Brazos Residential Expands Footprint in North Carolina with $41M Acquisition.
DALLAS, Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Brazos Residential, LLC, a Dallas-based real estate private investment firm specializing in multifamily investments, announces the $41M acquisition of the Wilson Woods Townhomes located in Wilson, NC. The transaction marks the firm’s tenth acquisition in 2022. Constructed in 1974, Wilson Woods Townhomes is...
Nearly 70 counties in North Carolina will get new access to high-speed internet
MEBANE, N.C. — Nearly 85,000 households and more than 2,400 businesses in North Carolina will be getting access to high-speed internet. Governor Roy Cooper made the announcement on Wednesday. Nearly 70 counties in our state, including Guilford, Forsyth, and Alamance will get new access to high-speed internet. The investment...
North Carolina offering new round of rural transformation grants
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Local governments in North Carolina’s rural areas can once again apply for support from the Rural Transformation Grant Fund. The grant fund is run by the Department of Commerce and helps communities overcome challenges that limit their economic competitiveness. Starting September 1, and running through...
North Carolina: Still the Worst Place to Work in America
If you've ever had a job as a waiter or a bartender in North Carolina, you already know that an hour of your work is worth a mere $2.13—not even enough to buy a cup of coffee. The minimum wage for workers who receive tips (yep, $2.13 an hour)...
Go Blue Ridge
Police in Rural North Carolina Use New Phone Tracker
Police agencies in Rural North Carolina and other regions of the country suburban Southern California have started using a new cell phone tracking tool called fog reveal. The controversial phone tracking system was developed and sold by a Virginia-based company called fog data science LLC. The company and subsequent technology was developed by former high-ranking department of homeland security official under ex-president to George W. Bush.
New omicron-targeting boosters expected in NC, SC after Labor Day
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — North and South Carolinians could have access to new omicron-targeting COVID-19 boosters shortly after the Labor Day holiday. Both states' health agencies reported Friday they expect the new boosters to be in place next week. The announcements follow the final federal approval of Pfizer's and Moderna's...
Amidst complaints and an investigation, N.C. based solar provider says another company is to blame for shortfalls
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Solar energy is having its moment in the sun as more people are making the switch to alternative energy sources. But as with many emerging technologies, more companies are capitalizing on the product. As the industry becomes crowded, some companies are facing backlash from customers.
‘Orange’ you glad North Carolina has more yellow, green counties on CDC’s COVID-19 map?
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina has half as many counties in the CDC’s orange zone with the highest community levels of COVID-19 as it did just two weeks ago. A total of 31 counties were orange on the newest color-coded Centers for Disease Control and Prevention community levels map. There were 62 in the […]
Living in North Carolina: 11 inspiring reasons why North Carolina is the perfect place for you and your family
Why Your Family Should Consider Living In North Carolina. If you're looking for a place with mild temperatures, scenic surroundings, and friendly faces, consider living in North Carolina. North Carolina has plenty to offer newcomers - from excellent educational institutions to thriving job markets and family-friendly towns. And from the coastal areas and the Outer Banks in the east to the Great Smoky Mountains and the Blue Ridge Mountains in the west, there are plenty of outdoor activities to enjoy. Here are the reasons why moving to North Carolina is a great idea for you and your family.
MELISSA PRICE KROOM: Will justices side with N.C. kids or extreme politicians?
EDITOR'S NOTE: Melissa Price Kromm is the director of North Carolina Voters for Clean Elections. It’s that time of year again, when parents across North Carolina are putting their kids in their best new outfits, getting out the chalkboards and lining them up for first-day pictures on their front porch. I’ll admit, I got a little sentimental when I walked my youngest daughter to school.
2 North Carolina river sites fail final fecal bacteria test of the summer
Two North Carolina sites on the Upper Neuse River had levels of fecal bacteria so high that they failed the final Swim Guide test of the summer.
Number of low-performing schools in North Carolina is rising
Number of low-performing schools in North Carolina is rising. Nearly 400 more North Carolina schools will land on the "low-performing" schools list this fall, according to data released by the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction on Thursday. About one in three schools will now be on that list, with 864 total designated under new test scores, up from 488 during the 2018-19 school year.
North Carolina residents will have to pay state taxes on federal student loan forgiveness, DOR says
CHARLOTTE — If you’re one of the millions of Americans getting a break from the Biden Administration’s new student loan forgiveness plan, be sure to sock some money away to pay the state government around tax time. Last week, the White House announced a plan to eliminate...
Doctors see more kidney stones in Virginia & North Carolina
You may know that Virginia and North Carolina are located in what's referred to as the "Bible Belt," but did you know that we are also in what's considered the "Stone Belt"?
Walk a Swinging Bridge a Mile High at Grandfather Mountain in North Carolina
Soaring heights, black bears and cougars, rare flora and fauna, and a massive swinging bridge are all part of the incredible Grandfather Mountain in North Carolina, about 2.5 hours from Greenville, SC. As we drove up the winding road to the Mile High Swinging Bridge at Grandfather Mountain in North...
Lucky Penny Turns Into $100,000 Lottery Win For A North Carolina Man
My Mama always told me, never ever EVER leave a penny on the ground. “I don’t care how much money you think you have, you are never too rich that you can’t bend down and add one more penny to your pocket”. One lucky penny contributed to a big lottery win for a North Carolina guy named John Grant.
New Brunswick woman in close race for North Carolina U.S. Senate seat
Former New Jersey resident Cheri Beasley is in a statistical dead heat in her bid for a U.S. Senate seat in North Carolina, according to a new Public Policy Polling (PPP) poll released today. A Democrat and the former chief justice of the North Carolina Supreme Court, Beasley leads Republican...
Locke’s Mitch Kokai analyzes dispute over N.C. election observers
Mitch Kokai, John Locke Foundation senior political analyst, discusses the controversy surrounding proposed new rules for N.C. election observers and poll workers. Kokai offered these comments during the Sept. 2, 2022, edition of PBS North Carolina’s “Front Row with Marc Rotterman.”
North Carolina battles court over order to give more than $1 billion to schools. How should this end?
RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – The word “Leandro” has been part of the educational nomenclature in North Carolina for so long that you could argue it should be its own classroom subject. Since 1994, when a group of five minority-majority counties – Hoke Halifax, Robeson, Vance and Cumberland – sued the state under Hoke County Board […]
North Carolina beach named #1 in US
HATTERAS ISLAND, N.C. (WGHP) — Beaches along the Cape Hatteras National Seashore were named the best in the US just in time for National Beach Day on Tuesday, according to a CHNS post on social media. Dr. Stephen Leatherman, also known as Dr. Beach, ranks 650 public beaches every year. He uses 50 criteria to […]
