NBC12
Richmond E-Cycle Day for residents Sept. 10
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -The City of Richmond is hosting a drive-thru E-Cycle Day for residents to dispose of materials that cannot be thrown in the city trash. On Saturday, Sept. 10, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 1710 Robin Hood Road across from the Diamond, the city will be accepting the following:
Why Richmond's iconic murals along the James River are about to be painted over
The Instagram-worthy murals on the Power Plant building along the Haxall Canal in downtown Richmond will soon be painted over. But don't worry art fans, new murals are in the works.
Henrico Community Food Bank to host September food drive
The Henrico Community Food Bank is hosting its September food drive at the West End Manor Civic Association.
Why Sunday is so important for man who almost died after surgery
David Redford shared his story ahead of Sunday, which is Virginia Blood Donor Day. It’s a day designed to encourage folks to get out and donate blood to help replenish the supply.
Residents at Virginia retirement community are time traveling to Renaissance
Caroline dresses up the seniors to look like they are living in the 1500s. The whimsical portraits have become a big hit with the residents.
Former Lee statue site could be filled with colorful plants, small trees
In the design plan, drafted by the design firm VHB, the circle will be filled with small trees, ornamental grasses, perennials and shrubs. According to the plan, the city identified a need to have temporary planting in the circle until a permanent design is determined that reflects the character and history of the site.
Last Envigo beagles scheduled to be removed from Virginia facility this week
As of this week, the last of the beagles from the Envigo mass breeding facility are scheduled to be removed.
Design unveiled to fill Lee Circle with plants
The firm VHB submitted a proposal to plant small trees, shrubs, ornamental grass and perennials inside and around the area.
NBC12
RVA Street Art Festival celebrates 10th anniversary by painting over first murals
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The RVA Street Art Festival is celebrating its 10th anniversary by repainting the murals at the Power Plant Building, which began in 2012. The paintings along the Haxall Canal are known as Richmond’s most significant outdoor gallery and one of the city’s most visited and photographed places.
A mold outbreak in a Henrico apartment could cost this family over $50,000
When Henrico resident Benefa Anning left her apartment for the night, she couldn't believe how different her home looked when she and her family returned the next day.
Family-centric events, activities in Hopewell for fall
A new season often brings a new round of events and activities for the whole family to enjoy, and the city of Hopewell is no different.
Richmond Animal Care and Control cuts adoption fees in half for Labor Day weekend
If you have been looking for a new furry friend, this weekend might be the perfect time to adopt a dog or cat from Richmond Animal Care and Control.
NBC12
5th annual Garden Glow illuminates Maymont grounds in vibrant colors
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - It’s time for Maymont’s 5th annual most beloved fall illumination spectacular!. Garden Glow lights up and transforms the park’s historic architecture and gardens in vibrant colors illuminating the Italian Garden, the WestRock Woodland Trail and the Japanese Garden. On the Carriage House Lawn,...
NBC12
Get Spooky in RVA with Richmond’s Eerie Canal Tours
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Riverfront Canal Cruises is ready to get scary this October with a memorable night of narrated canal boat tours (candy for little ones included!) The Eerie Canal Tours will feature haunting tales of Richmond’s past as riders travel down the Kanawha Canal through the spookiest of sights and sounds of Richmond’s oldest and most historically haunted districts.
hamptonroadsmessenger.com
Governor Glenn Youngkin Announces Additional Key Administration Appointments
RICHMOND, VA — Governor Glenn Youngkin announced additional key administration appointments. “I am continually encouraged by the work this administration has done to create a best-in-class government for Virginians” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “I’m excited to welcome these new additions to our team and look forward to their future contributions.”
Historic Black community celebrates halting Hanover landfill development
A historic black community finally has something to celebrate after years of development debates.
‘I was so mad’: Richmond Woman crushed after precious plants stolen
8News spoke with Cheyenne Flint, who says she came home on the night of her birthday to an unwelcome surprise -- her 6' tall plant was missing. But what she would find next was even more disturbing.
Richmond senior in need of dentures describes last months as a 'nightmare'
The Richmond resident is in need of a new set of dentures after having his teeth removed and not being able to use the dentures he was given.
NBC12
Richmond unveils potential design plans for Lee Circle
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond is giving the first look at how the city could change the Lee Circle land on Monument Avenue. The Urban Design Committee will review temporary plans to transform what activists have dubbed Marcus-David Peters Circle. The plan includes a lot of landscaping at the cost...
Rescheduled RVA Jerk Fest happening Sept. 3
The festival, which was scheduled to take place earlier in the summer, was rained out and had to be postponed. It is now taking place from noon to 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 3.
