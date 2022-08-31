Austin Siereveld Handling Punting Duties for Lakota East and Plans to Enroll Early at Ohio State, Omar White Picks Up a Buckeyes Offer

Read full article on original website
Football: Fleming a ‘game-time decision,’ three unavailable on status report against No. 5 Notre DameThe LanternColumbus, OH
Students gather outside Ohio Union, seek Ohio State’s acknowledgment of Donovan Lewis’ death and end of ties with CPDThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Opinion: Casey’s Callouts: If Buckeyes ain’t first, they’re lastThe LanternColumbus, OH
Visit One of Ohio's Most Haunted StreetsTravel MavenColumbus, OH
Football: Johnson’s go-ahead, first-career touchdown helps No. 2 Ohio State overcome No. 5 Notre Dame 21-10The LanternColumbus, OH
Eleven Warriors
Buckeyes Set to Play for Fourth Time on Sept. 3
Before each game of the 2022 season, we’ll be taking a look back at the Buckeyes’ history of playing on that date. Playing before Labor Day is a relatively new phenomenon in Ohio State football history, so the season’s first edition of Ohio State on This Date will be a bit leaner than the rest of them to come as the season progresses. The Buckeyes have only played on Sept. 3 three times before this year, and all of those games have come since 2005.
Eleven Warriors
Get Dumped Then, Notre Dame
The day we've all been waiting for is finally here. Ohio State's 2022 season begins tonight against Notre Dame. The Horseshoe will be loud, the atmosphere will be electric and the Buckeyes will be fast and violent. That's a great recipe for winning football games. I predict Ohio State will...
Lee Corso Threatens To Not Make Headgear Pick For Ohio State-Notre Dame
The College GameDay crew is in Columbus ahead of a massive showdown between Ohio State and Notre Dame. Before the game kicks off, though, Lee Corso has to make his patented headgear pick. But will he?. Earlier this morning he threatened to not make a pick. “This is a tough...
Eleven Warriors
Staff Score Predictions, Picks Against the Spread and Eleven Warriors Prop Bets
The day is finally here. It's one that Buckeye Nation looks forward to every September and now, here it is. This one feels a little more important though. Ohio State is set to host Notre Dame in a top-five matchup – the Buckeyes' first-ever top-five matchup in a season opener – Saturday night in the Shoe. The college football world will not only be watching in primetime, but plenty of recruits – both committed to Ohio State and uncommitted – will also be in attendance. To say that this is an important game and weekend for Ryan Day's program would be quite an understatement.
Eleven Warriors
Previewing Ohio State's Massive Recruiting Weekend Ahead of the Notre Dame Game
It's only Week 1, yet Ohio State will likely host its largest recruiting weekend of the season the very first time the Buckeyes set foot into Ohio Stadium in 2022. More than 60 recruits from various classes are expected to attend the highly anticipated top-five matchup, including some highly-touted names among them. Twelve five-star prospects between the classes of 2023 and 2024 will be in attendance, as will 19 commits from the 2023 class and the lone commit from 2024, five-star quarterback Dylan Raiola.
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State Honors 2002 National Championship Team With On-Field Celebration
The celebrations continued for the Buckeyes' 2002 national championship team Saturday night. Twenty years after Ohio State won the national championship, Jim Tressel, some of his former assistants and a bunch of players from that team gathered back in Columbus for a 20th-anniversary celebration. It culminated in an on-field celebration during the first half of the Buckeyes' season opener against Notre Dame Saturday night.
Eleven Warriors
C.J. Stroud Tells Teammates to Suit Up, Ohio State Has the Nation's Best Offensive Line and the Big Ten Network Will Chronicle an Infamous Michigan Moment
Here it is, folks — the last Skull Session of the offseason. Tomorrow morning, a gameday Skull Session will be live on the website at 5 a.m., and Eleven Warriors will be off and running covering Ohio State as it hopes to win the program's first national championship since 2014.
Ohio State Buckeyes return to the field this Saturday — Here’s what to know
The Ohio State Buckeyes will be taking the field for their first home game of the 2022-23 season this week.
Eleven Warriors
Lee Corso Puts on Brutus Head, Picks Ohio State to Beat Notre Dame Ahead of Top-Five Showdown
Lee Corso is going with Brutus and the Buckeyes. It certainly didn't take long for Lee Corso to put on the Brutus mascot head this season, which has almost become a yearly tradition at this point. Ahead of the top-five showdown between Ohio State and Notre Dame in Columbus Saturday night, the legendary college football personality picked the Buckeyes to beat the Fighting Irish in the season opener, the first top-five matchup to open the season in Ohio State's storied history.
