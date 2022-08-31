ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Hancock nominates Division Chief Ron Thomas to lead DPD

By Alex Rose
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NnbkH_0hd623sN00

DENVER ( KDVR ) — Following Denver Police Chief Paul Pazen’s retirement announcement , Mayor Michael Hancock nominated a 33-year department veteran to lead Colorado’s largest police force.

Division Chief Ron Thomas will oversee the day-to-day management of the department starting Sept. 6. ahead of Pazen’s retirement on Oct. 15.

Denver police Chief Paul Pazen to retire, Ron Thomas tapped as replacement

Thomas has been part of the Denver Police Department for more than three decades, working in patrols, investigations, special operations and administration. He served as the Commander of Police District 2, District 5 and the department’s Internal Affairs Division before he was appointed as the Division Chief of Patrol.

Thomas led the charge in creating the department’s Denver Police Wellness and Resiliency Program while leading the Internal Affairs Department.

Videos released in LoDo Denver police shooting

The mayor has asked Thomas to create and implement new strategies to reduce crime and aggressively recruit new police officers, after the loss of 170 uniformed DPD officers over the course of the pandemic. Hancock has also asked Thomas to work on improving the relationship between the community and the department.

Thomas’ nomination must be confirmed by the Denver City Council. The mayor’s administration will begin the process of confirming Thomas by sending a bill to the city council safety committee, which will need to be approved by the full council.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

Comments / 0

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
denverite.com

City Councilwoman Debbie Ortega is running for mayor of Denver

Editor’s Note: A previous version of this story incorrectly reported that Mayor Hancock vetoed a plastic bag fee Ortega sponsored in 2013. The ordinance failed after Hancock threatened a veto. City Councilwoman Deborah “Debbie” Ortega filed paperwork today to run for mayor of Denver in the Spring 2023 municipal...
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Denver, CO
Crime & Safety
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
State
Colorado State
City
Denver, CO
CBS Denver

Suspect steals $21,000 from Wells Fargo customer

Police in Denver are searching for a man who is accused of stealing $21,000 from a bank customer. On Aug. 17, the suspect went into a Wells Fargo bank in Aurora and watched a person withdraw a large amount of money. The suspect followed that person in a silver Ford Explorer with a stolen Colorado rental license plate number A-I-E-B61. The victim stopped at a 7-Eleven near Green Valley Ranch and Tower Road. The suspect went into the unlocked car and stole the cash. Anyone who has information about the case is asked to call the Denver Police Department at 720-913-2000.
DENVER, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Thomas
KPVI Newschannel 6

Continuing controversies dominate Denver police reform efforts

(The Center Square) – In 2021, the city of Denver released a report by a task force that took on police reform titled “Reimagining Policing And Public Safety.”. But few could have imagined the controversies involving the police that have transpired in the past two years. The city...
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dpd#Internal Affairs Division#Denver Police Wellness#The Denver City Council
5280.com

The Future of Downtown Denver

If you’ve spent time downtown recently, you may have noticed it feels different: quieter, emptier, less vibrant. COVID-19 decimated city centers across the nation as the outbreak spread in early 2020. Denver hasn’t been immune to the ravages. Fewer people meant fewer customers. Shuttered businesses left behind boarded-up storefronts. Streets abandoned by office workers became the domain of an underbelly many Denverites hadn’t seen and raised concerns about safety.
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX31 Denver

FOX31 Denver

29K+
Followers
12K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX31 Denver KDVR covers the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and more at KDVR.com, along with Colorado's Own Channel 2 KWGN.

 https://kdvr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy