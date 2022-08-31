Austin Siereveld Handling Punting Duties for Lakota East and Plans to Enroll Early at Ohio State, Omar White Picks Up a Buckeyes Offer

The day is finally here. It's one that Buckeye Nation looks forward to every September and now, here it is. This one feels a little more important though. Ohio State is set to host Notre Dame in a top-five matchup – the Buckeyes' first-ever top-five matchup in a season opener – Saturday night in the Shoe. The college football world will not only be watching in primetime, but plenty of recruits – both committed to Ohio State and uncommitted – will also be in attendance. To say that this is an important game and weekend for Ryan Day's program would be quite an understatement.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 12 HOURS AGO