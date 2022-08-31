ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

99.5 WKDQ

This Southern Indiana Ranch is Packed Full of Fall Family Fun

Lark Ranch, in Loogootee, Indiana will be opening for the season later this month, and it's the perfect fall day trip for you and the family. It's never too early to start planning for fall adventures. When it comes to fall festivities here in southern Indiana, there is no shortage of things to do. Whether it be pumpkin patches, fall festivals, corn mazes, camping, or bonfires, you name it, we have it here in the area. However, one place stands out in terms of encapsulating fall family fun in the area.
LOOGOOTEE, IN
WCIA

Indiana comes back to beat Illinois on late game winning drive

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WCIA) — Indiana put together a 12-play, 75-yard drive that took less than two minutes to score the go-ahead touchdown with less than 30 seconds left to beat Illinois 23-20 Friday night at Memorial Stadium. Caleb Griffin’s career long 48-yard field goal with 2:16 remaining gave the Illini (1-1, 0-1 B1G) a four-point […]
BLOOMINGTON, IN
indyschild.com

9 Awesome Events Happening Labor Day Weekend in Indianapolis

Short on ideas for things to do with the kids this weekend? We have you covered! Check out our picks for the top 9 things to do with kids in Indianapolis this weekend!. Tuttle Orchards offers lots of fall fun. In September enjoy our sunflower meadow and cut your own sunflowers. In October, visit the pumpkin patch. All fall enjoy the Tractor Town Kids Area, Corn Maze, cut your own sunflowers, apples cider slushies, and pick up some apples in the Farm Store.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHI

Indiana woman charged with murder of husband

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A death investigation in Parke County leads to the arrest of one Indiana woman. Sheriff Justin Cole with the Parke County Sheriff's Office says this happened on Friday. He says officers were dispatched to Hideaway Road just off of Putnam Road. Here, deputies found Timothy...
PARKE COUNTY, IN
indyschild.com

5 Indiana Farm Stays – Spend the Night on a Working Farm

Looking for a farm activity that’s a little out of the ordinary? Farm stays are becoming a new trend in overnight accommodations. Spending the night on a farm is fun and educational, and it also gives your family something unique and memorable to talk about for years. Luckily, Indiana...
INDIANA STATE
HoosiersNow

How to Watch Indiana's Football Game Against Illinois on Friday

Indiana opens the 2022 season at home against Illinois on Friday at 8 p.m. ET. The Illini enter the game with momentum coming off a 38-6 win over Wyoming in Week 0, and the Hoosiers are hoping to bounce back from a disastrous 2-10 season in 2021 with wholesale personnel and coaching changes. Here's how to watch, with game time and TV information, the latest on the point spread and three things to see from Indiana.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
savi.org

How is Indianapolis Doing?

We’ve started a new SAVI project, How Is Indianapolis Doing?, which will provide monthly updates on how the Indianapolis metro area is recovering and emerging from the COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic impacted nearly every aspect of life in American cities for the past two years and Indianapolis was no exception. This project will feature regularly updated visualizations on some of the most pressing and challenging issues in our community. Categories include Employed Persons, Employment in Key Sectors, Housing Prices, How Long Houses are on the Market, Monthly Rent, Gas Prices, Public Transit Usage, Office Occupancy, Violent Crime, and Pandemic Relief Funding. The project was inspired by The City, based in New York City.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Search for missing 17-year-old in Brown County

BROWN COUNTY, Ind. — The Brown County Sheriff’s Office says it needs the public’s help finding a missing 17-year-old. Lexie Atwood was last seen leaving her home on Becks Grove Road in Brown County around 12:14 a.m. Thursday. She was last seen wearing a grey sweatshirt and black sweatpants. The 17-year-old is possibly headed to […]
BROWN COUNTY, IN
WTHR

More than 400,000 customers lose power in Indiana, Michigan

INDIANAPOLIS — More than 400,000 customers across Michigan and Indiana lost power Monday, utilities reported, as severe thunderstorms packing winds as high as 60 mph hour raked the region. DTE Energy reported more than 231,000 customers without power, Consumers Energy reported more than 157,000 Michigan customers without service just...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Ray’s Trash Service sold to WM

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A family-owned trash and recycling service based in Indianapolis has been sold to a national company. WM, formerly known as Waste Management, says it has acquired “key assets” from Ray’s Trash Service. Ray’s was founded in 1965 and served in 17 counties in...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WANE 15

Two charged with stealing mail in western Indiana

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV — A Rockville man and Indianapolis woman have been arrested and accused of stealing large amounts of mail as well as burglarizing a residence while the owner was in a nursing home after an investigation in Parke County. According to Parke County Sheriff Justin Cole, his office began receiving reports of […]
ROCKVILLE, IN
FOX59

Missing Indianapolis woman to be featured on ID show ‘Disappeared’

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis woman who was last seen in a YMCA parking lot in 2021 will be profiled on the latest season of Investigation Discovery’s missing person series “Disappeared.” The season 10 premiere episode “Vanished in the Night” will focus on the disappearance of Kirsten Brueggeman, who was 26 when she was last seen […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
roadtirement.com

What do you call this 1909 structure?

We came across this during our daytrip the other day. En route to another historic feature in southeast Indiana we were driving through New Point in Decatur County. Here came a short tunnel up ahead on S Co. Road 850 East. The active Central Railroad Company of Indiana tracks run...
DECATUR COUNTY, IN

