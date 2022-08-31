Cass County Candidates for the 2022 General Election

(Atlantic) The following candidates will appear on the November 8th General Election in Cass County.

Candidates highlighted in bold are the most recent candidates to file.

(Note: this list was posted at 4:25 p.m. – Nonpartisan Candidates have until 5:00 p.m. today to file)

District 2 Supervisor- Mark O’Brien

District 3 Supervisor- Wendy Richter

Treasurer-Tracey J Marshall

Recorder-Mary Ward

Attorney-Vanessa Strazdas

Auditor- Kathy Somers

Ag Extension- Chad Becker

Ag Extension- David York

Ag Extension- Bradley J Pellett

Ag Extension- Jeb Peck

Ag Extension- Todd M Weppler

Soil & Water-Gregory D Zellmer

Soil & Water- John J Hansen

Edna Twp Trustee- Kevin A Stender

Edna Twp Trustee- Pat Erickson

Edna Twp Clerk-Travis Erickson

Union Twp Trustee-Richard Hoffman

Union Twp Trustee-Clarke Gerlock

Union Twp Clerk- Cheryl Christensen

Hospital Trustee-Joanne Lorence

Hospital Trustee-Mike Klocke

Hospital Trustee- Roger Herring