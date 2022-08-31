Read full article on original website
The Washington State Fair returns to the Puyallup Fairgrounds Friday - What's Up This Week
It's time to do the Puyallup! The Washington State Fair returns with rides, big concerts, and of course those delicious scones. The fair starts Friday and runs through Sept. 25 at the Puyallup Fairgrounds. Dave Matthews Band / Sept. 2 - 4 / Gorge Amphitheatre. It's a Labor Day weekend...
Tri-City Herald
Donut burgers and boba tea in a light bulb among new eats and drinks at WA State Fair
May everyone in your party find something they want to eat (or drink!) at the Washington State Fair, which kicks off Friday, Sept. 1 in Puyallup. If you missed Krusty Pups and Fisher Scones, you’ll find those mainstays among the dozens of food vendors scheduled to feed the crowds over the three-week run. New options this year include Southern bites, antojitos, mini doughnuts, Hawaiian poke and glow tea.
seattlerefined.com
Your guide to the 2022 Washington State Fair
Every local knows what it means to "Do The Puyallup." They even know how many ways you can do it, e.g. at a trot, at a gallop or real slow (so your heart don't palpitate). If you have no idea what any of that means, welcome friend! We're glad you're here. Back when we were kids, the Washington State Fair was called the Puyallup Fair and it had an unforgettable jingle and a hokey-yet-endearing commercial with farm animals that aired every year. It's a core childhood memory like watching "Hey Dude" or that one Christmas Folgers commercial (I might've watched too much TV as a kid).
5 things to know this weekend
As a whole, Washington state has seen a relatively tame fire season so far, though there is still time left to go. King County Emergency Management Director Brendan McCluskey said areas of concern in King County are those considered part of the wildland urban interface, which is the transition zone between undeveloped wildland and human development.
macaronikid.com
Bremerton Blackberry Festival - Free Fun for the Whole Family
Welcome to the biggest end of Summer festival in Kitsap County!. Celebrating the Annual Blackberry Festival with music, food and more.There are many new vendors to make this year’s event special. Great food and crafts. Art work and wonderful creations for you home and family. As in past years,...
5 things to know this Friday
Funnel cakes, Ferris wheels and family-friendly fun are back. Here is a complete guide for what to do, what to eat and where to park at the 2022 Washington State Fair. This year, there will be new food and beverage vendors, exhibits and concerts. The fair opens Friday and runs...
38 Places Where Kids & Grandparents Can Play Together
Whether the grandparents are in town for a visit or they live close by, you can still make every day Grandparent’s Day with some of these exciting activities that are truly “all ages.” From animals and museums, to theater and chocolate factory tours, we’ve got plenty of skip gen ideas for having fun, from 1-101.
Free art draws crowds of collectors in Tacoma
Tacoma, Wash. — It happens around sunset one random evening a month. A treasure hunt in the streets of Tacoma. “I think it’s just a cool thing you only find here,” said Joe Vasiliauskas.”Free art basically on telephone poles". There are crowds gathering on a 6th...
Here's The Best Late-Night Restaurant In Washington
LoveFood found every state's best restaurant that's open late.
Radio Ink
New Morning Co-Host In Seattle
Gabe Mercer is joining KKWF-FM as morning show co-host. She will continue as midday host on the station and on sister station KMLE-FM in Phoenix. “We are excited to welcome Gabe Mercer to the Morning Wolfpack team,” said Jack Hutchison, SVP/MM, Audacy Seattle. “This Washington native is one of Audacy’s rising stars and our listeners are going to love her contributions to the show.”
Washington State: The Only Place Shooting This Thing Is Illegal
Did you know that Washington State is the one single place in the entire United States where you can not shoot or hunt this very famous thing!. What is this thing, where does it live, and why is Washington State the only place where it is illegal to kill it?
Ellensberg Hides The Most Unique Ice Cream Shop In Washington
You may not know that one of the most unique ice-cream shops in Washington State is hidden just off the freeway in Ellensberg? I drive through there all the time and had never stopped. This place looks amazing. Winegar's Coffee and Creamery has been in business since 1956 when it...
secretseattle.co
You Can Catch A Movie For $3 At These Seattle Theaters This Saturday
This Saturday is National Cinema Day and to celebrate, you can enjoy a $3 movie in Seattle. This one-day event is being launched nationwide by non-profit The Cinema Foundation in an effort to draw a larger audience to the movie theater. More than 3,000 theaters will be participating, including national chains such as Regal and Cinemark. You can choose from over 20 Seattle theaters and a wide variety of movie showings for just $3 this Saturday, September 2. This is the perfect activity to kick off your Labor Day weekend without breaking the bank.
Officials Scouting Locations for new International Airport in Western Washington
A consultant has identified 10 potential sites in western Washington for a large international airport, alarming advocates of preserving wildlife habitat and farmland. The locations include agricultural areas north of Seattle in Skagit and Snohomish counties. Several conservation groups say the sites should be dropped from consideration. The two Skagit...
Seattle is No. 1 domestic destination for Labor Day, AAA reports
SEATTLE — AAA expects travel is up across the board this Labor Day weekend, whether people are flying or driving. Friday will be one of the busiest travel days at SeaTac International Airport (SEA), with 10% more passengers than last year, inching closer to pre-pandemic levels. The Sprangs are...
KOMO News
Labor Day weekend traffic: The best and worst times to leave in Washington state
Labor Day weekend travel has kicked off, and if you're planning a road trip, you may be stuck in heavier traffic than usual. Inrix is predicting a 41 percent increase in delays over normal nationwide. “Labor Day traffic does tend to be a lot less than Memorial Day or Fourth...
seattleschild.com
Angling adventures: 10 best places to go fishing around Seattle
NOTE: Watch for beach closures before planning your fishing adventure. Fishing can be enjoyable, but kids often have shorter attention spans. It may help to combine a fishing trip with a playground—either fishing first with the promise of a playground afterward, or getting the wiggles out before settling into fishing. Visit 10 of the best places to go fishing around Seattle and head to the park after.
We Knew Washington Was Weird, But Not THIS Weird
From Idaho to Utah, California to Wyoming, the Pacific Northwest is a hamlet of bizarre laws, customs, and quirks. Need some examples? We thought you'd never ask!. Extra cheese all day, please, but hold the onions after dark! Tamarack, Idaho, says it's illegal to buy onions after sunset without a permit. We've heard Utah has a pretty dry sense of humor, but this law is no laughing matter to those of us who imbibe! You can only purchase two liters of hootch a time in Utah. And Cali's no slouch when it comes to whacky laws of its own. Carmel, a city in the Garden State, outlawed women from wearing high heels! As for Wyoming, aka Idaho's crazy aunt, it's illegal to make whoopie in a freezer.
southsoundmag.com
Big Chicken Comes to Renton
There’s a lot to cluck about as Shaquille O’Neal’s chicken concept, Big Chicken, makes its way to Renton this November. From delightfully crispy chicken sandwiches and tenders to milkshakes and a blend of favorites from O’Neal’s own childhood, the quickly growing brand was first seen in Washington at Seattle’s Climate Pledge Arena.
This Is Washington's Tastiest Breakfast Sandwich
LoveFood pinpointed the most delicious breakfast sandwiches across the country.
