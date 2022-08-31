Read full article on original website
Is Sugar Addictive?
Some researchers say the effects of overusing refined sugar parallel the effects of cocaine or opioid addiction. More research is necessary before we know if overuse of refined sugar leads to a behavioral or chemical addiction. Something happens in the brain of a drug user. Take cocaine, for instance. In...
Can the Diagnosis of ADHD Be Helpful to Parents?
ADHD behaviors may be misinterpreted as indifference, laziness, or even willful defiance, leaving parents confused and frustrated. Children with ADHD are often subjected to stigma and harsh reactions from teachers and parents. The minds of children with ADHD can show great potential when tuned to their own unique and passionate...
Daily Chocolate May Rescue the Brain From Cognitive Decline
A systematic review of the literature suggests that the molecules contained in cocoa may reduce cognitive decline. Daily chocolate consumption was inversely associated with the risk of death from all causes. The cognitive benefits of epicatechin in cocoa powder may be due to indirect mechanisms of vasodilatation and increased brain...
How to Take Charge When Life’s Uncertainties Get to You
Life can often be unpredictable, leaving you full of uncertainty and anxiety about how to move forward. New research on proactive coping shows the value of getting ahead of the game in planning for life's vagaries. The old-fashioned advice to plan ahead can be your best way to prepare for...
Conducting Psychotherapy With Displaced Populations
Conflicts throughout the world continue to displace thousands of individuals. Mental health professionals need to be informed on how to best serve these populations. Providing services through a multicultural lens can help mental health professionals support displaced populations. The ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict has displaced thousands of individuals, shedding light on...
What Are Grounding Techniques?
Sometimes life throws you a curveball and you find yourself overwhelmed. Maybe you experienced a loss. Perhaps you find yourself pondering the meaning of life. Or maybe the current state of world affairs makes you feel lost. Whenever you find yourself feeling anxious or stressed, you can use grounding techniques to reconnect with yourself and the present moment. This research-based strategy may be helpful for anxiety, panic attacks, flashbacks, or even dissociation.
Raising Resilient Communities Through Restorative Practices
Adverse Childhood Experiences are the the gateway to dysfunctional behavior. Preventive programs that focus on reducing Adverse Child Experiences are the most effective form of treatment. A resilient community is one that focuses on the prevention of harm and creates opportunities for those to repair the harm they have caused.
The Mind-Body Connection of Therapeutic Breathing
Your breathing pattern predictably changes when you’re distressed. Diaphragmatic breathing patterns decrease your psychological and biochemical stress. Nasal breathing has evolutionary value and can help you cultivate relaxation. You can cultivate a relaxation response through deliberate breathing practice. Breathe in deeply to bring your mind home to your body....
Raising Bilingual Children
Raising your child to be bilingual has many benefits and is unlikely to delay language or development in any way. If you would like to raise your child to be bilingual, research suggests that children learn best through play and social interaction. The earlier you can start, the better, but...
How to Stop Feeling Uninspired and Empty
Languishing has become a typical state due to the social disengagement experienced as a result of the pandemic. Daily motivators were lost. Setting goals to increase autonomy, mastery, and a sense of purpose can help you look forward to your days and end each day feeling fulfilled. Looking forward to...
Can Your Toddlers Tell When You Twist the Truth?
Children are able to accurately evaluate people who omit information, and change their behavior to compensate. When judging credibility, children consider both accuracy and informativeness. A child's ability to recognize the misleading character of information that is omitted may not emerge until they are older. As parents, we strive to...
Addressing Your Apathy at Work
Addressing apathy at work is important to your well-being. First check that your apathy isn't a sign of burnout or depression, and then try to pinpoint its source. Try to get out of apathy with passion projects, redesigning your work, and making friends at work. While trying to fight your...
Hypnosis With and Without Imagery
A significant number of individuals report that they cannot imagine well in their “mind’s eye.”. The type of suggestion used in hypnosis should vary depending on an individual patient’s facility with use of imagery. Imagery typically is used as part of clinical hypnosis, but effective hypnosis therapy...
Functional Gastrointestinal Symptoms and Elimination Diets
Treating functional gastrointestinal symptoms often involves diets that involve eliminating specific foods. Elimination diets, when used appropriately, can relieve the physical symptoms of irritable bowel syndrome in some people. Elimination diets may trigger or aggravate feeding and eating disorders. Abdominal pain, bloating, nausea, constipation, and diarrhea are common gastrointestinal symptoms...
Busting the Most Harmful Happiness Myth: More Is Better
We tend to be perpetually dissatisfied with where we are, even if we accomplish our goals or get what we’ve wanted. A basic yet powerful way to promote happiness is appreciating and wanting where we already are and what we already have. Consistently celebrating your wins, sometimes without and...
Caveman Brain Versus Explorer Brain
The brain is split between archaic structures (amygdala) and more subtle areas devoted to memory (hippocampus). This divide can be harmful to our daily lives today. The amygdala and related fight-or-flight structures were helpful to face threats in our ancient past but are less relevant to modern society. Earlier posts...
The Medical Implications of Insomnia During Pregnancy
A diagnosis of insomnia is an independent predictor of severe maternal morbidity at delivery. The incidence of insomnia associated with pregnancy is increasing most likely because pregnant women are generally older and obese. Insomnia during pregnancy increases the likelihood of co-existing major mental health disorders. Insomnia is a very common...
What Happens in Vagus
The vagus nerve is a primary component of the parasympathetic nervous system and a direct link between the gut and the brain. Gut-Brain communication through the vagus nerve involves cell-mediated sensing, microbiota direct signaling, and indirect signaling. Manipulation of the vagus nerve via electrical stimulation has been shown effective in...
High Sensitivity Does Not “Overlap” With Narcissism
Despite the attention a new paper has gained, high sensitivity does not “overlap” with narcissism. Publicly correlating narcissism with high sensitivity has the potential to do great harm. Narcissism is one of those labels nobody wants, so when a particular research study began to show up as a...
