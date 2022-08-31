ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday

On Friday, 122 stocks hit new 52-week lows. Sony Group SONY was the biggest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low. The smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was Reshape Lifesciences RSLS. PolyPid PYPD was the biggest loser, trading down 77.01% to...
STOCKS
Benzinga

How Is The Market Feeling About Wayfair?

Wayfair's (NYSE:W) short percent of float has risen 51.9% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 20.64 million shares sold short, which is 43.11% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 5.7 days to cover their short positions on average.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Cryptocurrency Cosmos Hub Up More Than 6% In 24 hours

Cosmos Hub's ATOM/USD price has increased 6.53% over the past 24 hours to $12.65. Over the past week, ATOM has experienced an uptick of over 6.0%, moving from $12.09 to its current price. As it stands right now, the coin's all-time high is $44.45. The chart below compares the price...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Stock#Health Care Stocks#Life Sciences#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Comera Life Sciences#Cwbr#Liquidia Lqda#Vaxart#Anaptysbio#53 4 K
Benzinga

Vanguard Forecasts The Next 10 Years: 65% Chance Of Recession, Bet On Value Stocks

The Vanguard Group is projecting an annualized return of between 4.1% and 6.1% for U.S. stocks over the next ten years, with value stocks beating those returns. The Valley Forge, Pennsylvania-based investment giant has issued a white paper looking at the year ahead. For Vanguard, which touts $7 trillion in assets, the probability of the U.S. entering a recession within the next 12 months is 25%. However, that likelihood climbs to 65% in the next 24 months.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Psychedelics Sector Poised To Soar If Compass Pathway's Chart Breaks This Pattern

Compass Pathways has settled into three different bullish patterns on the weekly chart. The stock has shown relative strength compared to the general markets. Compass Pathways CMPS has been trading relatively stronger than the S&P 500 recently, in a mostly sideways consolidation pattern compared to the market ETF, which entered into a steep downtrend on Aug. 16.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
Benzinga

Jiya Acquisition Corp. Receives NASDAQ Notification of Non-Compliance With Listing Rules

Jiya Acquisition Corp. JYAC ("Jiya" or the "Company"), a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses, announced that on August 23, 2022, it received a letter from the Listing Qualifications Department of the Nasdaq Stock Market ("NASDAQ") advising the Company that the Company did not comply with NASDAQ's Listing Rule 5250(c)(1) for continued listing because NASDAQ had not yet received the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended June 30, 2022 (the "Form 10-Q").
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology Ltd. Announces Stock Option Grant

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 2, 2022) - Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology Ltd. FAT ("Foremost" of the "Company") announces that it has granted incentive stock options to a consultant of the Company to purchase an aggregate of 1,000,000 common shares of the Company at an exercise price of $0.255 per common share expiring three years from the date of grant. The stock options are granted in accordance with the Company's Stock Option Plan, which was approved by the shareholders at the Company's annual general meeting, and the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

What Are Whales Doing With DraftKings

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on DraftKings DKNG. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
ANIMALS
Benzinga

Cathie Wood's Ark Invest Loads Up On Nvidia For 2nd Day Amid Stock Plunge: Analysts React

Nvidia Corporation NVDA shares lost about 10% over the final two sessions of the trading week following the U.S. move to restrict chip sales to China. Ark Stands By Nvidia: Undeterred by the weakness, Cathie Wood continued to bulk up on the stock on Thursday and Friday. The fund manager’s Ark Invest bought 21,026 shares of Nvidia, valued at over $2.9 million, on Friday, a daily trade disclosure showed.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Looking At AbbVie's Recent Whale Trades

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on AbbVie ABBV. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
MARKETS
Benzinga

GitLab Whale Trades Spotted

Benzinga's options scanner just detected over 12 options trades for GitLab GTLB summing a total amount of $535,440. At the same time, our algo caught 8 for a total amount of 391,640. What's The Price Target?. Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that...
ECONOMY
Benzinga

UBS and Wealthfront mutually agree to terminate merger agreement

UBS to purchase a USD 69.7 million note convertible into Wealthfront shares. UBS remains committed to its growth plans in the US and strengthening its digital offering. UBS and Wealthfront have mutually agreed to terminate their merger agreement, initially announced 26 January 2022, under which Wealthfront was to be acquired by UBS Americas Inc.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
76K+
Followers
163K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy