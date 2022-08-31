Read full article on original website
Deputies: Maryland man in tactical vest, helmet shot fireworks at people, home in Frederick County
FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Sheriff’s deputies said a man faces 24 charges after he shot fireworks at people and a home in Emmitsburg. Members of the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office were in the 15600 and 15800 blocks of Old Frederick Rd. around 1:15 a.m. Saturday after they received reports of hit-and-run incident […]
Night Of Terror Leads To Host Of Charges For Fireworks-Wielding Emmitsburg Man: Sheriff
A Maryland man did his best Terminator impression to avoid being arrested after allegedly shooting illegal fireworks at people and homes in Frederick County, the sheriff's office announced. Police had to go through extreme measures to apprehend Emmitsburg resident Aaron Dove, 43, who is facing a slew of charges following...
Vehicle wanted in connection to Beltway road rage shooting found torched
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Police are once again asking for the public's help to find the person who opened fire on another driver on Interstate 495. The most recent plea for information comes after Virginia State Police say the car they were looking for in connection to this case, a 2010 blue Honda Civic, was found on fire in the woods in Prince William County on Saturday.
CPD Needs Your Help: Burglary on Grant Street
On 9/1/2022 at approximately 2330 hours, Chambersburg Police responded to the 300 block of Grant St for a reported active burglary. The victim had captured multiple suspects on their trail camera that was on the scene. The camera captured what appeared to be multiple males and females who participated in this burglary. No additional details on the items stolen or their value has been released at this time.
Police investigate shooting in Windsor Mill that killed juvenile
Officers responded around 9:24 p.m. to the area of Liberty Road and Washington Avenue in Windsor Mill.
Tires Slashed in Rural King Parking Lot
There have been a lot of reports recently of theft at Rural King. This time, there has been a report of criminal mischief that resulted in a set of passenger side tires being slashed. On 9/1/2022, Chambersburg Police took a report of criminal mischief that occurred in the parking lot...
17-year-old boy hospitalized in Southwest DC shooting
WASHINGTON — Police are searching for who is responsible for shooting a 17-year-old boy in Southwest D.C. late Friday night. Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to the 200 block of K Street Southwest for a report of a shooting around 11:30 p.m. Once on scene they found the boy suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital for treatment. Police say the boy was awake when he was taken to the hospital. His current condition is not known at this time.
Maryland woman to serve 35 years for murder of 81-year-old with rolling pin
FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — A woman will spend decades in prison for the murder of an 81-year-old that took place in 2020. A Frederick County Circuit Court judge gave 37-year-old Maria Gloria Vasquez-Mebo (AKA Maria Gloria Vasquez-Mego, AKA Maria Gloria Vasquez Mego) a life sentence Friday, suspending all but 35 years. Additionally, […]
Guns, drugs found in stolen car after chase in Fairfax County
The four people inside the car were treated for non-life-threatening injuries and arrested. One of the officers was also treated for non-life-threatening injuries sustained during the chase. Inside the car, police found two handguns, bags of marijuana and a bottle of promethazine codeine cough syrup.
2 hurt in Prince William Co. Fentanyl drug bust, police say
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. — Two people were injured during a shooting involving police Thursday night, according to Prince William County Police. Officers say the shooting happened shortly after 7 p.m. in the 14700 block of Fox Glove Court in Woodbridge. In a press conference following the shooting, officials...
Bloody mystery solved by Cumberland County police
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — SIlver Spring Township Police have officially closed the case on a mysterious pool of blood found earlier on August 27 in Cumberland County. In an official statement, authorities say that they were contacted by a man who stated that he had suffered a medical issue while walking home from a football game that night.
Convicted Felon, Teen, Busted With Meth, Crack Cocaine, Gun During Frederick Speeding Stop
A sheriff's deputy in Frederick County got an assist from a police K9 to make a massive drug and weapons bust of a convicted felon and Virginia teen during a speeding stop in Maryland, authorities said. Michael White, 55, of Gerrardstown, West Virginia, and Rebecca Lorey, 19, of Stephens City,...
Washington, D.C. Biker Killed In Fatal Hit-and-Run Motorcycle Crash On Interstate 495 in Prince George’s County, Maryland
FORESTVILLE, MD – The Maryland State Police is reporting the investigation of a fatal hit-and-run motorcycle crash that occurred late Wednesday night August 31, 2022 in Prince George’s County. At about 11:10 P.M. on Wednesday, Troopers from the Maryland State Police Forestville Barrack responded to the outer loop...
Gatling faces charges in Wednesday shooting
Clifton Nathanial Gatling, 47, Chambersburg, is in Franklin County Jail today, charged with attempted homicide as a result of a shooting last night at a North Fourth Street apartment. Chambersburg Police responded to a call at 5:18 p.m. Wednesday for reports of shots fired. Responding officers were told a male...
Reported Building Explosion Leads To Arrest For Man Who Nearly Shot Infant In Frederick: Police
An infant was nearly shot in Maryland after a man accidentally discharged a weapon in a Frederick County building, coming dangerously close to striking the child, according to police. Paul Viera, 25, was arrested and charged with reckless endangerment and discharging a firearm in city limits following an investigation into...
Man charged with assaulting referee during Chambersburg game
A man has been charged after allegedly punching a referee during a soccer game, according to the Chambersburg Police Department.
Firearm Recovered During DUI Checkpoint In Charles County
WALDORF, Md. – On August 19, members of the CCSO Traffic Operations Unit, Maryland State Police, Maryland Transportation Authority Police and members of the Maryland State Highway Administration conducted a DUI checkpoint on Route 210. Twenty-two traffic citations were issued, two civil citations were issued for drug possession, and...
Maryland man arrested and charged in repeat robberies
The Frederick Police Department has charged the person responsible for two recent robberies.
Knife-wielding woman attacks Whole Foods coworker, police say
An Arnold woman is accused of waving a knife at a coworker at Whole Foods in Annapolis on Wednesday morning.
Baltimore Killer Arrested, Charged With First Degree Murder: Police
Police have arrested a man connected to a murder investigation in Baltimore, authorities say. Donte Simms, 44, was taken into custody around noon Wednesday, Aug. 30 in the 300 block of N. Paca Street in connection to a murder earlier this month, according to Baltimore police. Detectives say that shortly...
