházy, principle patron of Haydn and a strong advocate of Haydn’s symphonic repertoire.
Guitar World Magazine
Randy Jackson on his return to Journey, what makes a great bassist, and playing football with James Jamerson and Jaco Pastorius
Journey are back with a new album made with the returning Randy Jackson, whose story goes beyond bass. A&R, TV star, producer, entrepreneur... And to 40 million TV viewers, he’s the man who sat next to Simon Cowell on American Idol. Randy Jackson, born in Baton Rouge, Louisiana in...
