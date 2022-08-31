Read full article on original website
Mercer vs. Auburn by the numbers: Tigers own 499-point advantage
Mercer (1-0) at Auburn (0-0) 6 p.m. CDT Saturday (ESPN+) 0 Victories in 18 games against SEC opponents for Mercer. 2 Auburn players have recorded more rushing yards in their freshman and sophomore seasons than RB Tank Bigsby, who will start his junior campaign against Mercer with 1,933. Michael Dyer ran for 2,355 yards in the 2011 and 2012 seasons and Bo Jackson ran for 2,042 yards in the 1982 and 1983 seasons for the Tigers.
Instant Analysis: Auburn dominates Mercer 42-16
Auburn had to wait an extra hour to seal a 42-16 victory against Mercer in the 2022 season-opener. Officials called for a weather delay at 8:31 pm CT, with Tigers ahead 35-7 at the 1:33 mark in the third quarter. Play resumed at 9:55, with Auburn possessing the ball on the 39-yard line.
Live Updates: Auburn takes on Mercer in season opener
We’re here at Jordan-Hare for the opening game of the 2022 season. Auburn is starting T.J. Finley at quarterback. Bryan Harsin’s squad has the first possession of the contest against Mercer. The Bears won the coin toss and elected to kick to the Tigers. 2nd Half. Auburn 42...
Davis Harsin fires Class 7A No. 2 Auburn to easy win over Dothan
Dothan was off to the first 2-0 start in the school’s short history before No. 2-ranked Class 7A Auburn showed up on the other end of Duck Samford Stadium Friday night and proceeded to demonstrate the difference between a program yearning for success and one that has been in the playoffs for 21 straight seasons.
Tiger Buzz: Auburn vs. Mercer TV info, key matchups and what to watch for
Auburn (0-0) vs. Mercer (1-0) This game will determine... Whether Auburn can come out of the gate fast to open the 2022 season. Last year’s ending was one the Tigers would like to soon forget, losing five straight games to close the season, and the surest way to wash away the sour taste 2021 left behind is to come out and handle business Saturday. The last time Auburn hosted Mercer, in 2017, the Tigers dealt with ball-security issues that made for a closer-than-preferred game. This time, making quick work of the Bears will help the Tigers get Year 2 of the Harsin era started on the right foot.
Goodman: All eyes on Bo Nix to start the 2022 football season
College football is back, which means for the next four months pretty much everyone you know or ever knew or ever might know will not be at the grocery store on Saturday afternoons. There is a running joke in the Deep South about people losing friends for planning weddings in...
The alluring potential of Auburn’s Robby Ashford
Robby Ashford thought he was being punished. He was 7 years old, sitting atop a cooler on the sideline during a pee-wee football game, turned away from the action on the field. His coach had just pulled him from the game, but not for anything he did wrong. It was...
Auburn-Mercer live stream (9/3): How to watch online, TV info, time
Auburn opens the season Saturday, Sept. 3, against Mercer. The game will be live streamed on ESPN+ and Sling Orange. The Tigers ended the season on a five-game losing streak. Auburn will start T.J. Finley at quarterback after he fought off challenges from two transfers. The Tigers are breaking in a largely new receiving group besides Shedrick Jackson.
The story behind Auburn’s new, world-class Rane Culinary Science Center
A dozen or so students in chef coats emblazoned with the “AU” logo hover over stainless steel pots in one of the culinary laboratories at Auburn University’s shiny, new, $110-million Tony & Libba Rane Culinary Science Center. It is their first day in the food lab, a...
Former Auburn receiver returns to NFL roster
Former Auburn wide receiver Seth Williams returned to the NFL on Friday when he joined the Jacksonville Jaguars’ practice squad. The Denver Broncos had waived Williams on Tuesday when they reduced their preseason roster to the regular-season limit of 53 active players. · BEARS GM TO ALEX LEATHERWOOD: ‘FORGET...
Anthony Rogers, Pike Road rally past Wetumpka in thriller
It was a night of big plays as well as mistakes, but neither Pike Road nor Wetumpka was going to back down. The two teams combined for more than 700 yards of offense and 200 yards of penalties as the Patriots scored in the final minute to win 35-33. Pike...
Carver-Montgomery shuts out Park Crossing for region win
Carver-Montgomery took control early and cruised to victory Thursday night to earn a 31-0 win over Park Crossing at Cramton Bowl in Montgomery. The Wolverines (2-0 overall, 1-0 Class 6A, Region 2) scored three times in their first 12 offensive plays. Three of quarterback Christian Johnson’s first four completions went for touchdowns, and running back Antonio Trone broke the 100-yard rushing mark on his fourth carry.
Johnson: Black pastor arrested while watering neighbor’s flowers: ‘God will work things out for me’
This is an opinion column. Breathing while Black. We’re not quite there yet thankfully. Though in some places, I just don’t know. White people have called the police on Black people for doing so many common activities — swimming, delivering newspapers, working out in a gym, birdwatching, helping an unhoused person, shopping for prom clothes, driving with a white grandmother — we’ve lost count. And lives. In 2020, Ahmaud Arbury was murdered by three white men while jogging in Glynn County, Georgia. Breonna Taylor, just a month later, was killed during a botched, no-knock police raid on her apartment in Louisville, Kentucky as she slept in her bed.
After ‘egregious and unconscionable’ Alabama child labor allegations officials want apology
Tallapoosa County political and economic leaders are calling on a Hyundai supplier to apologize after it was accused by federal officials of employing children at its Alexander City plant. The U.S. Department of Labor in August accused SL Alabama of Alexander City with “employing oppressive child labor” in violation of...
21-year-old accused of killing Alabama grandfather when he refused to give him keys to van
A 21-year-old man is behind bars after authorities say he fatally shot his grandfather overnight inside their Elmore County home. Jeremiah Long is charged with murder in the predawn killing of his grandfather, 71-year-old Thomas Parker. Parker’s slaying is Elmore County’s first homicide of the year. Sheriff Bill...
Man charged with capital murder in morning Montgomery shooting that killed 1, injured another
A shooting in Montgomery left one man dead, another injured and the suspect in jail. Montgomery police and fire medics were dispatched at 8:40 a.m. Thursday to the 4500 block of Narrow Lane Road on a report of people shot. When officers arrived on the scene, they found 42-year-old Antoine...
