bloomberglaw.com

Billionaire Diller, Match Ex-Board Beat Challenge to Spinoff (1)

Transaction approved by investors, board committee, judge says. Suit’s criticisms no more than disagreements on process, price. board members dodged litigation challenging the dating company’s spinoff from. IAC/InterActive Corp. , when a Delaware judge ruled Thursday that Diller’s conflicts of interest were excused by deal protections for minority...
BUSINESS
bloomberglaw.com

Hogan Lovells Advises Celonis on Credit in $1 Billion Fundraise

Hogan Lovells represented Celonis, a software company based in Munich and New York, on the credit facility included in the company’s recent $1 billion capital raise led by backers including the Qatar Investment Authority. Celonis said in a statement that it plans to use the new funding to invest...
BUSINESS
CNET

How to Claim Money from Capital One's $190 Million Data Breach Settlement

A huge data breach in March 2019 exposed the personal information of more than 100 million Capital One customers. As a result, the financial powerhouse has agreed to a proposed $190 million settlement that is set to receive final approval next week. The plaintiffs in a class action suit claimed...
BUSINESS
Ars Technica

Crypto firm accidentally gave $10.5M to sisters, now wants their $1.35M house

After a Crypto.com employee entered the wrong account number and mistakenly sent AU$10.5 million to an Australian woman who had requested an AU$100 refund, a court document shows it took seven months for the cryptocurrency exchange platform to discover its error. By that point, the transfer error could not be reversed, and some of the money had allegedly already been spent.
ECONOMY
Fox News

Walmart fires back at FTC over money-lending services lawsuit: ‘Egregious instance of agency overreach’

Walmart says that the Federal Trade Commission’s lawsuit against the corporation is "an egregious instance of agency overreach" and is arguing the case should be dismissed. In a court filing on Monday, the largest company in America defended itself against the FTC's claims that Walmart allegedly "turned a blind eye" to scammers taking advantage of money-lending services like MoneyGram that are available at its stores to "fleece" Walmart customers. In a step rarely taken by corporate entities in such legal battles, Walmart also challenged the constitutionality of the agency’s legal actions. Some legal experts say the case could advance to the Supreme Court.
ECONOMY
960 The Ref

FTC investigating Amazon's $3.9B purchase of One Medical

NEW YORK — (AP) — The Federal Trade Commission is investigating Amazon’s $3.9 billion acquisition of the primary health organization One Medical, a move that could delay the completion of the deal. Both One Medical and Amazon received a request for additional information Friday in connection with...
BUSINESS
bloomberglaw.com

Wake Up Call: Big Japanese Firm Enters Europe With London Office

In today’s column, sexual misconduct and harassment still happens daily at Big Law firms, a survey finds; Brown Rudnick hired a four-partner digital commerce team; two former top Trump administration lawyers are due to testify to a federal grand jury today. Leading off, big Japanese law firm Anderson Mori...
BUSINESS
bloomberglaw.com

Principal Beats Guaranteed 401(k) Investment Profits Appeal (1)

Principal Life Insurance Co. defeated an appeal challenging how it profits from the guaranteed investment products it offers to 401(k) plans when the Eighth Circuit ruled Friday that the insurer’s practices comply with federal law. Fixed-income investment products have become a popular 401(k) investment option because they reduce the...
PERSONAL FINANCE
TaxBuzz

DC Attorney General Sues Billionaire In $100 Million Tax Evasion Case

Washington DC Attorney General Karl Racine has sued tech billionaire Michael Saylor, alleging $25 million in tax evasion. The lawsuit, officially filed in DC Superior Court on August 22, names both Saylor and his company, MicroStrategy, as defendants. Racine and his office allege that the company, which Saylor co-founded, conspired to help the billionaire businessman in his tax evasion scheme.
WASHINGTON, DC

