Frederick, MD

WUSA9

Vehicle wanted in connection to Beltway road rage shooting found torched

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Police are once again asking for the public's help to find the person who opened fire on another driver on Interstate 495. The most recent plea for information comes after Virginia State Police say the car they were looking for in connection to this case, a 2010 blue Honda Civic, was found on fire in the woods in Prince William County on Saturday.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
Franklin County Free Press

CPD Needs Your Help: Burglary on Grant Street

On 9/1/2022 at approximately 2330 hours, Chambersburg Police responded to the 300 block of Grant St for a reported active burglary. The victim had captured multiple suspects on their trail camera that was on the scene. The camera captured what appeared to be multiple males and females who participated in this burglary. No additional details on the items stolen or their value has been released at this time.
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Frederick, MD
Frederick, MD
WUSA9

17-year-old boy hospitalized in Southwest DC shooting

WASHINGTON — Police are searching for who is responsible for shooting a 17-year-old boy in Southwest D.C. late Friday night. Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to the 200 block of K Street Southwest for a report of a shooting around 11:30 p.m. Once on scene they found the boy suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital for treatment. Police say the boy was awake when he was taken to the hospital. His current condition is not known at this time.
WASHINGTON, DC
local21news.com

Bloody mystery solved by Cumberland County police

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — SIlver Spring Township Police have officially closed the case on a mysterious pool of blood found earlier on August 27 in Cumberland County. In an official statement, authorities say that they were contacted by a man who stated that he had suffered a medical issue while walking home from a football game that night.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
fcfreepress

Gatling faces charges in Wednesday shooting

Clifton Nathanial Gatling, 47, Chambersburg, is in Franklin County Jail today, charged with attempted homicide as a result of a shooting last night at a North Fourth Street apartment. Chambersburg Police responded to a call at 5:18 p.m. Wednesday for reports of shots fired. Responding officers were told a male...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Bay Net

Firearm Recovered During DUI Checkpoint In Charles County

WALDORF, Md. – On August 19, members of the CCSO Traffic Operations Unit, Maryland State Police, Maryland Transportation Authority Police and members of the Maryland State Highway Administration conducted a DUI checkpoint on Route 210. Twenty-two traffic citations were issued, two civil citations were issued for drug possession, and...
CHARLES COUNTY, MD

