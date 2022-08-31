Read full article on original website
Beech Bottom celebrates renovated playground
Brooke County, WV — The Village of Beech Bottom cut the ribbon this weekend on their newly renovated Third Street Playground. "I'm very pleased with the result,” said Beech Bottom Mayor Becky Uhlly. “We had so many people volunteer their time and effort. Everybody has really pitched in to get this job done and I think it looks great."
The 2022 Wheeling Vintage Raceboat Regatta returns to Heritage Port
Wheeling, W.Va — The 2022 Wheeling Vintage Raceboat Regatta has boaters speeding down the Ohio River for this Labor Day weekend. “Today is our first day of on the water activities," said Co-Director Debbie Joseph. “We got over 50 boats in the pits and they'll be running heats at speed. Speeds are through 60-100mph through the day."
Augusta Levy celebrates flexibility its new facility brings
WHEELING, W.Va. — From its challenges to now flourishing, the Augusta Levy Learning Center has cut the ribbon on its new building. “To have people you didn’t even know who they were come out and support you, you could make a difference in the lives of children,” ALLC Executive Director Angie Wood said. “There’s not words for that then and there’s not words for it now.”
Steubenville garage fire remains under investigation
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — Jefferson County 911 confirms a garage fire broke out along Laurel Hills Drive in Steubenville around 8:15 Thursday night. Multiple crews responded including the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, Wintersville Fire and EMS, and Brilliant Fire. The garage was made of both wood and metal, which...
Senior Fair hosted at Wheeling's Heritage Port
WHEELING, W.Va. — In conjunction with Waterfront Wednesday and Wheeling Symphony On the Go at Heritage Port, a Sunset Senior Fair targeted at those age 65 and older was hosted by IC Care. The fair hosted many vendors with services for older adults. "This is actually the second year...
East Liverpool police captain facing harassment charges
COLUMBIANA COUNTY, Ohio — An East Liverpool police captain is on paid administrative leave after being charged with harassment by an electronic device. According to our NBC affiliate WFMJ, Chad Tatgenhorst turned himself in to New Cumberland police after a warrant was issued for his arrest. The police report...
Labor Day weekend events taking place at Oglebay Park
Wheeling, W.Va — Another event taking place throughout this Labor Day weekend is at Oglebay park. Saturday’s events included a live woodcarvers show that also hosted a few crafters that displayed their handmade carvings. They offered all types of various carvings from large too small. One man also...
Organizations shed light on overdoses and the lives they affect
WHEELING, W.Va. — August 31 is recognized annually as International Overdose Awareness Day. It’s a day to remember those who we lost to overdose and learn ways that we can help combat the issue. "In the United States in the past year we've lost 107,000 people and we...
Steubenville's finance department again lauded by state
STEUBENVILLE, Ohio — Ohio State Auditor Keith Faber stopped by the City of Steubenville's finance department to present its seventh and eighth consecutive auditors award with distinction. Faber said only 3.5% of the6,000 agencies audited by his office receive the award. It means Steubenville's books are perfect, and City...
Program helping students adjust to new school year, return to 'normal'
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — Some students are struggling to adjust to the new school year and are experiencing some anxiety. And now, local educators and officials are sticking up for the kids. “First things first, we are trying to create an environment of normalcy after several years of some...
Fire at JSW Steel in Mingo Junction causes minor damage
MINGO JUNCTION, Ohio — A fire broke out at JSW Steel in Mingo Junction just after 7 p.m. Wednesday. The fire caused some minor damage inside the complex that will result in the need for some repairs. JSW officials provided a response on the blaze that said: "We had...
Area leaders say arrival of boat manufacturer in Brooke County could spur further growth
BEECH BOTTOM, W.Va. — Pure Watercraft, a manufacturer of electric outboard motors based in Seattle, Wash., is moving part of its operations to the Beech Bottom Industrial Park inside a former Wheeling-Pittsburgh steel mill. The company will move into 80,000 square feet at the beech bottom industrial park and...
44th Toronto Arts Festival held this weekend
Jefferson County, OH — The 44th Toronto Arts Festival was held this past weekend marking the return of one of the city’s most popular events. “This is the biggest thing year after year," said Julie Ault, VP of Focus in Toronto. Crafts and custom items as far as...
1-year-old dies after being left in hot car, dad charged with murder
TUSCARAWAS COUNTY, Ohio — A father has been arrested after the death of his young child in New Philadelphia. New Philadelphia police said they were notified by Union Hospital that a 1-year-old had been brought to the emergency room unresponsive on Thursday. Throughout an investigation, the father allegedly confessed...
