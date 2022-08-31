ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

NBC12

Richmond E-Cycle Day for residents Sept. 10

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -The City of Richmond is hosting a drive-thru E-Cycle Day for residents to dispose of materials that cannot be thrown in the city trash. On Saturday, Sept. 10, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 1710 Robin Hood Road across from the Diamond, the city will be accepting the following:
NBC12

5th annual Garden Glow illuminates Maymont grounds in vibrant colors

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - It’s time for Maymont’s 5th annual most beloved fall illumination spectacular!. Garden Glow lights up and transforms the park’s historic architecture and gardens in vibrant colors illuminating the Italian Garden, the WestRock Woodland Trail and the Japanese Garden. On the Carriage House Lawn,...
NBC12

Get Spooky in RVA with Richmond’s Eerie Canal Tours

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Riverfront Canal Cruises is ready to get scary this October with a memorable night of narrated canal boat tours (candy for little ones included!) The Eerie Canal Tours will feature haunting tales of Richmond’s past as riders travel down the Kanawha Canal through the spookiest of sights and sounds of Richmond’s oldest and most historically haunted districts.
hamptonroadsmessenger.com

Governor Glenn Youngkin Announces Additional Key Administration Appointments

RICHMOND, VA — Governor Glenn Youngkin announced additional key administration appointments. “I am continually encouraged by the work this administration has done to create a best-in-class government for Virginians” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “I’m excited to welcome these new additions to our team and look forward to their future contributions.”
NBC12

Richmond unveils potential design plans for Lee Circle

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond is giving the first look at how the city could change the Lee Circle land on Monument Avenue. The Urban Design Committee will review temporary plans to transform what activists have dubbed Marcus-David Peters Circle. The plan includes a lot of landscaping at the cost...
