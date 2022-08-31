Read full article on original website
ComicBook
New Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Trailer Shows Off Hidden Secrets
After Dragon Ball Super started to tear its way through the box office overseas earlier this Summer, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero is now dominating box office releases around the world and has released a huge new trailer revealing its hidden secrets to celebrate! Although promotional materials had been holding back until the newest feature film made its way to other territories, the major new characters, forms, and battles have now been fully experienced by fans who were able to check out the new movie already. But for those that have yet to, now there's one major push to show off what the new movie has to offer.
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Super Cosplay Shows Off Super Saiyan God Goku
Super Saiyan God was the first major transformation of Dragon Ball Super for the Z-Fighters, with Goku learning the form as a way to keep up with the god of destruction, Beerus. While countless transformations have been introduced since SSG's arrival to the Shonen franchise, including Super Saiyan Blue and Ultra Instinct, the red-haired form remains a fan-favorite, as demonstrated by this new cosplay which gives Son Goku quite the makeover in his godly state.
ComicBook
Snoop Dogg Shares Love of Dragon Ball Super's Broly
Dragon Ball Super's popularity cannot be denied, with Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero becoming the number one movie in North America for its opening weekend. The previous film in the Shonen franchise, Dragon Ball Super: Broly, took the opportunity to introduce the Legendary Super Saiyan to the official series' canon, giving Broly a unique spin on his origin story. Now, none other than Snoop Dogg has shared a hilarious take on the misunderstood Saiyan who was only taken down thanks to Goku and Vegeta pulling off the fusion dance.
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero: Why Cell's Comeback Makes Sense
Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero is on its way to being a big hit at the international box office, having already set new milestone records for anime movies in the US alone. It's no longer a secret (if it ever was) that a big part of Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero's draw was how the film acts as a sequel to Dragon Ball Z's Android and Cell Games Saga. Super Hero brings back the Red Ribbon Army and legacy of its mad scientist Dr. Gero – in the form of his genius grandson, Dr. Hedo. Hedo introduces a whole new generation of android being to Dragon Ball – including a new generation of Cell!
IN THIS ARTICLE
ComicBook
Fairy Tail Cosplay Shows Off Erza's Cool Side
Fairy Tail is getting ready to come back to anime with its major sequel series in the near future, and one awesome cosplay is showing off why Erza Scarlet is such a fan favorite! Hiro Mashima's original anime and manga action series might have wrapped up its original run some time ago (as Mashima moved on with his latest serialization, Edens Zero), but the franchise has continued on with a full sequel series taking the story far beyond where it originally ended. This meant that many of the fan favorites from the first series got to come back to the action with a whole new set of fights and challenges.
ComicBook
My Hero Academia Cosplay Explores Dabi's Inner Joker
My Hero Academia has plenty of characters to love, and at this point, some of its villains have become bigger than its heroes. Characters like Toga prove the point easily enough, but no baddie can touch Dabi when it comes to popularity. Of course, this means there are millions of fans who love the blue-flame user. And now, one cosplayer is tapping into the villain's insane side with a gorgeous cosplay.
Fan Throws Phone on Stage During Megan Thee Stallion Performance, Megan Twerks Over It
Megan The Stallion had some fun with a fan's phone after it was thrown onstage at a recent show. During a performance recently, Megan noticed a fan threw their phone onstage during her performance of "Savage (Remix)." She walked over to the phone, stood over the camera, gave it a look and proceeded to turn around and twerk while Beyoncé's verse on "Savage (Remix)" played in the background.
IGN
Winnie The Pooh: Blood and Honey - First Trailer Reveals the Horrors in 100 Acre Wood
Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey – the horror movie being made because of lapsed copyright on the original books – has gotten its first trailer. The trailer shows off a grown-up Christopher Robin returning to the 100 Acre Wood he abandoned – and meeting the bloodthirsty Pooh and Piglet he created by leaving them behind. Later, a group of five women are attacked in a holiday home by the two creatures, which appears to make up the main section of the movie.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘She-Hulk’ just introduced an Avenger’s long-lost sibling, and nobody noticed
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode three had a lot going on, from the whole Abomination plotline to Wong’s cameo to Jennifer Walters twerking with Megan Thee Stallion. So maybe fans are forgiven for overlooking the fact that the latest chapter of the Disney Plus series just low-key introduced an Avenger’s long-lost relative in plain sight.
ComicBook
Konosuba Cosplay Gets Explosive With Megumin
Konosuba: God's Blessing on this Wonderful World! is gearing up for a huge anime comeback in the near future, and one awesome cosplay is showing off why Megumin is such a fan favorite member of Kazuma's party! As the anime gets ready to return for the highly anticipated third season of the series, there are all sorts of questions as to what the wild characters from the series will be getting into next. After having a particularly eventful feature film outing following the second season, Megumin will be branching out from the others with her own anime adventure next.
