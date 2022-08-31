Read full article on original website
Yep, There’s a Pop-Punk Cover of Metallica’s ‘Master of Puppets’ Now
Metallica and pop-punk? You know it had to happen. So prepare yourself — there's now a pop-punk cover version of Metallica's "Master of Puppets." Created by the artists Todd Barriage and Kala, the pop-punk take on the classic metal cut was no doubt spurred by the song's renewed popularity thanks to Stranger Things 4.
Metallica Propel ‘Stranger Things’ to No. 1 on Top TV Songs Chart
Stranger Things is leading Billboard's Top TV Charts, and it's all thanks to Metallica's "Master of Puppets" according to Billboard. The song has become increasingly popular ever since it was featured on the Season 4 finale which showed Eddie Munson playing it in an attempt to defeat Vecna in The Upside Down.
Megadeth Is Covering Judas Priest for a Mysterious New Amazon Project
While fans count the days until Megadeth's The Sick, The Dying... And The Dead! album emerges on Sept. 2, the metal band has got another thing coming. Speaking with Detroit radio station WRIF, Megadeth frontman Dave Mustaine recently divulged that the veteran group has recorded an as-yet-unnamed Judas Priest cover for an also yet unnamed new Amazon project, noting that "they asked us to do" it.
Korn’s Fieldy Shares Teaser for New Stillwell Song
Korn bassist Fieldy has dropped a teaser for a brand new Stillwell song. Fieldy's band will be releasing the song on Sept. 16. Stillwell are made up of Fieldy as its bassist/guitarist, drummer Wuv Bernado from P.O.D. and frontman/guitarist Q-Unique from The Arsonists. The band formed in 2006 and has been on and off ever since depending on the schedules of the group's members.
Rock + Metal Bands That Have Played Over 2,000 Shows
It's easy to see why a band cracking the ceiling of playing 2,000 concerts in their career is just freaking massive. In order to get there, on average, the band has got to play a 100 shows per year for 20 years. That's one show roughly every three-and-a-half days, for 20 years straight. Sure, most of the bands that have hit this milestone have stretched it out over a couple more decades, but still, the math is wild.
21 Of The Scariest Horror Movie Endings Of All Time, According To Horror Fans
" Hereditary is like the coconut oil of horror movies at this point: 'What’s the scariest movie you’ve ever seen?' Hereditary. 'What’s the most disturbing scene in a movie you’ve ever seen?' Hereditary. 'What’s the most shocking scene in a movie?' Hereditary. "
Anthrax Cover Part of Pantera’s ‘Domination’ in Honor of Dimebag Darrell’s Birthday
At their Aug. 20 show in Detroit, thrash legends Anthrax played a portion of Pantera's "Domination" in honor of what would've been late guitarist Dimebag Darrell's 56th birthday. The moment came deep into Anthrax's set as the group played the song's signature breakdown before launching into a much different cover...
10-Year-Old Viral Star Harper Screams Ed Sheeran + Bring Me the Horizon Hit on ‘AGT,’ Gets Response From Band Member
UPDATE: Harper did not advance to the America's Got Talent finals, but had some kind words for those who did and those who supported her run with their votes. See the message below. She's back! 10-year-old Harper returned to the America's Got Talent stage, now a viral favorite after her...
The Top 25 Best Selling Rock + Metal Artists of All Time
Ever wonder who are the best selling rock and metal artists of all time?. In the digital age, it's more complicated to measure who has "sold" the most music. When music simply existed on vinyl, cassettes, or CD, the powers that be would just count up how many of those things were bought and that'd be a wrap. Nowaways, because we don't traditionally "pay" for music anymore, one has to assign a sales value to "occasions of listening" in the streaming world to be fair and accurate.
Nickelback Tease New Music That Sounds Very Metalcore
This week, Nickelback teased music that sounds a lot like metalcore — distorted staccato guitar parts and all. The clip the Canadian rock band shared Monday (Aug. 22) suggests something new from the Chad Kroeger-led group is coming soon. But is the teaser related to a seemingly deleted tweet...
How Corey Taylor Came to Love Metallica’s ‘Black Album’
Metallica's Black Album was one of the most polarizing moments of their career, as it saw the legends shift from thrash brutality to polished stadium anthems. Slipknot's Corey Taylor is among the many Metallica fans who had to sit with it for a while before truly admiring it. Taylor, who...
Fire From the Gods Pay Homage to Strong Moms With ‘Thousand Lifetimes’ Song, Announce ‘Soul Revolution’ Album
Fire From the Gods, the alt-metal band based out of Austin, Texas, have announced their fourth album, Soul Revolution, which will be out Oct. 28 on Better Noise Music. Accompanying this news is a music video for the third single, "Thousand Lifetimes," which pays homage to strong mothers. “I came...
How Harper (10-Year-Old Spiritbox Fan) Learned to Scream
On the most recent season of America’s Got Talent, 10-year-old Harper stunned the world by screaming along to Spiritbox’s “Holy Roller.” Now, in an exclusive interview, Harper tells us how she learned to scream. When Harper stepped onto the America’s Got Talent stage, she didn’t expect...
Demi Lovato Plays a Super Metal-Looking Guitar on ‘Fallon’
Demi Lovato rocked a heavy metal-looking guitar on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon this week. The pop star who turns to rock on HOLY FVCK — the album's out Friday (Aug. 19) — acts as Tonight Show guest host through Thursday (Aug. 18). On Tuesday's (Aug. 16)...
Dimebag Darrell’s Guitar Tech to Join Pantera Reunion + Bring Original Gear
Grady Champion, who served as Dimebag Darrell's guitar tech throughout his touring career, will be joining Pantera on their reunion tour. He announced the news through a lengthy caption on his social media. Zakk Wylde will play guitar for Pantera throughout the reunion tour, which kicks off this later year...
Metallica’s ‘Master of Puppets’ in the Style of Slipknot Is the Heavy We Need Right Now
Metallica's "Master of Puppets" has been all over the place this summer. Slipknot have made their fair share of headlines as well. And now TikTok and YouTube rising star Devin Taylor has made his musical Reese's Peanut Butter Cup by dipping Metallica's chocolate in Slipknot's peanut butter to provide a "serious f--king treat" that's become beloved by many via his platforms.
Pantera Share New Video Trailer – ‘For the Brothers, For the Fans, For Legacy’
After confirming their first reunion shows of 2022, Pantera have posted a video trailer in celebration of their return and the words that flash across the screen read, "For the brothers, for the fans, for legacy." In mid-July, Billboard reported that the band had indeed reunited with plans to tour...
