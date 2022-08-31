One of two hit and runs on local state highways in August, this one took place on Powell BoulevardA crash that could have been fatal took place on Monday evening, August 8, on eastbound Powell Boulevard near S.E. 12th Avenue. Central Precinct officers who were dispatched to the incident at 10:21 p.m. found a newer model Toyota sedan, with a smashed front end, backed up and over the sidewalk. The vehicle that did the damage was no longer in the area. Three Portland Fire & Rescue units were dispatched to the scene, as well as an ambulance. A witness stopped to see if the occupants of the Toyota needed help; apparently they were not injured. A PPB officer at the scene told THE BEE that officers had located what they believed was the other vehicle, but would not disclose the location — but told us, "That driver is being evaluated for medical transport." This case remains under investigation. If you can provide additional information about this hit-and-run crash, email it to crimetips@portlandoregon.gov — and be sure to include "Case No. 22-214286". {loadposition sub-article-01}

