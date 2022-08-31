ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Comments / 2

Related
WITN

North Carolina offering new round of rural transformation grants

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Local governments in North Carolina’s rural areas can once again apply for support from the Rural Transformation Grant Fund. The grant fund is run by the Department of Commerce and helps communities overcome challenges that limit their economic competitiveness. Starting September 1, and running through...
RALEIGH, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
Go Blue Ridge

Police in Rural North Carolina Use New Phone Tracker

Police agencies in Rural North Carolina and other regions of the country suburban Southern California have started using a new cell phone tracking tool called fog reveal. The controversial phone tracking system was developed and sold by a Virginia-based company called fog data science LLC. The company and subsequent technology was developed by former high-ranking department of homeland security official under ex-president to George W. Bush.
CELL PHONES
WCNC

New omicron-targeting boosters expected in NC, SC after Labor Day

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — North and South Carolinians could have access to new omicron-targeting COVID-19 boosters shortly after the Labor Day holiday. Both states' health agencies reported Friday they expect the new boosters to be in place next week. The announcements follow the final federal approval of Pfizer's and Moderna's...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roy Cooper
WRAL

Living in North Carolina: 11 inspiring reasons why North Carolina is the perfect place for you and your family

Why Your Family Should Consider Living In North Carolina. If you're looking for a place with mild temperatures, scenic surroundings, and friendly faces, consider living in North Carolina. North Carolina has plenty to offer newcomers - from excellent educational institutions to thriving job markets and family-friendly towns. And from the coastal areas and the Outer Banks in the east to the Great Smoky Mountains and the Blue Ridge Mountains in the west, there are plenty of outdoor activities to enjoy. Here are the reasons why moving to North Carolina is a great idea for you and your family.
MLS
WRAL News

MELISSA PRICE KROOM: Will justices side with N.C. kids or extreme politicians?

EDITOR'S NOTE: Melissa Price Kromm is the director of North Carolina Voters for Clean Elections. It’s that time of year again, when parents across North Carolina are putting their kids in their best new outfits, getting out the chalkboards and lining them up for first-day pictures on their front porch. I’ll admit, I got a little sentimental when I walked my youngest daughter to school.
POLITICS
WRAL

Number of low-performing schools in North Carolina is rising

Number of low-performing schools in North Carolina is rising. Nearly 400 more North Carolina schools will land on the "low-performing" schools list this fall, according to data released by the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction on Thursday. About one in three schools will now be on that list, with 864 total designated under new test scores, up from 488 during the 2018-19 school year.
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Investment#Broadband Internet#State Government#Triad
kiddingaroundgreenville.com

Walk a Swinging Bridge a Mile High at Grandfather Mountain in North Carolina

Soaring heights, black bears and cougars, rare flora and fauna, and a massive swinging bridge are all part of the incredible Grandfather Mountain in North Carolina, about 2.5 hours from Greenville, SC. As we drove up the winding road to the Mile High Swinging Bridge at Grandfather Mountain in North...
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
News Break
Politics
carolinajournal.com

Locke’s Mitch Kokai analyzes dispute over N.C. election observers

Mitch Kokai, John Locke Foundation senior political analyst, discusses the controversy surrounding proposed new rules for N.C. election observers and poll workers. Kokai offered these comments during the Sept. 2, 2022, edition of PBS North Carolina’s “Front Row with Marc Rotterman.”
ELECTIONS
Fox 46 Charlotte

North Carolina beach named #1 in US

HATTERAS ISLAND, N.C. (WGHP) — Beaches along the Cape Hatteras National Seashore were named the best in the US just in time for National Beach Day on Tuesday, according to a CHNS post on social media. Dr. Stephen Leatherman, also known as Dr. Beach, ranks 650 public beaches every year. He uses 50 criteria to […]
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy