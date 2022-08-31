ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cass County, IA

Cass County Candidates for the 2022 General Election

By Mandy Billings
 3 days ago
(Atlantic) The following candidates will appear on the November 8th General Election in Cass County.

Candidates highlighted in bold are the most recent candidates to file.

(Note: this list was posted at 4:25 p.m. – Nonpartisan Candidates have until 5:00 p.m. today to file)

District 2 Supervisor- Mark O’Brien

District 3 Supervisor- Wendy Richter

Treasurer-Tracey J Marshall

Recorder-Mary Ward

Attorney-Vanessa Strazdas

Auditor- Kathy Somers

Ag Extension- Chad Becker

Ag Extension- David York

Ag Extension- Bradley J Pellett

Ag Extension- Jeb Peck

Ag Extension- Todd M Weppler

Soil & Water-Gregory D Zellmer

Soil & Water- John J Hansen

Edna Twp Trustee- Kevin A Stender

Edna Twp Trustee- Pat Erickson

Edna Twp Clerk-Travis Erickson

Union Twp Trustee-Richard Hoffman

Union Twp Trustee-Clarke Gerlock

Union Twp Clerk- Cheryl Christensen

Hospital Trustee-Joanne Lorence

Hospital Trustee-Mike Klocke

Hospital Trustee- Roger Herring

