The long-awaited return for pro football games that count finally ends on Thursday, September 8 when the Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams open the new season by hosting the Buffalo Bills in the 2022 NFL Kickoff Game. Kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m. ET from SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. The last time a game was played at this venue, the Rams won the Super Bowl before their hometown fans in February, when they beat the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20. Their title defense comes with a home opener against the AFC East champion Bills, whose season ended in a memorable 42-36 overtime loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the divisional round of the playoffs.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO