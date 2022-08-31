Walmart says that the Federal Trade Commission’s lawsuit against the corporation is "an egregious instance of agency overreach" and is arguing the case should be dismissed. In a court filing on Monday, the largest company in America defended itself against the FTC's claims that Walmart allegedly "turned a blind eye" to scammers taking advantage of money-lending services like MoneyGram that are available at its stores to "fleece" Walmart customers. In a step rarely taken by corporate entities in such legal battles, Walmart also challenged the constitutionality of the agency’s legal actions. Some legal experts say the case could advance to the Supreme Court.

ECONOMY ・ 3 DAYS AGO