myedmondsnews.com
Northwest Neighbors Network looking for board members
Are you passionate about helping seniors age well in their own homes? Are you looking for volunteer opportunities with a committed, enthusiastic nonprofit board of directors? The Northwest Neighbors Network (NNN) is looking for board members willling to serve for six to eight hours per month and one- to two-year terms.
myedmondsnews.com
Prepping for Labor Day at the Edmonds Museum Summer Market
Labor Day weekend signals so many different things to people. For many, Labor Day represents the last hurrah of the season, as school starts for children and temperatures cool down with the approach of autumn. It is traditionally a great time to barbecue and spend time with family and friends.
myedmondsnews.com
Chuseok – Korean Harvest Moon Celebration coming to EWC Sept. 8
The community is invited to the Edmonds Waterfront Center Thursday, Sept. 8 for a free Chuseok – Korean Harvest Moon Celebration, from 6:30-9 p.m. “Meet your Korean American neighbors and enjoy Korean foods and performances,” said Daniel Johnson, CEO for the Edmonds Waterfront Center (EWC). “We have a...
lynnwoodtoday.com
Family-owned brewery now open in Lynnwood
What began as a passion project during the early stages of the pandemic has quickly become a dream turned reality for Brandon and Jordan Molina. This father-son duo has opened Peace of Mind Brewing at 18411 Highway 99 in Lynnwood, on Aug. 22. “We are excited to finally pour for...
What is forest bathing? The wellness practice is booming in the PNW
SEATTLE — Decades of researching the physiological and psychological benefits of time spent in nature indicate that humans function best with regular, purposeful experiences in nature. Forest bathing, at its core, is the act of connecting with nature. Cascadia Forest Therapy Founder Michael Stein-Ross said forest bathing is more...
My Clallam County
Free concert set for Sequim Monday
SEQUIM — Local favorite Black Diamond Junction will present a free concert Monday, Sept. 5th. The outdoor concert, open to the public and family friendly, will take place in a field at John Wayne’s Rustic Waterfront Resort, 2634 W. Sequim Bay Road. The music will begin at 1 p.m. Visitors are encouraged to bring lawnchairs and blankets for seating.
myedmondsnews.com
Scene in Edmonds: In the swim
It’s been a busy summer at Edmonds’ Yost Pool, and photographer Matthew Ralston captured this recent shot of lap swimmers, at left, and swim lessons, at right. Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *. Notify me of followup comments via e-mail. You can...
myedmondsnews.com
Three Edmonds College students among 18 nationwide to receive Walgreens Pharmacy Technician Scholarship
Edmonds College students Breshna Amany, Jenaya McCann, and Amy Nguyen have each been awarded a $250 scholarship sponsored by Walgreens and Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society (PTK) to cover the cost of the Pharmacy Technician Certification exam fee. Amany, McCann and Nguyen are among 18 students selected to receive this award nationwide.
myedmondsnews.com
North Sound Church offering Service in Park Sept. 4, free pancake breakfast Sept. 11
North Sound Church is offering their annual Service in the Park on Sunday, Sept. 4, 10:30 a.m., at the Edmonds Park Amphitheater. Participants are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or a blanket to sit on during the service, which will be followed by free lunch and pie. Also, on Sunday,...
myedmondsnews.com
Edmonds City Council set to confirm new public works director Sept. 6
After nine months of being without a public works director, the City of Edmonds is set to hire Oscar Antillon, who currently is the public works director for the Town of Los Altos Hills, California. The Edmonds City Council is scheduled to vote on confirming Antillon at its Tuesday, Sept....
