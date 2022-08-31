Read full article on original website
Indiana Daily Student
Need plans this Labor Day weekend? Here’s what is going on in Bloomington
Art, music and sports will take center stage as the City of Bloomington celebrates the unofficial end of summer this Labor Day weekend. Browse through the listicle below to see what the city has to offer for those wanting to explore more of Bloomington. 45th Fourth Street Festival of Arts...
This Southern Indiana Ranch is Packed Full of Fall Family Fun
Lark Ranch, in Loogootee, Indiana will be opening for the season later this month, and it's the perfect fall day trip for you and the family. It's never too early to start planning for fall adventures. When it comes to fall festivities here in southern Indiana, there is no shortage of things to do. Whether it be pumpkin patches, fall festivals, corn mazes, camping, or bonfires, you name it, we have it here in the area. However, one place stands out in terms of encapsulating fall family fun in the area.
G2E: Terre Haute South vs Bloomington North
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Terre Haute South vs Bloomington North
Indiana comes back to beat Illinois on late game winning drive
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WCIA) — Indiana put together a 12-play, 75-yard drive that took less than two minutes to score the go-ahead touchdown with less than 30 seconds left to beat Illinois 23-20 Friday night at Memorial Stadium. Caleb Griffin’s career long 48-yard field goal with 2:16 remaining gave the Illini (1-1, 0-1 B1G) a four-point […]
indyschild.com
9 Awesome Events Happening Labor Day Weekend in Indianapolis
Short on ideas for things to do with the kids this weekend? We have you covered! Check out our picks for the top 9 things to do with kids in Indianapolis this weekend!. Tuttle Orchards offers lots of fall fun. In September enjoy our sunflower meadow and cut your own sunflowers. In October, visit the pumpkin patch. All fall enjoy the Tractor Town Kids Area, Corn Maze, cut your own sunflowers, apples cider slushies, and pick up some apples in the Farm Store.
Bloomington water tasting weird as organic compound skyrockets
The City of Bloomington is working on solutions as organic compounds impact the taste of water.
WTHI
Indiana woman charged with murder of husband
PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A death investigation in Parke County leads to the arrest of one Indiana woman. Sheriff Justin Cole with the Parke County Sheriff's Office says this happened on Friday. He says officers were dispatched to Hideaway Road just off of Putnam Road. Here, deputies found Timothy...
You Can Get a Campsite For Free at This Indiana Campground, But There’s a Christmas Themed Catch
You can enjoy a free campsite, but there's a Christmas-themed catch!. Located in Mitchell, Indiana is Spring Mill State Park. It's about an hour and 45 minutes from Evansville, so it's not a far drive at all. Perfect for a day trip, or to go spend the weekend. Plus there's SO MUCH to do around Spring Mill State Park.
indyschild.com
5 Indiana Farm Stays – Spend the Night on a Working Farm
Looking for a farm activity that’s a little out of the ordinary? Farm stays are becoming a new trend in overnight accommodations. Spending the night on a farm is fun and educational, and it also gives your family something unique and memorable to talk about for years. Luckily, Indiana...
WISH-TV
Indianapolis home set to be renovated on ‘Good Bones: Risky Business’
An Indianapolis home will soon be featured on the show “Good Bones: Risky Business.”. Mina Starsiak Hawk just bought the old Sanders House for 1.2 million dollars in Indy’s Fountain Square neighborhood. It’s got good bones, and she’s going to transform the massive Victorian-style property into a bed...
southernillinoisnow.com
4-year-old girl missing in Indiana believed to be in ‘extreme danger’
(PLAINFIELD, Ind.) — Police in Indiana are looking for a missing 4-year-old girl who reportedly wandered from her home nearly 24 hours ago and is believed to be in extreme danger. Fiedwenya Fiefe was last seen around 1 p.m. Thursday after she left her home in the Legacy Farms...
How to Watch Indiana's Football Game Against Illinois on Friday
Indiana opens the 2022 season at home against Illinois on Friday at 8 p.m. ET. The Illini enter the game with momentum coming off a 38-6 win over Wyoming in Week 0, and the Hoosiers are hoping to bounce back from a disastrous 2-10 season in 2021 with wholesale personnel and coaching changes. Here's how to watch, with game time and TV information, the latest on the point spread and three things to see from Indiana.
savi.org
How is Indianapolis Doing?
We’ve started a new SAVI project, How Is Indianapolis Doing?, which will provide monthly updates on how the Indianapolis metro area is recovering and emerging from the COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic impacted nearly every aspect of life in American cities for the past two years and Indianapolis was no exception. This project will feature regularly updated visualizations on some of the most pressing and challenging issues in our community. Categories include Employed Persons, Employment in Key Sectors, Housing Prices, How Long Houses are on the Market, Monthly Rent, Gas Prices, Public Transit Usage, Office Occupancy, Violent Crime, and Pandemic Relief Funding. The project was inspired by The City, based in New York City.
Search for missing 17-year-old in Brown County
BROWN COUNTY, Ind. — The Brown County Sheriff’s Office says it needs the public’s help finding a missing 17-year-old. Lexie Atwood was last seen leaving her home on Becks Grove Road in Brown County around 12:14 a.m. Thursday. She was last seen wearing a grey sweatshirt and black sweatpants. The 17-year-old is possibly headed to […]
More than 400,000 customers lose power in Indiana, Michigan
INDIANAPOLIS — More than 400,000 customers across Michigan and Indiana lost power Monday, utilities reported, as severe thunderstorms packing winds as high as 60 mph hour raked the region. DTE Energy reported more than 231,000 customers without power, Consumers Energy reported more than 157,000 Michigan customers without service just...
WISH-TV
How accurate has Old Farmers’ Almanac been in recent years for Indiana winters?
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The upcoming winter will be “cold, snowy” for Indiana and the Midwest, according to the Old Farmer’s Almanac winter outlook released Tuesday. This outlook should not be confused with the Farmers’ Almanac, which is its rival publication. Meteorological winter is from December...
WISH-TV
Ray’s Trash Service sold to WM
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A family-owned trash and recycling service based in Indianapolis has been sold to a national company. WM, formerly known as Waste Management, says it has acquired “key assets” from Ray’s Trash Service. Ray’s was founded in 1965 and served in 17 counties in...
Two charged with stealing mail in western Indiana
PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV — A Rockville man and Indianapolis woman have been arrested and accused of stealing large amounts of mail as well as burglarizing a residence while the owner was in a nursing home after an investigation in Parke County. According to Parke County Sheriff Justin Cole, his office began receiving reports of […]
Missing Indianapolis woman to be featured on ID show ‘Disappeared’
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis woman who was last seen in a YMCA parking lot in 2021 will be profiled on the latest season of Investigation Discovery’s missing person series “Disappeared.” The season 10 premiere episode “Vanished in the Night” will focus on the disappearance of Kirsten Brueggeman, who was 26 when she was last seen […]
roadtirement.com
What do you call this 1909 structure?
We came across this during our daytrip the other day. En route to another historic feature in southeast Indiana we were driving through New Point in Decatur County. Here came a short tunnel up ahead on S Co. Road 850 East. The active Central Railroad Company of Indiana tracks run...
