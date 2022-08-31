ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cullman County, AL

1 killed in major crash on I-65 in Cullman County

By Monica Nakashima
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1G1zuC_0hd614it00

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. ( WIAT ) — One person died following a multiple-vehicle crash off I-65 Wednesday afternoon.

More News from WRBL

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the crash occurred at approximately 11:29 a.m. Wednesday in the northbound lane of I-65 near the 291-mile marker in Cullman County. Cullman County Coroner Jeremy Kilpatrick confirmed a fatality did occur at the scene.

There is a lane closure along the road as troopers with ALEA Highway Patrol continue to investigate the scene. Those expected to travel through the area should use caution.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.

Comments / 1

Related
wvtm13.com

Box truck crashes continue at Cullman bridge overpass

CULLMAN, Ala. — A bridge overpass in Cullman continues to cause headaches for box truck drivers. Dozens of vehicles have fallen victim to the 9-foot-8-inch clearance to the tunnel near Beech Avenue and Highway 31. Many of the vehicles are U-Haul rentals from a nearby package store. WVTM 13's Lisa Crane has the story in the video above.
CULLMAN, AL
CBS 42

Man killed in I-59/20 crash identified

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A 43-year-old man killed in a crash on I-59/20 was identified Friday morning. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Oneil Xavier Frazier was stopped in the emergency lane on the shoulder of I-59/20 NB, between the Airport Hwy exit and the I-20 East entrance ramp, when he was involved in […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
weisradio.com

One Hurt in County Road 126 Wreck Overnight

One person was transported for treatment of unspecified injuries, following a single-vehicle accident occurring in Cherokee County overnight. According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency accident report, the mishap took place at 1:10am around a mile from the Alabama/Georgia line on County Road 126, as the female driver of the 2007 Chevy Suburban involved failed to negotiate a curve left the roadway and then struck a tree. No additional information was available regarding the extent of her injuries.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cullman County, AL
Accidents
City
Cullman, AL
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
Cullman County, AL
Crime & Safety
Local
Alabama Accidents
County
Cullman County, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Multi-vehicle I-65 wreck leaves 1 dead

CULLMAN, Ala. – A multi-vehicle wreck on Interstate 65 northbound in Cullman County claimed the life of an Indiana woman Wednesday.   Cullman County Coroner Jeremy Kilpatrick identified the victim as Ruth Bahr, 58, of Vincennes, Indiana.   The wreck happened at approximately 10:40 a.m. near mile marker 291.   Alabama State Troopers said Bahr was fatally injured when the 2017 Buick Envision in which she was a passenger was struck in the rear by a 2015 Volvo tractor-trailer driven by Davinder S. Marwah, 35, of Fresno, California. The impact caused the Buick to strike the guardrail.   After the initial impact, the Volvo rear-ended a 2015 Nissan...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#I 65#Traffic Accident#Alea Highway Patrol#Nexstar Media Inc
WAFF

Traffic stop leads to multiple arrests in Limestone County

LIMESTONE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - Two men and a woman were arrested Wednesday after a traffic stop led deputies to investigate possible thefts at a nearby junkyard. It started when the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy stopped a vehicle because it did not have a tag. When the deputy questioned the driver, she admitted to dropping off two men, Phillip Basham and a man she only knew as “Dustin,” at a junk yard so they could steal car parts.
LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
WAFF

Major crash cleared on Hwy. 31 in Hartselle

HARTSELLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office announced on Twitter that a crash on Highway 31 in Hartselle has been cleared. According to the post, the crash was on Hwy 31. near Thompson Rd. A spokesperson for the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office said one person was taken to the hospital by air.
HARTSELLE, AL
CBS 42

Woman killed after car hit twice along I-22

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A 24-year-old woman was killed in a multi-car accident along I-22 early Monday morning. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Sara Littleton of Oakman was driving along the interstate just after 5:15 a.m. when her car became disabled on the roadway and was then struck by a truck and […]
WALKER COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Woman in stolen truck crashes at Madison body shop

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - “It almost looked like they intentionally ran off the road, you know? But of course, that wasn’t the case.”. Jeremy Hammond couldn’t believe his eyes after seeing the footage of a stolen truck careening off the road before crashing into a pole and damaging several cars in the lot of Eagle Collision Center. The crash happened after 5 p.m. on August 30.
MADISON COUNTY, AL
WRBL News 3

WRBL News 3

29K+
Followers
12K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WRBL News 3 is a proud member of Nexstar, Inc. serving the Columbus, Georgia and Auburn/Opelika, Alabama area.

 https://wrbl.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy