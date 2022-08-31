Cass County Candidates for the 2022 General Election
(Atlantic) The following candidates will appear on the November 8th General Election in Cass County.
Candidates highlighted in bold are the most recent candidates to file.
(Note: this list was posted at 4:25 p.m. – Nonpartisan Candidates have until 5:00 p.m. today to file)
District 2 Supervisor- Mark O’Brien
District 3 Supervisor- Wendy Richter
Treasurer-Tracey J Marshall
Recorder-Mary Ward
Attorney-Vanessa Strazdas
Auditor- Kathy Somers
Ag Extension- Chad Becker
Ag Extension- David York
Ag Extension- Bradley J Pellett
Ag Extension- Jeb Peck
Ag Extension- Todd M Weppler
Soil & Water-Gregory D Zellmer
Soil & Water- John J Hansen
Edna Twp Trustee- Kevin A Stender
Edna Twp Trustee- Pat Erickson
Edna Twp Clerk-Travis Erickson
Union Twp Trustee-Richard Hoffman
Union Twp Trustee-Clarke Gerlock
Union Twp Clerk- Cheryl Christensen
Hospital Trustee-Joanne Lorence
Hospital Trustee-Mike Klocke
Hospital Trustee- Roger Herring
