League Executive Says The Miami Heat's Experience Is A Huge Asset

At least one NBA executive thinks the Miami Heat did not need to make any moves in the offseason.

According to ESPN analyst Tim Bontemps, a league source thinks the Heat can still compete for a title despite limited moves during free agency .

“I think experience matters, and they were close last year,” the executive said in the interview. “We all anointed Boston really quickly, and they barely got by [Miami].”

The Heat, who were the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference, lost to the Boston Celtics in game seven of the conference finals. They were dealing with injuries to Kyle Lowry and Tyler Herro, the league's Sixth Man of the Year, during the playoffs.

The Heat return the bulk of the roster from a year ago, including Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo and Max Strus. The only major loss from last season was P.J. Tucker, who signed with the Philadelphia 76ers during the summer.

The Heat were rumored to be in contention for Kevin Durant, Donovan Mitchell and Kyrie Irving in free agency but didn't make any moves.

