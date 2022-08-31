1 killed in major crash on I-65 in Cullman County

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. ( WIAT ) — One person died following a multiple-vehicle crash off I-65 Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the crash occurred at approximately 11:29 a.m. Wednesday in the northbound lane of I-65 near the 291-mile marker in Cullman County. Cullman County Coroner Jeremy Kilpatrick confirmed a fatality did occur at the scene.

There is a lane closure along the road as troopers with ALEA Highway Patrol continue to investigate the scene. Those expected to travel through the area should use caution.

