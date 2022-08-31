Auburn (0-0) vs. Mercer (1-0) This game will determine... Whether Auburn can come out of the gate fast to open the 2022 season. Last year’s ending was one the Tigers would like to soon forget, losing five straight games to close the season, and the surest way to wash away the sour taste 2021 left behind is to come out and handle business Saturday. The last time Auburn hosted Mercer, in 2017, the Tigers dealt with ball-security issues that made for a closer-than-preferred game. This time, making quick work of the Bears will help the Tigers get Year 2 of the Harsin era started on the right foot.

AUBURN, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO