focushillsboro.com
Oregon’s Latest Economic Estimate Predicts Record $3.4 Billion For Taxpayers. Is It Possible To Acheieve?
Brisk wage and employment growth in Oregon is generating record state revenues that could send $3.4 billion back to taxpayers in 2024. At the same time, the state’s Office of Economic Analysis declared a recession is a “coin flip.”. “It’s a coin flip between a soft landing and...
klcc.org
Redesigned Crater Lake plate goes on sale September 9
A new version of the Oregon license plate that features Crater Lake will soon be available. It’s the first re-design for the plate since it was first issued in 2002. The new plate features brighter colors and a different font. According to the Oregon DMV, about 400,000 sets of the plate have been issued over the past 20 years, the majority of which are still in use. Existing Crater Lake plates will remain valid.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Labor Day travel in Central Oregon: What to know for summer’s last hurrah
Labor Day Weekend is here and with that comes an influx of visitors to Central Oregon. Whether it’s floating the river or camping, there is no shortage of outdoor activities to enjoy. Of course, traveling always comes with expenses. “[Gas] prices are still elevated and our current prices are...
Growing wildfires prompt upgrade in PNW’s preparedness level
Growing wildfires across Oregon and Washington have moved the Pacific Northwest into Preparedness Level 4, according to the Northwest Interagency Coordination Center.
How leaders in a small Oregon town positioned themselves for an Amazon ‘windfall’
This special report from The Oregonian/OregonLive examines what happens when one of the world's biggest companies lands in one of Oregon's smallest communities. Internet data centers bring big economic upside, but they come with costs — often amplified by tax breaks. Read the second installment on Tuesday. When one...
KLEWTV
Wildfire smoke in LCV and our region comes from Cedar Creek Fire in Oregon
There are several wildfires burning outside of the Lewis Clark Valley, the Palouse, and the Camas Prairie Region. But much of the smoke that has settled into our region is coming from the Cedar Creek Fire in southwest Oregon. A Facebook post by the National Weather Service Spokane gives an...
New Oregon COVID forecast predicts continued fall in cases until Halloween, then potentially a new wave
A new forecast suggests that coronavirus infections and hospitalizations in Oregon will continue to decline until Halloween before a new fall wave ensues brought on by waning immunity from current vaccinations. The new weekly forecast from Oregon Health & Science University acknowledges that the fall wave may be mitigated by...
kezi.com
Gun measure requiring permit-to-purchase and banning high capacity magazines up on November ballot
JUNCTION CITY, Ore. -- There's renewed attention on Measure 114 after a gunman opened fire at a Safeway in Bend. The shooting left three dead, including the gunman. Measure 114 calls for requiring permits issued by law enforcement to buy a firearm; requiring photo ID, fingerprints, safety training and a criminal background check to apply for a permit; and prohibiting manufacturing, purchasing, selling, possessing and using magazines capable of holding more than 10 rounds of ammunition.
centraloregondaily.com
150 miles eastbound I-84 in eastern Oregon closed for wildfire
More than 150 miles of Interstate 84 in eastern Oregon were closed Thursday afternoon due to a wildfire. Westbound lanes were reopened Thursday evening, but eastbound remained closed. The hope was to fully reopen the freeway by 7:00 p.m. The wildfire is between mileposts 365 and 367, but the eastbound...
focushillsboro.com
Will The Anti-Gun Initiative On Oregon’s Fall Ballot Stop The Bend Shooting?
The Bend grocery shop shooting is the latest random public murder by angry, dissatisfied individuals. In 2022, it’s Oregon’s second. This November, Oregon voters can tighten gun regulations to prevent future tragedies. Unknown if Measure 114’s provisions would have stopped the shooter. Even if the law had prevented...
ijpr.org
Hard to say if a gun measure on Oregon's fall ballot would have prevented Bend shooting
Measure 114 calls for a completed background check, completion of a gun safety course and a ban on magazines that hold more than 10 rounds. Would it have prevented last weekend's tragedy at a supermarket in Bend?. The shooting at a Bend grocery store this weekend is just the latest...
Hospital executives who expected rebound from COVID this year say they’re stunned by financial losses instead
George Newmyer’s knee replacement was supposed to be a routine day surgery. Then he stopped breathing. The doctors and nurses at Adventist Health Portland resuscitated him. After such a close call, they wanted to keep him overnight in the Southeast Portland hospital’s intensive care unit. That was a...
430k Oregon households will get $69 million in extra food benefits in September
Oregonians who receive SNAP benefits will get an extra payment on top of their usual allotment this month, the state of Oregon said Friday. The emergency benefits for the 433,000 Oregon households that receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program payments, formerly known as food stamps, will be issued directly onto recipients’ Oregon Trail electronic benefit cards Sept. 13, Sept. 30 or Oct. 4. Recipients do not need to do anything to receive the extra payments, which have been authorized by the federal government throughout the coronavirus pandemic.
klcc.org
New report suggests changes for Oregon graduation requirements
Senate Bill 744, passed by the Oregon Legislature last year, ordered the Oregon Department of Education to deliver a report evaluating the state’s graduation requirements by Sept. 1, 2022. Released Thursday, ODE’s report outlines research and recommendations on what’s expected of Oregon high school graduates, with two main findings...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Oregon Real ID deadline now 8 months away; Don’t wait like everyone else
Oregonians will need more than a standard Oregon driver license or ID card at airport security checkpoints to board a flight within the U.S starting May 3, 2023. Residents will need a Real ID-compliant driver license or ID card, or a passport or other federally acceptable ID. Saturday marks eight...
focushillsboro.com
5,400 Lightning Strikes In Oregon Started 124 Mostly Small New Wildfires
Throughout Oregon, firefighters have been active during the past 24 hours. From Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday, there were an astounding 5,473 lightning strikes in the state, and in a rare show, they even reached the Coast Range near Newport. According to the Northwest Coordination Center, the storms started 124 new...
WWEEK
Murmurs: Renewable Diesel Seeks Plant on Columbia River
RENEWABLE DIESEL SEEKS PLANT ON COLUMBIA RIVER: Next Renewable Fuels, a Houston-based company that wants to make renewable diesel fuel out of fish guts, says it’s received an air quality permit from the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality to build a plant at Port Westward, Ore., on the Columbia River. After an 18-month review, DEQ determined that Next “is not a major source of EPA-listed hazardous air pollutants,” Next says. Getting the permit is a big deal because Oregon has some of the most stringent air quality standards in the nation, says Next spokesman Michael Hinrichs. The company hopes to complete the permitting process next year and start construction of its refinery soon afterward. Like biodiesel, renewable diesel is made from biomass like vegetable oil and animal fat. In addition to those ingredients, Next plans to use “fish grease” generated by seafood processors, most of which is discarded, Hinrichs says. The Columbia Riverkeeper opposes the project, saying the refinery would emit smog-forming compounds and bring the risk of fuel spills to the banks of the Columbia because the ground around the proposed refinery is often sodden and unstable.
livingsnoqualmie.com
All Lanes Blocked on SR 18 at Tiger Mountain State Forest
On September 3rd at 7:08 am, the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) reported a semi rollover on State Route 18 at Tiger Mountain State Forest is blocking all lanes. The incident has been an ongoing issue since just after midnight. The SR 18/Tiger Mountain exit on westbound I-90 is...
U.S. life expectancy drops again; here’s how Oregon ranks among the states
expectancy declined in the U.S. for the second-consecutive year, according to the latest National Vital Statistics Reports released by the CDC in August.
knkx.org
Despite pandemic impacts, WA and OR among states with longest life expectancy
Washington and Oregon rank in the top ten states for the longest life expectancy, according to new numbers from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The high rankings come with the caveat that the pandemic has thrown lengthening human lifespans into reverse across the U.S. It is clear that...
