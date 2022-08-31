ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron, OH

Old Temple Israel in Akron transforming into a large center for arts

By Bob Jones
 3 days ago
What once was a prominent place of worship in Akron will soon be turned into a place for the performing arts.

Akron arts developer Tony Troppe bought the former Temple Israel on Merriman Road for $500,000 and now a transformation is underway inside and outside of the 46,000-square-foot building.

Troppe is calling the reinvigorated art spot "HUG", which stands for Highland Universal Gatheringspot, a nod to the Highland Square neighborhood already known for the arts.

Troppe was captivated by the architectural landmark, which he called a "neoclassic revival."

"It found me. I drive by here every day on my way to downtown Akron. I've loved this building. I've loved the energy of this place," Troppe said.

The temple was built in 1911. The congregation moved to a new location in Bath Township in 2014.

Restoration is taking place in the sanctuary, on the roof and other areas of the building.

"It's a place that you can embrace as you celebrate the arts. It's place for all ages, all races, all flavors. It's a place for students of all ages," Troppe said.

The transformed venue will be open to a variety of artists and there is a growing interest, according to the developer.

"Jazz, ballet, we're talking with our friends at the Akron Symphony, the Summit Choral Society," he said.

There is expected to be plenty of room for the artists and the audience. One room seats about 125 people and it can be used for practicing or performing. Right next to it is the former sanctuary which seats approximately 275 people. There's also room for 250 more guests in a banquet hall located in the basement.

Karen Starr organizes the annual PorchRokr Festival in the Highland Square neighborhood, which features area bands playing on the porches of neighbors. She's also a singer in a cover band named "Roxxymoron."

In addition, she is working on a fresh interior design for the new art center while also honoring the old synagogue's history and architecture.

"What I hope to bring is a space that is welcoming, that is colorful, that is kind of appropriate to the era of the building," Starr said. "I'm very excited for the arts community to have such a space here."

Beyond the performance areas, there will also be offices and classrooms for kids to learn the arts and areas to socialize.

"There's a big commercial kitchen and an outdoor patio," he said.

Looking at the design of the project, Troppe added, "This will be like a coffee shop during the day."

Fundraisers and Christmas shows are already on the books in a few months. The curtain could rise on shows in early 2023.

"We're hitting the ground running and it's almost showtime," Troppe said.

Troppe said Akron City Council needs to sign off on the usage of the building, which he expects to happen within the next few weeks.

