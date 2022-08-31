Read full article on original website
‘Notables of Todd County’ book to highlight history, benefit Green River Academy restoration
Todd Countians and those with an interest in local history will want to get their hands on a copy of “Notables of Todd County,” a coffee table book that “provides a journey into many places, people, and events that make Todd County such a prominent place in the lives of so many people with Todd County ties.”
Brockman named Ky. League of Cities Employee of the Year
The City of Hopkinsville is celebrating a prestigious award won by one of their own as Parks and Recreation Superintendent Tab Brockman was named the Kentucky League of Cities Employee of the Year. Brockman joins Hopkinsville Police Chief Clayton Sumner and former Hopkinsville Fire Chief Freddie Montgomery in earning the...
Motorcyclist flown to Nashville hospital after striking deer in Trigg County
A motorcycle versus deer accident Friday morning in Trigg County sent a man to a Nashville hospital. Sheriff Aaron Acree says the man was traveling westbound on Roaring Springs Road near the intersection with New Hope Road when a deer crossed into his path and he was unable to avoid striking it.
Oscar J. Patterson Jr
(Age 75, of Morgantown formerly of Hopkinsville) Funeral service will be Saturday September 3rd at 1pm at Dogwood Funerals & Cremations of Crofton. Burial will follow in Ridge Top Cemetery. Visitation will be Saturday from 11am till the service hour at Dogwood Funerals & Cremations of Crofton.
Two injured in two-vehicle crash in Guthrie
Two people were injured in a two vehicle accident at the 4-way stop at US 41 and 79 in Guthrie Thursday morning. Guthrie Police Chief Dean Blumel says Savannah Drinnon of Clarksville was southbound on 41 and failed to yield the right of way to a southbound vehicle on 79 driven by Tim Pulley of Guthrie. Their vehicles collided and both drivers were taken by EMS to Tennova Health Hospital, with Drinnon sustaining a broken ankle and possible internal injuries.
Colonels Stumble to 43-14 Loss
The Northern Colonels came to town and flexed their muscles Friday night at the stadium of champions. Henderson County came to visit Christian County and the Southern Colonels did not look ready. After giving up six TD’s on the ground a week ago to Ryan Rayno and Logan County, Head...
Elkton woman arrested after shots fired incident at Hopkinsville motel
A shots fired investigation early Thursday morning at the Manhattan Motel on South Main Street in Hopkinsville led to the arrest of an Elkton woman. An arrest citation for 58-year old Janice Beck of Elkton alleges she fired a gun at a vehicle that pulled into the parking lot of the motel shortly after 2 a.m., with the driver and everyone outside of the motel avoiding injury.
Dawson Springs woman injured in Caldwell Co. crash
A Dawson Springs woman was flown to an Evansville hospital following a single-vehicle crash on Marion Road in Caldwell County Thursday afternoon. According to the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Department, deputies responded to the intersection of Marion Road and Pleasant Valley Road around 1 p.m. for reports of a crash. Investigation revealed that a vehicle driven by 73-year-old Lawana Wood of Dawson Springs had been heading south on Marion when the vehicle exited the roadway for an unknown reason before coming a stop in a ditch.
College Sports Update
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — Following a three game road sweep over the weekend, WKU Volleyball suffered their first loss of the season, 3-0, playing host to No. 3 Louisville for the first time since the 2019 NCAA Tournament. The third ranked Cardinals were the highest ranked team the Hilltoppers have squared off with, as the prior was No. 5 Wisconsin in 2015. Wednesday Night brought 3,811 fans all dressed in a sea of white. “I can’t possibly thank the city of Bowling Green and the Western community for coming out and supporting us like they did. There was our entire marching band and it was just a phenomenal, phenomenal atmosphere for our kids to play in.”, noted head coach Travis Hudson. 3,811 ranks third in all-time attendance in Hilltopper Volleyball history and is the most-attended game in WKU regular season history.
