‘A Black Lady Sketch Show’ Breaks ‘SNL’s Directing Emmy Streak; Could Triumph Signal Main Variety Win?
Saturday Night Live has won the Outstanding Directing for a Variety Series for the last five years and ten times since 2010. But its winning streak was broken by HBO’s A Black Lady Sketch Show after Bridget Stokes won in the category at tonight’s Creative Arts Emmy awards. The win could be a sign of things to come as A Black Lady Sketch Show is up against regular winner SNL in the main variety category at the Primetime Emmys next week. Could an upset be on the cards? A Black Lady Sketch Show also beat out Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, Late...
Peacock Cancels Series Starring 'The Office' Alum After 2 Seasons
Peacock has canceled one of its leading sitcoms, and one that not only had a big name attached but was also a beacon for diversity on TV. Rutherford Falls, the two-season comedy, is done. The show stars Ed Helms as a leading community member in the titular town who tries to uphold his family's legacy while coming to terms with the fact that his family did great harm to the Native American population that makes up the community. Helms' co-lead is Jana Schmieding; Michael Greyeyes, Jesse Leigh and Dustin Milligan also star. All 18 episodes of the show are streaming via Peacock.
'SNL' Veterans Exit Show Ahead of Season 48 Amid Cast Exodus
The Saturday Night Live exodus continues as three more stars left the show on Thursday. Veterans Melissa Villasenor and Alex Moffat will not be back for Season 48 in the fall. Aristotle Athari, who was given very few opportunities to stand out in his first season last year, is also leaving, reports TVLine.
Jennifer Hudson Will Reunite With Her 'American Idol' Past With First Talk Show Guest
Jennifer Hudson is making her talk show debut, and her first guest will be an old American Idol acquaintance. The premiere of The Jennifer Hudson Show will feature a conversation between Hudson and former American Idol judge Simon Cowell, their first since Hudson competed in season 3 of the singing reality series.
'Law & Order' New Season Premiere Dates: What to Know
All three current Law & Order franchise shows will be returning to NBC this fall, and we now know when each series will premiere. According to Deadline, the Law & Order revival, Law & Order: SVU, and Law & Order: Organized Crime will all debut their new seasons on Thursday, Sept. 22. The flagship series will premiere at 8 pm. ET, followed by SVU at 9 pm, and Organized Crime at 10 pm.
'Game of Thrones': King Joffrey Actor Jack Gleeson Just Got Married
Game of Thrones actor Jack Gleeson, who played the despicable King Joffrey in the hot HBO series, just got married in his home country. The Mirror reports that Gleeson wed his longtime Roisin O'Mahony, a UK-based actress and comedian. The pair said their I Do's in a quaint ceremony in Kerry, Ireland.
'Sprung': Garret Dillahunt and Shakira Barrera Show Unique Form of Prison Communication in Exclusive Clip
Sprung is the new comedy series from My Name Is Earl creator Greg Garcia and features a reunion with his Raising Hope stars Garret Dillahunt and Martha Plimpton. In an exclusive clip shared with PopCulture, Dillahunt's Jack finds a unique way to connect with Gloria, played by Shakira Barrera, when the two were still in prison. New episodes of the series are released on Amazon's Freevee platform Fridays.
Lea Michele Addresses Rumors That She Can't Read
Lea Michele responded to a bizarre conspiracy theory that the Glee actress cannot read and write. Michele was asked about the allegation in a new profile for The New York Times ahead of her debut as Fanny Brice in the Broadway revival of Funny Girl. She is taking over the role from Beanie Feldstein, who announced plans to leave in July after the production received mostly negative reviews.
Jonah Hill Insisted on Auditioning for ‘Superbad’ Even After Seth Rogen Turned Him Down ‘100 Times’
Jonah Hill and Seth Rogen aren't that far apart in age, despite the former playing a teenager based on the latter's high school experiences.
Jennifer Lopez Reveals Ben Affleck's Touching Words Shared During Wedding
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck had a number of sentimental moments peppered into their second wedding ceremony to celebrate their journey together. As the lovebirds tied the knot again at Oscar winner's Georgia estate earlier this month, the "Let's Get Loud" singer opened up in her On the JLo newsletter about how he made his reception speech have a special meaning for her with just a few words.
'Stranger Things' Spinoff: What We Know So Far
Netflix has officially revealed that a Stranger Things spinoff is currently in development. The streamer divulged the news in a tweet thread about projects that Stranger Things creators The Duffer Brothers are helming as part of their overall deal with the company. The only details revealed at this time are that the spinoff will be live-action and is "based on an original idea" from the filmmakers.
Chris Rock Draws Ire After Comparing Oscars Slap to Nicole Brown Simpson's Murder
Chris Rock has run out of sympathy from a few folks online recently, comparing his possible return to the Oscars to host to the night Nicole Brown Simpson died. Not only was it a topic that is already sensitive for folks judging from the reaction, but it was also incorrect.
'Hocus Pocus 2': Omri Katz Breaks Silence on Not Being Asked to Return as Max
After successfully defeating the Sanderson sisters back in 1993, Omri Katz will not return to help a new generation of teens face off against the wicked witches when they return to Salem in Hocus Pocus 2. Ahead of the film's Sept. 30 release on Disney+, Katz broke his silence about not being asked to return as Max Dennison in the long-awaited sequel, sharing that while he "would have loved to be involved," the 2022 film is going in a "new direction."
Alec Baldwin Reacts to Rob Schneider's 'SNL' Criticism
Former SNL star Rob Schneider recently hurled some criticism at the show over a specific sketch, and now actor Alec Baldwin has reacted to the comments. During a recent conversation with former FOX News host Glenn Beck, Schneider critiqued a 2016 post-election cold open segment, wherein Kate McKinnon performed Leonard Cohen's "Hallelujah" while in character as Hillary Clinton. According to Schneider, this moment served as an example of modern comedy attempting to "indoctrinate" viewers.
'House of the Dragon' Already Making Huge Change for Season 2
There is plenty of political intrigue playing out in front of the camera in House of the Dragon, but there is also a big shakeup happening behind the scenes. Co-showrunner Miguel Sapochnik is leaving the series, which HBO just renewed for a second season. House of the Dragon is the first Game of Thrones spinoff to make it to air and is set about 170 years before the events in the previous show.
'The Bachelorette': Logan Palmer Directly Addresses 'Conspiracy' Claims Over His Exit
The Bachelorette contestant Logan Palmer addressed the conspiracies floating among Bachelor Nation about his sudden exit from the ABC series. Palmer, 26, made it to Week 6 before he was disqualified because he tested positive for COVID-19. During a stop on the Talking It Out with Bachelor Nation podcast Thursday, Palmer insisted there was nothing more salacious about his exit.
Rob Schneider Gives Specific Kate McKinnon Moment He Says 'Killed' 'SNL'
Former SNL star Rob Schneider has some strong words for a fellow alum, recently saying that one specific moment featuring Kate McKinnon "killed" the show. During a recent conversation with former FOX News host Glenn Beck, the comedian lamented a bit after the 2016 election, wherein McKinnon performed Leonard Cohen's "Hallelujah" while in character as Hillary Clinton. According to Schneider, this moment served as an example of modern comedy attempting to "indoctrinate" viewers.
