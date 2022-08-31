Read full article on original website
Beware, these free Windows apps are hiding a dangerous secret
The installation of malware that is being spread via free software sites has been found to be activated following a month-long delay, ultimately helping it avoid exposure. As reported by Bleeping Computer, the malware campaign is being camouflaged as Google Translate or MP3 downloader programs. In reality, however, it operates as cryptocurrency mining malware for Windows-based systems.
Amazon just dropped the motherlode of Labor Day sales — starting at $8
Labor Day weekend is the de-facto "end of summer", but that doesn't mean the fun is over, too! We still have this sweet long weekend to get in all the good stuff, and thanks to amazing Labor Day sales across the internet, that good stuff includes kicking back and shopping it up!
iOS 16 Lets You Unsend, Edit Accidental Texts on Your iPhone. How It Works
Sending a premature text, messaging the wrong person and sending accidental typos all happen more often than we'd like. Usually it's not a big deal because the recipient can make out simple grammatical mistakes, and if you send a message to the wrong person, you can usually follow it with a simple "sorry" and all's good. Until it's not.
Quiet quitting seems to have pissed almost everyone off at once as it spread like wildfire
If you rolled your eyes, yelled at your laptop, threw your phone out the window of a moving bus, or just got otherwise annoyed by stories about “quiet quitting” over the last few weeks, consider yourself in good company. New data shared with Fast Company from the analytics...
22 iPhone Settings You Need to Change Right Now
No matter how long you've had your iPhone, there are always settings to explore that can make it work better for you. Maybe you're looking to declutter your home screen or you want to conserve a little more battery throughout your day. Although some settings are straightforward, others are hidden deep with your iPhone, so you need to know where to look.
Everything We Can Learn About the iPhone 14 From iOS 16
This story is part of WWDC 2022, CNET's complete coverage from and about Apple's annual developers conference. In less than a week, the iPhone 14 should be announced at Apple's annual fall event. We will likely learn the official release date for iOS 16 as well. Apple's next major iPhone operating system, iOS 16, was previewed at WWDC and is now available to download for developers. The new iPhone update will work on the iPhone 8 and newer and likely launch alongside the rumored iPhone 14 this fall. iOS 16 offers a bunch of heavily requested features, such as the ability to customize your lock screen or edit sent iMessages. But if you look closely, iOS 16 might also reveal some clues about the iPhone 14.
iPhone 14 Pro Will Reportedly Move Privacy Indicators to Pill-Shaped Cutout
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Apple's next iPhone may have a new-look cutout on its screen for its cameras and privacy indicators, various outlets are reporting. The design is expected to be revealed at next week's Apple event.
Apple iPhone 14 vs. iPhone 13: New Phones May Get a Refreshed Design
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Apple's new iPhone 14 line is expected to be among the announcements at the company's "Far Out" event on Sept. 7, and it's natural to want to compare this year's rumored model against last year's iPhone 13. While rumors further point to the iPhone 14 getting a Sept. 16 release date, nothing is official just yet.
How to use your iPhone’s Sound Recognition feature
If your iPhone can run iOS 14 or later, you can set up the Sound Recognition feature, which alerts you to critical sounds — like a smoke alarm, doorbell, or crying baby. Even if you didn't hear the noise, you can still keep track of what's going on around you. Sound Recognition is an accessibility feature designed for people with hearing impairments, but it's also quite useful for those in noisy environments or on video chats where critical sounds can blend into the background or go unnoticed.
Elon Musk subpoenaed Stanford, which he attended for 2 days back in 1995 before dropping out, over an 'email account,' according to his lawyer
Elon Musk's legal team subpoenaed Stanford University on Wednesday in its Twitter court battle. Musk's attorney said the legal team was requesting "information regarding an email account." The Tesla CEO dropped out of a Stanford doctorate program after two days in 1995. Elon Musk's legal team subpoenaed Stanford University on...
