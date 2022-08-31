Read full article on original website
Rapha Foundation partners with United Way of Southwest Virginia for donation
ABINGDON, Va. — More help from United Way is heading to parts of Southwest Virginia impacted by flood damage. The Rapha Foundation donated $25,000 for the Wise County Disaster Fund. The funds will assist in the long term recovery for those who face property damage from the flooding on July 28th.
Food City to kick off School Bucks Challenge this week
ABINGDON, Va. (WCYB) — Food City is once again pledging $700,000 to schools through the School Bucks Challenge. For every $1 you spend at a Food City store using your ValuCard, you receive 1 point. Those points can be linked to a school of your choice. To make sure your school is linked to your card, you can do so by clicking this link.
Bristol, Virginia trash to be temporarily hauled to Blountville landfill after closure
BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — The Bristol, Virginia landfill is on track to stop accepting trash on Friday -- but where will your garbage be going after that date?. Vice Mayor Neal Osborne told News 5 that's something the city has been working on. "We did send out an RFP...
Public servants at Bristol Tennessee's Fire and Rescue still clocked in this Labor Day
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — Some public servants still found themselves on the clock this Labor Day. At Bristol Tennessee's Fire & Rescue, it was business as usual, minus a few extracurricular duties like hydrant testing and building inspections. On holidays, the staff usually have a more relaxed day around...
Loved ones concerned about the upkeep of Lebanon cemetery
LEBANON, Va. (WCYB) — Citizens are concerned regarding the upkeep and maintenance of a cemetery in Lebanon. More than 50 people showed up to the Ketron Memorial Gardens Monday to voice their concerns. Most of us here do our own upkeep and maintenance of our loved ones' sites and...
The Town of Abingdon announced the removal of the Visitor Center Ash Tree
ABINGDON, Va. (WCYB) — The Town of Abingdon announced with great sadness, that the large green Ash Tree, located in front of the Abingdon Visitor's Center, must be removed. Damage from a storm that occurred earlier this summer, exposed a considerable amount of decay in the main trunk of the tree.
The goats are coming back to Cement Hill in Kingsport, this Saturday.
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — The goats are coming back to Cement Hill in Kingsport, this Saturday. After a break to avoid the Independence Day fireworks, the goats will be back to continue their work to clear as much vegetation as possible. Nearly 100 goats were first place on Cement...
Labor Day marks unofficial end to summer boating season
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — A rainy Labor Day may have deterred some people from spending time on area lakes, but Jake Boatright, Laurel Marina and Yacht Club General Manager on South Holston Lake, told News 5 the season has been one to remember. "Fuel prices and rainy weekends have...
Escaped Scott County inmate captured, police say
SCOTT COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — Update: The Scott County Sheriff's Office said escaped inmate Corey Lee Harber has been captured. According to a Facebook post by the department late Monday, Harber was taken into custody by a neighboring jurisdiction. We'll have updates as they become available. --- The Scott...
Where to get new COVID-19 boosters in the Tri-Cities
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. — The CDC has given its recommendation for a new round of COVID-19 booster shots, this one focused on the dominant BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants of omicron. “It contains two different strains,” Sullivan County Regional Health Department medical director Dr. Stephen May said. “Of course the original strain that all the original vaccine was based upon, and then also one of the omicron variants that has been the predominant circulating strain.”
Eagle Scout ceremony in Scott County honors veterans, scout designs chair of honor
RUSSELL COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — A special ceremony honored veterans in Scott County Monday. To help reach Andrea Cantrell's accomplishment of earning the rank of Eagle Scout, Cantrell completed an impactful community service project. Cantrell planned for a chair designed to honor POW and MIA veterans. The chair was...
Jewel Bell retires from King University after 70 Years of Service
BRISTOL, Tenn--A beloved staff member is retiring from King University after serving for nearly half of the school's 155-year history. According to the university, Jewel Bell began working at King in 1952, a year when Elizabeth II became Queen, Eisenhower defeated Truman, Mother Teresa opened her first hospice home, and Hemingway published “The Old Man and the Sea.”
Police: Jonesborough woman arrested after 1-year-old boy found on side of road near bridge
JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WCYB) — A Jonesborough woman was arrested Monday after a 1-year-old boy was found alone on the side of a road near a bridge, according to the Washington County, Tennessee Sheriff's Office. Deputies responded to a report of a child playing alone alongside a road. The child...
Royal Farms convenience store and gas station coming to Bristol, Virginia
BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — A building that once housed Rite Aid on Commonwealth Avenue in Bristol, Virginia, is in the process of being torn down. In it's place -- a Royal Farms is set to be constructed. The Baltimore based company operates convenience stores and gas stations in more...
5 Star Student: Sharing the part
BRISTOL, Tenn. — Getting up on stage isn't for everyone - unless you're Mason White. He's been participating with Theatre Bristol since 2017. Now, he shares his passion for performing with younger kids each weekend. "It's really freeing, it makes me feel good that I can portray the personality...
DeBerti wins inagural Bristol 1000
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — The first-ever Bristol 1000 on Sunday, as part of Cleetus and Cars, was captured by Brad DeBerti, the social media influencer and TV personality on Discovery Channel. The two-day event at The World's Fastest Half Mile was put on by YouTube star Cleetus McFarland. Drivers...
NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals to have new date in 2023
The NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals will have a different date in 2023. The NHRA announced their full season schedule on Monday and the Thunder Valley Nationals at Bristol Dragway will be June 9-11 in 2023. This is a week earlier than the traditional Father's Day weekend races. The NHRA will...
