This story is part of WWDC 2022, CNET's complete coverage from and about Apple's annual developers conference. In less than a week, the iPhone 14 should be announced at Apple's annual fall event. We will likely learn the official release date for iOS 16 as well. Apple's next major iPhone operating system, iOS 16, was previewed at WWDC and is now available to download for developers. The new iPhone update will work on the iPhone 8 and newer and likely launch alongside the rumored iPhone 14 this fall. iOS 16 offers a bunch of heavily requested features, such as the ability to customize your lock screen or edit sent iMessages. But if you look closely, iOS 16 might also reveal some clues about the iPhone 14.

CELL PHONES ・ 14 HOURS AGO