Read full article on original website
Related
Crypto Custody Platform BitGo Is Suing Galaxy Digital For Terminating The Merger Agreement
Galaxy Digital had earlier terminated its merger agreement with BitGo citing the platform’s inability to show audited financial statements of 2021. BitGo responded to the Galaxy’s decision to terminate the acquisition by stating that it’s suing Galaxy for its actions,followed by seeking $100 million in damages. The...
bloomberglaw.com
Billionaire Diller, Match Ex-Board Beat Challenge to Spinoff (1)
Transaction approved by investors, board committee, judge says. Suit’s criticisms no more than disagreements on process, price. board members dodged litigation challenging the dating company’s spinoff from. IAC/InterActive Corp. , when a Delaware judge ruled Thursday that Diller’s conflicts of interest were excused by deal protections for minority...
bloomberglaw.com
Hogan Lovells Advises Celonis on Credit in $1 Billion Fundraise
Hogan Lovells represented Celonis, a software company based in Munich and New York, on the credit facility included in the company’s recent $1 billion capital raise led by backers including the Qatar Investment Authority. Celonis said in a statement that it plans to use the new funding to invest...
CNET
Capital One Data Breach Settlement: Who Is Eligible for a Payment and How Much Could They Get?
If you're a Capital One customer, you may be eligible for a payout stemming from the company's infamous 2019 data breach, which exposed the personal information of more than 100 million people. A lawsuit was originally filed in 2019 after Capital One announced a hacker had broken into its cloud-computing...
IN THIS ARTICLE
CNET
How to Claim Money from Capital One's $190 Million Data Breach Settlement
A huge data breach in March 2019 exposed the personal information of more than 100 million Capital One customers. As a result, the financial powerhouse has agreed to a proposed $190 million settlement that is set to receive final approval next week. The plaintiffs in a class action suit claimed...
Ars Technica
Crypto firm accidentally gave $10.5M to sisters, now wants their $1.35M house
After a Crypto.com employee entered the wrong account number and mistakenly sent AU$10.5 million to an Australian woman who had requested an AU$100 refund, a court document shows it took seven months for the cryptocurrency exchange platform to discover its error. By that point, the transfer error could not be reversed, and some of the money had allegedly already been spent.
Walmart fires back at FTC over money-lending services lawsuit: ‘Egregious instance of agency overreach’
Walmart says that the Federal Trade Commission’s lawsuit against the corporation is "an egregious instance of agency overreach" and is arguing the case should be dismissed. In a court filing on Monday, the largest company in America defended itself against the FTC's claims that Walmart allegedly "turned a blind eye" to scammers taking advantage of money-lending services like MoneyGram that are available at its stores to "fleece" Walmart customers. In a step rarely taken by corporate entities in such legal battles, Walmart also challenged the constitutionality of the agency’s legal actions. Some legal experts say the case could advance to the Supreme Court.
FTC investigating Amazon's $3.9B purchase of One Medical
NEW YORK — (AP) — The Federal Trade Commission is investigating Amazon’s $3.9 billion acquisition of the primary health organization One Medical, a move that could delay the completion of the deal. Both One Medical and Amazon received a request for additional information Friday in connection with...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
bloomberglaw.com
Wake Up Call: Big Japanese Firm Enters Europe With London Office
In today’s column, sexual misconduct and harassment still happens daily at Big Law firms, a survey finds; Brown Rudnick hired a four-partner digital commerce team; two former top Trump administration lawyers are due to testify to a federal grand jury today. Leading off, big Japanese law firm Anderson Mori...
bloomberglaw.com
Principal Beats Guaranteed 401(k) Investment Profits Appeal (1)
Principal Life Insurance Co. defeated an appeal challenging how it profits from the guaranteed investment products it offers to 401(k) plans when the Eighth Circuit ruled Friday that the insurer’s practices comply with federal law. Fixed-income investment products have become a popular 401(k) investment option because they reduce the...
DC Attorney General Sues Billionaire In $100 Million Tax Evasion Case
Washington DC Attorney General Karl Racine has sued tech billionaire Michael Saylor, alleging $25 million in tax evasion. The lawsuit, officially filed in DC Superior Court on August 22, names both Saylor and his company, MicroStrategy, as defendants. Racine and his office allege that the company, which Saylor co-founded, conspired to help the billionaire businessman in his tax evasion scheme.
Comments / 0