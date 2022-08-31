ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Bee

Hit-and-run collision on Powell Boulevard injures one

One of two hit and runs on local state highways in August, this one took place on Powell BoulevardA crash that could have been fatal took place on Monday evening, August 8, on eastbound Powell Boulevard near S.E. 12th Avenue. Central Precinct officers who were dispatched to the incident at 10:21 p.m. found a newer model Toyota sedan, with a smashed front end, backed up and over the sidewalk. The vehicle that did the damage was no longer in the area. Three Portland Fire & Rescue units were dispatched to the scene, as well as an ambulance. A witness stopped to see if the occupants of the Toyota needed help; apparently they were not injured. A PPB officer at the scene told THE BEE that officers had located what they believed was the other vehicle, but would not disclose the location — but told us, "That driver is being evaluated for medical transport." This case remains under investigation. If you can provide additional information about this hit-and-run crash, email it to crimetips@portlandoregon.gov — and be sure to include "Case No. 22-214286". {loadposition sub-article-01}
KATU.com

Fires at Mt. Tabor Park possibly arson, Portland fire says

PORTLAND, Ore. — A string of fires in Mt. Tabor Park is under investigation with fire crews looking at arson as a possible cause. The fire bureau said there were at least 15 fires at the park in the past few weeks. It said they ranged in size from small to medium.
Portland Tribune

Police investigating two street racing-related deaths

A young mother was hit by a car and man was shot near a street racing event on Aug. 28.Portland Police are investigating two deaths in Portland they say are related to illegal street racing. No arrests have been reported in either case. The first death happened on the morning of Saturday, Aug. 28, when an out-of-control car hit and killed a woman walking in Southeast Portland. The victim is identified as Ashley Diane McGill, 26. A memorial for the young mother is growing near where she was killed. According to the Portland Police Bureau, she was hit by a...
The Bee

'Serious crash' injures teen cyclist; closes Powell Blvd

Both the teen's bike and the car involved in the collision showed severe damage; apparently the rider remains aliveA collision between a Chevy Tahoe SUV and a bicyclist on S.E. Powell Boulevard near Creston Park on Tuesday afternoon, August 16, seriously injured the young rider — and closed down westbound traffic along the state highway at about 10:45 a.m. Four Portland Police Bureau (PPB) officers were sent to the area of S. E. Powell Boulevard and 45th Avenue — beside the St. Ignatius Catholic School yard — and there found an injured teen cyclist, and the smashed up Chevy. Along...
KATU.com

Man found dead after shooting in Portland's Roseway Neighborhood

PORTLAND, Ore. — A man is dead after a shooting in Northeast Portland Friday morning, police said. Someone reported the shooting at about 7:20 a.m. in the 3800 block of Northeast 65th Avenue in Portland's Roseway Neighborhood. When police arrived, they found a man dead. Detectives stayed at the...
KATU.com

Garbage truck crashes down embankment in North Portland

A garbage truck went over an embankment this morning in the St. Johns neighborhood, Portland Fire & Rescue said. First responders arrived to find the garbage/recycling truck part-way down a steep slope near North Willamette Boulevard and Ida Avenue. The driver told firefighters he jumped out when the truck started...
kptv.com

McMinnville man arrested after firing gun at two people

MCMINNVILLE, Ore. (KPTV) - A man was arrested Friday after firing a gun at a man and woman, according to the McMinnville Police Department. Police responded to a call just after midnight near a Plaid Pantry at the intersection of Northeast Evans Street and Northeast Baker Street. The man and woman reported that someone had fired a gun at them as they were driving away from the convenience store.
KATU.com

Video shows Beaverton officer pulling man from burning car

BEAVERTON, Ore. — New body camera video shows a Beaverton police officer rescue a man from a burning car after a crash early Tuesday morning. The flames were intense as the officers rushed to the car and tried to smash a window open. It happened near the intersection of...
clayconews.com

FATAL TWO-VEHICLE CRASH ON HIGHWAY 211 IN CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OREGON

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (September 2, 2022) - Oregon State Police is reporting that on Thursday, September 1, 2022 at approximately 9:05 PM, OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 211 near milepost 4. The preliminary investigation revealed a southbound Victory motorcycle, operated by Levi Vargas...
