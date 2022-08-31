Read full article on original website
Thursday in Portland: Mayor Wheeler pledges support for PPB amid increase in crime and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Friday in Portland: McDaniel High School among first to offer AP African American Studies course this fallEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Mother Searching For Daughter Who Vanished The Day Before Mother's DayThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedSeattle, WA
Wednesday in Portland: Black Futures Farm, other local producers give back to community through 'Double Up Food Bucks'Emily ScarviePortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: Federal judge limits stays at Oregon State Hospital and more top storiesEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Two people escape burning Hillsboro home, overloaded power strip to blame
Fire investigators say an overloaded power strip sparked a fire in a Hillsboro home on Saturday morning. Hillsboro Fire and Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue crews were called out just before 7:30 a.m. Saturday on reports of a fire at 24500 Southeast Witch Hazel Road in Hillsboro. They say they...
Hit-and-run collision on Powell Boulevard injures one
One of two hit and runs on local state highways in August, this one took place on Powell BoulevardA crash that could have been fatal took place on Monday evening, August 8, on eastbound Powell Boulevard near S.E. 12th Avenue. Central Precinct officers who were dispatched to the incident at 10:21 p.m. found a newer model Toyota sedan, with a smashed front end, backed up and over the sidewalk. The vehicle that did the damage was no longer in the area. Three Portland Fire & Rescue units were dispatched to the scene, as well as an ambulance. A witness stopped to see if the occupants of the Toyota needed help; apparently they were not injured. A PPB officer at the scene told THE BEE that officers had located what they believed was the other vehicle, but would not disclose the location — but told us, "That driver is being evaluated for medical transport." This case remains under investigation. If you can provide additional information about this hit-and-run crash, email it to crimetips@portlandoregon.gov — and be sure to include "Case No. 22-214286". {loadposition sub-article-01}
Portland Police investigating shooting on I-205 offramp on Friday morning
Someone shot at another car on the Interstate 205 offramp at Glisan Street early Friday morning, Portland Police said. The shooting was reported at about 4:40 a.m. along I-205 at Glisan Street. Officers said they found the victim parked nearby, saying there were no reports of injuries. There was no...
Fires at Mt. Tabor Park possibly arson, Portland fire says
PORTLAND, Ore. — A string of fires in Mt. Tabor Park is under investigation with fire crews looking at arson as a possible cause. The fire bureau said there were at least 15 fires at the park in the past few weeks. It said they ranged in size from small to medium.
Police investigating two street racing-related deaths
A young mother was hit by a car and man was shot near a street racing event on Aug. 28.Portland Police are investigating two deaths in Portland they say are related to illegal street racing. No arrests have been reported in either case. The first death happened on the morning of Saturday, Aug. 28, when an out-of-control car hit and killed a woman walking in Southeast Portland. The victim is identified as Ashley Diane McGill, 26. A memorial for the young mother is growing near where she was killed. According to the Portland Police Bureau, she was hit by a...
'Serious crash' injures teen cyclist; closes Powell Blvd
Both the teen's bike and the car involved in the collision showed severe damage; apparently the rider remains aliveA collision between a Chevy Tahoe SUV and a bicyclist on S.E. Powell Boulevard near Creston Park on Tuesday afternoon, August 16, seriously injured the young rider — and closed down westbound traffic along the state highway at about 10:45 a.m. Four Portland Police Bureau (PPB) officers were sent to the area of S. E. Powell Boulevard and 45th Avenue — beside the St. Ignatius Catholic School yard — and there found an injured teen cyclist, and the smashed up Chevy. Along...
Man shot, killed in Portland’s Old Town identified
The Portland Police Bureau publicly identified the man shot and killed in Portland's Old Town neighborhood a week ago.
Person struck by train, found dead in Columbia Slough, Portland Fire says
A person was hit and killed by a train in North Portland on Friday morning, emergency officials said. The person was struck just after 6 a.m. Friday just north of Columbia Boulevard, where the train tracks cross over the Columbia Slough. Portland Fire & Rescue said someone spotted a person...
Man found dead after shooting in Portland's Roseway Neighborhood
PORTLAND, Ore. — A man is dead after a shooting in Northeast Portland Friday morning, police said. Someone reported the shooting at about 7:20 a.m. in the 3800 block of Northeast 65th Avenue in Portland's Roseway Neighborhood. When police arrived, they found a man dead. Detectives stayed at the...
Garbage truck crashes down embankment in North Portland
A garbage truck went over an embankment this morning in the St. Johns neighborhood, Portland Fire & Rescue said. First responders arrived to find the garbage/recycling truck part-way down a steep slope near North Willamette Boulevard and Ida Avenue. The driver told firefighters he jumped out when the truck started...
Two teens arrested after group attacks people, causes damage at Keizer, Ore. Target store
KEIZER, Ore. — Officers arrested two teenagers on Friday night after a destructive incident at the Keizer Target store where teens were accused of attacking store employees and an elderly man, police officials said. Reports first came in at about 8:45 p.m. of teenagers harassing customers in front of...
Pedestrian fatally struck by train, found in Columbia Slough
A person was found dead in the Columbia Slough after being struck by a train in North Portland early Friday morning, fire officials said.
Detectives ask for info in deadly shooting at N. Portland street racing event
One person died and two others were hurt in a shooting at a street racing event in North Portland on Sunday, and there’s a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest in the case. Portland Police said 20-year-old Cameron Taylor was fatally shot during an illegal street...
McMinnville man arrested after firing gun at two people
MCMINNVILLE, Ore. (KPTV) - A man was arrested Friday after firing a gun at a man and woman, according to the McMinnville Police Department. Police responded to a call just after midnight near a Plaid Pantry at the intersection of Northeast Evans Street and Northeast Baker Street. The man and woman reported that someone had fired a gun at them as they were driving away from the convenience store.
Memorial grows for 26-year-old mom — an innocent bystander — killed in street race
The woman, who police identified on Thursday as 26-year-old Ashlee Diane McGill, was walking in the area early Saturday morning in Southeast Portland when police say she was hit by an "out-of-control" vehicle as a result of the driver hitting another car and then a tree.
Video shows Beaverton officer pulling man from burning car
BEAVERTON, Ore. — New body camera video shows a Beaverton police officer rescue a man from a burning car after a crash early Tuesday morning. The flames were intense as the officers rushed to the car and tried to smash a window open. It happened near the intersection of...
Two ejected from car in rollover crash on ramp from SR-500 to I-205 south in Vancouver
Two people are in the hospital after they were thrown from a car in a rollover crash on an onramp to Interstate 205 southbound Friday afternoon, Washington State Patrol said. The crash was initially reported after 2 p.m. on the SR-500 westbound onramp to I-205 southbound. Washington State Patrol said...
FATAL TWO-VEHICLE CRASH ON HIGHWAY 211 IN CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OREGON
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (September 2, 2022) - Oregon State Police is reporting that on Thursday, September 1, 2022 at approximately 9:05 PM, OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 211 near milepost 4. The preliminary investigation revealed a southbound Victory motorcycle, operated by Levi Vargas...
Deputies rescue lost, scared dog along I-84 in Columbia Gorge
Multnomah County sheriff’s deputies rescued a lost black Labrador along Interstate 84 on Saturday. The sheriff’s office said they took reports of a lost dog along I-84 near milepost 23 at the View Point turnoff. They say the scared dog ran from deputies, but they managed to lure...
Police arrest man accused of shooting cab driver on I-205
The man who allegedly shot a cab driver on Interstate 205 in Northeast Portland Thursday is facing multiple charges, including attempted murder, officials said.
