Cheetos wins most popular snack for Hawaii residents

By Kaile Hunt
 3 days ago
HONOLULU (KHON2) – Consumption of snacks continues to rise as we enter a post-pandemic world. Every state has its favorite snack they enjoy and according to one study Hawaii residents love Cheetos.

Wise Voter, a digital platform that conducts different surveys, came out with their list of best snacks by state. In 2022 snacking has grown by 13% compared to last year.

They report most people like both sweet and salty snacks with 41% indulging in two snacks a day and 24% of people enjoying three snacks a day.

Overall Doritos was named America’s favorite snack by being the favorite snack to eat in 23 states.

Hawaii’s top 5 snacks:

  1. Cheetos
  2. Doritos
  3. M&M’s
  4. Chex Mix
  5. Skittles

Cheetos was the most popular snack along the west coast and pacific, Doritos dominated the South and Midwest and M&M’s topped the list in the Northeast.

To read the full study on favorite snacks by state head to Wise Voter’s website.