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Heroes Gives Yamcha a Love Interest
Super Dragon Ball Heroes' latest episode focused on a battle that many fans have been waiting for, as Son Goku fought against his father Bardock, with the Dark Dragon Balls giving the elder Saiyan the ability to use Super Saiyan 3. While the other Z-Fighters have their hands full during the Tournament of Space and Time in the Ultra God Mission, Yamcha found himself teaming up with Hit and Vegeta and scoring a love interest in the process.
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Would Have Been Better Without Goku and Vegeta
Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero is now an international box office hit, and has been an especially big milestone in overseas markets, as the film has certified anime as a legitimate blockbuster box office draw. However, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero will also be remembered for its somewhat divisive decision to feature the characters Gohan and Piccolo as its protagonists – while relegating Dragon Ball Super lead characters Goku and Vegeta to bit parts in the film.
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Super Proves You Always Need to Keep an Eye on Bulma
Dragon Ball Super is now tearing its way through theaters around the world, and Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero is a great demonstration of just how secretly of a genius Bulma has been since we have seen her in action last! The newest feature film is the first new anime entry since Dragon Ball Super: Broly four long years ago, and while the manga has been continuing its own story, this is the first real update we have gotten from the characters since the end of that movie. Surprisingly, there are some pretty unique reveals about what Bulma has been up to during that time.
thesource.com
[WATCH] Trailer Releases or ‘Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey’
You know, this may be an intense spooky season. A.A. Milne’s iconic character Winnie the Pooh became public and is now in a slasher film. This edition of the bear is to not be confused with the loveable honey-guzzling bear of Disney. On Wednesday (Aug. 31), the trailer for...
Complex
‘Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero’ Star Zeno Robinson Talks Diversity in Voice Acting
Zeno Robinson is truly living his dreams. He grew up like many millennial kids: planting himself in front of a TV at 5 o’clock sharp to watch Dragon Ball Z. No matter what was going on in the world, those 30 minutes on Cartoon Network’s Toonami block were sacred. Twenty years later, Robinson is starring alongside the cast he grew up watching in the film Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero as Gamma 2—a charismatic, superhero Android—in a full circle moment which he describes as “one of the biggest blessings of my life and a dream come true.”
ComicBook
New Mortal Kombat Movie Gets First Trailer
After first being spotted online not long ago, Mortal Kombat Legends: Snow Blind has now been confirmed by Warner Bros. with a new trailer released this week. The new Mortal Kombat movie is the latest in the series of animated movies within the fighting game universe and stars Kenshi, the Mortal Kombat fighter that's been playable periodically throughout the games. Other characters were spotted, too, but the film itself does not yet have a confirmed release date.
ComicBook
My Hero Academia Unleashes New Season Six Trailer
My Hero Academia's sixth season will arrive on October 1st, beginning the biggest battle between the heroes and villains that Hero Society has ever seen. With the anime adaptation's fifth season seeing Shigaraki and the League of Villains defeating the Meta Liberation Army, a new terrifying force was formed in the Paranormal Liberation Front. Now, the UA Academy heroes will lay everything on the line in a bid to save their world with this upcoming story arc set to see some major casualties on both sides.
ComicBook
My Hero Academia Artist Turns Mirko Into a Playboy in New Sketch
My Hero Academia's sixth season will be focusing on the War Arc, a battle that will see Class 1-A's young heroes fighting against Shigaraki and his villainous forces in the Paranormal Liberation Front. While familiar faces like Deku and his fellow classmates at UA Academy will take center stage, expect some professional heroes to also be featured in the war against the strongest villains in Hero Society. Mirko have some major battles in this season and an official artist for the Shonen franchise has imagined the Rabbit Hero as a different sort of bunny.
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Box Office Crosses $69 Million at Internationally
Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero might have to put in some work if it wants to hit the same height as its predecessors in Japan, but the Shonen sequel has become a hit around the world, recently becoming the number one film in North America in its opening weekend. With the battle between Gohan and Piccolo and the Red Ribbon Army still raging in theaters around the globe, it seems that Super Hero has pulled in over $69 million dollars to date.
ComicBook
Today's Wordle #439 Features a Unique Word
Today's Wordle features a word that's rather unique, or will at least challenge players to think outside of the box. We'll dig into today's Wordle puzzle later in the article, for those looking for some hints or clues. However, if you haven't done the puzzle yet, you may not want to scroll to the bottom of the article as we'll eventually discuss the answer.
