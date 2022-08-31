Read full article on original website
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday
On Friday, 122 stocks hit new 52-week lows. Sony Group SONY was the biggest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low. The smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was Reshape Lifesciences RSLS. PolyPid PYPD was the biggest loser, trading down 77.01% to...
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
Nano Labs NA shares rose 15.4% to $5.18 during Friday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, Nano Labs's stock is trading at a volume of 3.7 million, which is 1215.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $277.9 million. HeartCore Enterprises...
How Is The Market Feeling About Wayfair?
Wayfair's (NYSE:W) short percent of float has risen 51.9% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 20.64 million shares sold short, which is 43.11% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 5.7 days to cover their short positions on average.
Cryptocurrency Cosmos Hub Up More Than 6% In 24 hours
Cosmos Hub's ATOM/USD price has increased 6.53% over the past 24 hours to $12.65. Over the past week, ATOM has experienced an uptick of over 6.0%, moving from $12.09 to its current price. As it stands right now, the coin's all-time high is $44.45. The chart below compares the price...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Cathie Wood Sells $41M In Tesla Shares And Loads Up On This Chip Stock Amid Thursday's Plunge
Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management bought 297,818 shares of Nvidia Corporation NVDA, via three of the firm’s exchange-traded funds, valued at over $41.5 million based on Thursday’s closing price. Nvidia is the 27th largest holding in the firm’s flagship ARK Innovation ETF ARKK with a weight of 0.94%,...
Vanguard Forecasts The Next 10 Years: 65% Chance Of Recession, Bet On Value Stocks
The Vanguard Group is projecting an annualized return of between 4.1% and 6.1% for U.S. stocks over the next ten years, with value stocks beating those returns. The Valley Forge, Pennsylvania-based investment giant has issued a white paper looking at the year ahead. For Vanguard, which touts $7 trillion in assets, the probability of the U.S. entering a recession within the next 12 months is 25%. However, that likelihood climbs to 65% in the next 24 months.
Why Bitcoin- And Ethereum-Related Stock MicroStrategy Incorporated Is Falling Again Today
MicroStrategy Incorporated MSTR shares are trading lower on continued downward momentum after the D.C. Attorney General Karl A. Racine announced a lawsuit against Chairman Michael Saylor. What Happened?. Racine took to Twitter Wednesday afternoon to announce a lawsuit against Saylor for alleged tax fraud. "Today, we’re suing Michael Saylor -...
Psychedelics Sector Poised To Soar If Compass Pathway's Chart Breaks This Pattern
Compass Pathways has settled into three different bullish patterns on the weekly chart. The stock has shown relative strength compared to the general markets. Compass Pathways CMPS has been trading relatively stronger than the S&P 500 recently, in a mostly sideways consolidation pattern compared to the market ETF, which entered into a steep downtrend on Aug. 16.
Weekend Stock Spotlight: Citigroup, CVS Health, And A Self-Driving Company Hopes To Sell Itself To Apple Or Microsoft
Sources say CVS Health plans to purchase Signify Health for $8 billion. Citigroup is working to expand access to credit in underserved communities. Benzinga reviews this weekend's top stories covered by leading media outlets, here are the articles investors need to read. "The Labor Shortage Will Get Worse and May...
Triple Digit Growth Lands Benzinga Spot On The Inc. 5000 For The Second Year In A Row
In recognition of triple-digit growth, over the span of three years, Inc. magazine recognized Benzinga for a second year as one of the fastest-growing companies. Based in Detroit, Benzinga is a media outlet and data provider for large-name institutions and retail investors. Its core product portfolio consists of newswires and analytics software.
These 3 S&P 500 Dividend Stocks Have High Compound Annual Growth Rates Through 2024
Based on consensus estimates among surveyed analysts, FactSet has determined which stocks in the S&P 500 that have the highest expected two-year dividend compound annual growth rate. As there are 111 stocks in the S&P 500 with dividend yields over 3.10%, analysts have composed a list of 20 stocks that...
Jiya Acquisition Corp. Receives NASDAQ Notification of Non-Compliance With Listing Rules
Jiya Acquisition Corp. JYAC ("Jiya" or the "Company"), a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses, announced that on August 23, 2022, it received a letter from the Listing Qualifications Department of the Nasdaq Stock Market ("NASDAQ") advising the Company that the Company did not comply with NASDAQ's Listing Rule 5250(c)(1) for continued listing because NASDAQ had not yet received the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended June 30, 2022 (the "Form 10-Q").
Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology Ltd. Announces Stock Option Grant
Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 2, 2022) - Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology Ltd. FAT ("Foremost" of the "Company") announces that it has granted incentive stock options to a consultant of the Company to purchase an aggregate of 1,000,000 common shares of the Company at an exercise price of $0.255 per common share expiring three years from the date of grant. The stock options are granted in accordance with the Company's Stock Option Plan, which was approved by the shareholders at the Company's annual general meeting, and the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange.
What Are Whales Doing With DraftKings
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on DraftKings DKNG. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
Hard-Hit Tech Sector Has 3 High Yielding Stocks You Should Definitely Know About
For the full year, Seagate paid cash dividends of $610M and used $1.8B to repurchase 20 million ordinary shares. HP utilized $1B during the quarter to repurchase approximately 27.4 million shares of common stock. As the second quarter earnings season wraps up, it's evident that the technology sector was among...
Cathie Wood's Ark Invest Loads Up On Nvidia For 2nd Day Amid Stock Plunge: Analysts React
Nvidia Corporation NVDA shares lost about 10% over the final two sessions of the trading week following the U.S. move to restrict chip sales to China. Ark Stands By Nvidia: Undeterred by the weakness, Cathie Wood continued to bulk up on the stock on Thursday and Friday. The fund manager’s Ark Invest bought 21,026 shares of Nvidia, valued at over $2.9 million, on Friday, a daily trade disclosure showed.
Cramer: Marathon Oil Is Good But Why Not Own One Of These With A Giant Dividend?
Marathon Oil Corporation MRO is "good, but why not own one of these with a giant dividend?" Jim Cramer said on CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round." Pioneer Natural Resources Company PXD has the biggest dividend in the S&P, Cramer said. When asked about The Lion Electric Company LEV, Cramer...
Looking At AbbVie's Recent Whale Trades
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on AbbVie ABBV. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
GitLab Whale Trades Spotted
Benzinga's options scanner just detected over 12 options trades for GitLab GTLB summing a total amount of $535,440. At the same time, our algo caught 8 for a total amount of 391,640. What's The Price Target?. Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that...
UBS and Wealthfront mutually agree to terminate merger agreement
UBS to purchase a USD 69.7 million note convertible into Wealthfront shares. UBS remains committed to its growth plans in the US and strengthening its digital offering. UBS and Wealthfront have mutually agreed to terminate their merger agreement, initially announced 26 January 2022, under which Wealthfront was to be acquired by UBS Americas Inc.