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State Hosts Notre Dame in Marquee Matchup of College Football’s Opening Weekend
7:30 P.M. – SATURDAY, SEPT. 3. Add in the history and tradition of the two programs, which have played each other only six previous times despite their proximity to each other in the Midwest, and Saturday’s game at Ohio Stadium isn’t just the most anticipated season-opening game of this year’s college football season, but a game Ohio State fans and even its players have been looking forward to for years.
Eleven Warriors
Emeka Egbuka Scores First Touchdown of Career, First of the Season For Ohio State on 31-Yard Pass From C.J. Stroud
The first Buckeye touchdown of the season was also the first of Emeka Egbuka's career. C.J. Stroud found the sophomore wideout for a 31-yard score on a 3rd-and-6 play on Ohio State's second possession of the first quarter, and the Buckeyes took a 7-3 lead on the Fighting Irish after the extra point.
Eleven Warriors
Julian Fleming Listed As Game-Time Decision, Kamryn Babb Available for Ohio State's Season Opener Against Notre Dame
Ohio State could be without one of its top four wide receivers for its season opener. Third-year wideout Julian Fleming, who took first-team reps this preseason alongside Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Marvin Harrison Jr., is listed as a game-time decision against Notre Dame. He participated in early warmups with his teammates before appearing later wearing street clothes on the field, further indicating his status as questionable.
Eleven Warriors
"Playing Fast, Playing Violent" in the Preseason, the Ohio State Defense is "100% Ready" For Its Grand Reveal Against Notre Dame
Jim Knowles won’t get romantic about the moment when he steps on the field for his first game at Ohio State Saturday. That would only distract from his singular focus. Asked Tuesday if he would take a second to soak in the stage and circumstance at Ohio Stadium ahead of the Buckeyes’ season opener against Notre Dame, the first-year scarlet and gray defensive coordinator said “no. I'm going to stay focused in and in a locked-in mindset and do my job. That's what the players need.”
Eleven Warriors
Notes on Ohio State Targets’ Conversations with Buckeye Coaches As Direct Communication with 2024 Recruits Begins
Ohio State coaches and class of 2024 recruits alike kept their phones close all day Thursday. Sept. 1 is a massive day on the recruiting calendar for prospects in their junior year of high school and the Buckeyes were certainly active Thursday in reaching out to their coveted targets. Thursday...
Eleven Warriors
Prognosticating:
Ohio State doesn't have to be the only winner this weekend. The No. 2 Buckeyes start their 2022 season with their first-ever top-five matchup in a season opener on Saturday when the No. 5 Notre Dame Fighting Irish visit Columbus. This will arguably be Ohio State's biggest game of the...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Cincinnati reportedly decides on starting QB for Arkansas game
Cincinnati will go with senior Ben Bryant at quarterback over former top 300 recruit Evan Prater for Saturday’s season opener against Arkansas. ESPN’s Pete Thamel has the report. As reported, Bryant used the transfer portal as a college football version of the “G League” or however players get...
Eleven Warriors
Three Key Matchups in Ohio State’s Season Opener Against Notre Dame
Ohio State enters its first game of the season as a three-score favorite over the No. 5 team in the country. But make no mistake; given the inherent unknowns at the start of any college football campaign, there’s plenty of danger for the Buckeyes as they host the Marcus Freeman-led Fighting Irish at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Horseshoe.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Kirk Herbstreit drops first expletive on College GameDay for 2022 season
Kirk Herbstreit is fired up for College GameDay’s first show in Columbus, Ohio, on Saturday for Ohio State vs. Notre Dame. The pregame show decided to play a new game on Saturday morning where the analysts tried to name where a quarterback transferred after entering the NCAA Transfer Portal.
Eleven Warriors
Lorenzo Styles Excited to See His Sons Compete in the National Spotlight in Ohio State vs. Notre Dame
Two brothers will stand on opposite sidelines when No. 2 Ohio State opens its season against No. 5 Notre Dame Saturday at Ohio Stadium. Wearing blue and gold will be sophomore Notre Dame wide receiver Lorenzo Styles Jr., while freshman Ohio State safety Sonny Styles will don scarlet and gray. It’ll be the first time Lorenzo and Sonny will be on the same football field in two years, dating back to when Lorenzo was a senior and Sonny was a sophomore at Pickerington Central High School, about 30 minutes away from The Shoe. Only instead of teammates, they’ll be temporary rivals instead, both playing on teams with College Football Playoff aspirations.
Eleven Warriors
Q&A with Notre Dame Beat Writer Tyler Horka on Marcus Freeman and the Fighting Irish’s Chances Against Ohio State
7:30 P.M. – SATURDAY, SEPT. 3. As Notre Dame prepares to make the trip to Columbus for the highly anticipated season-opening matchup between the Buckeyes and Fighting Irish at Ohio Stadium on Saturday, we invited Tyler Horka, who covers Notre Dame for Blue & Gold Illustrated, to answer some questions about the fifth-ranked squad from South Bend.
