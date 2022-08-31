ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deadline

Chris Rock Slams Will Smith’s “Hostage” Apology Video During London Stand-up Show, Dave Chappelle Responds To His Own Attack

London’s O2 Arena was rocking Saturday evening as Dave Chappelle and Chris Rock continued their European stand-up tour, including new commentary on their assaults on stage. We were in the crowd. Rock, who took the stage first, dedicated a small portion of his lengthy set to talking about Will Smith, during which he said, “f*ck your hostage video,” in an apparent response to the actor’s viral YouTube apology video. Smith posted the apology on YouTube in July. This is the first time Rock has directly addressed the video in public. As in previous sets, the comedian noted the stinging effect of Smith’s...
Noisecreep

Metallica Propel ‘Stranger Things’ to No. 1 on Top TV Songs Chart

Stranger Things is leading Billboard's Top TV Charts, and it's all thanks to Metallica's "Master of Puppets" according to Billboard. The song has become increasingly popular ever since it was featured on the Season 4 finale which showed Eddie Munson playing it in an attempt to defeat Vecna in The Upside Down.
Noisecreep

Megadeth Is Covering Judas Priest for a Mysterious New Amazon Project

While fans count the days until Megadeth's The Sick, The Dying... And The Dead! album emerges on Sept. 2, the metal band has got another thing coming. Speaking with Detroit radio station WRIF, Megadeth frontman Dave Mustaine recently divulged that the veteran group has recorded an as-yet-unnamed Judas Priest cover for an also yet unnamed new Amazon project, noting that "they asked us to do" it.
Noisecreep

Korn’s Fieldy Shares Teaser for New Stillwell Song

Korn bassist Fieldy has dropped a teaser for a brand new Stillwell song. Fieldy's band will be releasing the song on Sept. 16. Stillwell are made up of Fieldy as its bassist/guitarist, drummer Wuv Bernado from P.O.D. and frontman/guitarist Q-Unique from The Arsonists. The band formed in 2006 and has been on and off ever since depending on the schedules of the group's members.
Noisecreep

Rock + Metal Bands That Have Played Over 2,000 Shows

It's easy to see why a band cracking the ceiling of playing 2,000 concerts in their career is just freaking massive. In order to get there, on average, the band has got to play a 100 shows per year for 20 years. That's one show roughly every three-and-a-half days, for 20 years straight. Sure, most of the bands that have hit this milestone have stretched it out over a couple more decades, but still, the math is wild.
Noisecreep

The Top 25 Best Selling Rock + Metal Artists of All Time

Ever wonder who are the best selling rock and metal artists of all time?. In the digital age, it's more complicated to measure who has "sold" the most music. When music simply existed on vinyl, cassettes, or CD, the powers that be would just count up how many of those things were bought and that'd be a wrap. Nowaways, because we don't traditionally "pay" for music anymore, one has to assign a sales value to "occasions of listening" in the streaming world to be fair and accurate.
Noisecreep

Nickelback Tease New Music That Sounds Very Metalcore

This week, Nickelback teased music that sounds a lot like metalcore — distorted staccato guitar parts and all. The clip the Canadian rock band shared Monday (Aug. 22) suggests something new from the Chad Kroeger-led group is coming soon. But is the teaser related to a seemingly deleted tweet...
Noisecreep

How Corey Taylor Came to Love Metallica’s ‘Black Album’

Metallica's Black Album was one of the most polarizing moments of their career, as it saw the legends shift from thrash brutality to polished stadium anthems. Slipknot's Corey Taylor is among the many Metallica fans who had to sit with it for a while before truly admiring it. Taylor, who...
Noisecreep

How Harper (10-Year-Old Spiritbox Fan) Learned to Scream

On the most recent season of America’s Got Talent, 10-year-old Harper stunned the world by screaming along to Spiritbox’s “Holy Roller.” Now, in an exclusive interview, Harper tells us how she learned to scream. When Harper stepped onto the America’s Got Talent stage, she didn’t expect...
Noisecreep

Metallica’s ‘Master of Puppets’ in the Style of Slipknot Is the Heavy We Need Right Now

Metallica's "Master of Puppets" has been all over the place this summer. Slipknot have made their fair share of headlines as well. And now TikTok and YouTube rising star Devin Taylor has made his musical Reese's Peanut Butter Cup by dipping Metallica's chocolate in Slipknot's peanut butter to provide a "serious f--king treat" that's become beloved by many via his platforms.
Noisecreep

Noisecreep