myedmondsnews.com
Edward Mitzel: Memorial service Sept. 10 at Life Church in Arlington
Memorial Service will be held on Saturday September 10th at 2pm at Life Church 360, 3131 Smokey Pt Dr, suite 1-B, Arlington, WA 98223. Reception will follow. Ed, the son of Christian and Anna (Miller) Mitzel, was born on December 3, 1945 on the family farm near Orrin, North Dakota. He was the 12th child of 15. Ed loved telling stories about growing up on the family farm. One story he told often was how he learned from his dad how to plow a field perfectly straight; Aim the cap on top of the tractor with a fence post and never look back. That was how he lived, always trying to look ahead to the goal at hand. Being one of the youngest Ed had many nieces and nephews around his age to hang out with. He enjoyed his family gatherings on the farm immensely.
myedmondsnews.com
Poet’s Corner: No One Knows, Good Day
Here is the latest installment of Poet’s Corner, presented by the Edmonds-based EPIC Poetry Group:. 1880s, western Sweden, province of Värmland. A farm with a very long name— Buvassrönningen– a very long name, but not enough hectares of land for. four sons and four daughters. Buvattnet—...
myedmondsnews.com
Final interview summaries for Edmonds City Council Position 1 candidates
Here’s our summaries of the remaining three candidates who were interviewed by the Edmonds City Council Monday, Aug. 29 to fill the Position 1 seat left vacant with the death of Councilmember Kristiana Johnson. You can read the summary of the first six interviews on Aug. 29 here. The council also met with 10 candidates Saturday, Aug. 27 and you can see those summaries of interviews here and here.
MyNorthwest.com
Local hospice nurse says death is not what you see in the movies
In our culture, death can be a taboo topic. For those who haven’t witnessed it up close, the only reference might be seeing death on TV or in movies. “I would love some kind of realness about death for people,” said Katie Bracken, a hospice nurse from University Place.
southsoundmag.com
HGTV’s ‘Unsellable Houses’ Stars to Open a Snohomish-Based Design Center
Snohomish-raised twin sisters Lyndsay Lamb and Leslie Davis are the dream team behind HGTV’s popular home-renovation series Unsellable Houses, now in its third season and streaming on Discovery+. The duo will be bringing their eye for design to the greater Seattle area when they open their new design center...
myedmondsnews.com
Laura Edith Jones: Longtime nurse had an adventurous spirit
Laura Jones, 72, passed away at her home August 26, 2022, after her 12-year battle with Alzheimer’s. Her many friends and family from Hawaii to Sweden followed her last days in hospice. Laura was born October 11, 1949 in Pomeroy, a small farming and ranching community in southeast Washington, the daughter of Walter R and Eudocia Fay Dawson. Laura married her High School Sweetheart, Michael Ralph Jones, in December of 1967.
KOMO News
Local residents growing frustrated with nearby encampment
SEATTLE, Wash. — Neighbors are fed up and desperately calling for help with a growing encampment under the Ship Canal Bridge. Some residents we spoke to say the growing trash and break-ins is forcing them out of the area. There’s no timeline on when this encampment will be addressed...
KOMO News
Vandal targets garden that replaced homeless camp in Seattle
SEATTLE, Wash. — A vandal uprooted a community garden that sprung up where a troubled homeless camp was cleared. Neighbors responded by digging in to replant and restore the green space. Tending the garden has become a community endeavor for neighbors on N 96th St. Each night they gather...
q13fox.com
Washington State Fair: Labor Day Weekend events, new exhibits, full concert lineup
PUYALLUP, Wash. - The Washington State Fair starts Friday with new entertainment, activities and animal exhibits for the whole family. The gates officially open at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 2, and the fun continues through Sunday, Sept. 25. Labor Day Weekend, however, will offer deals to properly kick off the celebration in Puyallup. Below is a list of Labor Day Weekend deals and events, entirely new exhibits, and a full concert lineup.
Volunteers restore iconic fire lookout in the North Cascades
DARRINGTON, Wash. — For generations, forest workers would keep watch over Washington's backcountry by looking for fires threatening the wilderness. They stood stoic sentry in towers that are now disappearing across the landscape. Of the 656 that once existed, fewer than 100 are left in Washington state. Among the...
