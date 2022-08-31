ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellaire, OH

WTRF- 7News

Buckeye Local Picks Up First Win

SHADYSIDE,OHIO (WTRF) – Buckeye Local picked up their first win of the Friday at Fleming Field over Shadyside. The Tigers led 7-6 at the before a pair of Dylan Palmer third quarter touchdowns gave the Panthers the lead for good. Now 1-2 Buckeye will visit 3-0 Toronto, the Tigers will host 3-0 Barnesville.
SHADYSIDE, OH
WTRF- 7News

Starr Shines In Barnesville Win

BARNESVILLE,OHIO (WTRF) – The Barnesville Shamrocks used a strong second half to pull off a 35-7 win over Buckeye Trail. Leading 14-7 at the half, Barnesville’s Taison Starr scored three times to help the Shamrocks secure the win and improve to 3-0. The Rocks visit 0-3 Shadyside next week, Trail hosts 3-0 Shenandoah.
BARNESVILLE, OH
WTRF- 7News

River Wins Battle Of Monroe County

WOODSFIELD,OHIO (WTRF) – The River Pilots won their third straight road game to start the season Friday night in Woodsfield. They downed Monroe Central 48-8 to win the battle of Monroe County. The Pilots will play their first home game of the season next week when they host Magnolia. The Seminoles now 0-3 will host […]
MONROE COUNTY, OH
WTRF- 7News

Union Local beat Martins Ferry to stay undefeated

(WTRF)–Union Local and Martins Ferry are both off to a 2-0 start. The Jets expected to be here at this point with a veteran team. The Purple Riders under first year head coach Justin Kropka were coming off of a one win season. The Jets lead 35-6 at the half. Union Local stays undefeated tonight, […]
MARTINS FERRY, OH
WTRF- 7News

Moundsville Roller Derby lacing up for a comeback

MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. (WTRF) — Do you know where your roller skates are? You’re going to need them, because the Moundsville Roller Derby is opening up its floor once again. Two Ohio Valley real estate investors remember the good times at the rink, and jumped at the chance to bring them back. Nate and Marcy Harler […]
MOUNDSVILLE, WV
voiceofmotown.com

WATCH: West Virginia Fans Sing Sweet Caroline in Pittsburgh

Morgantown, West Virginia – The long-anticipated Backyard Brawl between the West Virginia Mountaineers and the Pitt Panthers is approximately 3 hours from kickoff, and West Virginia fans have absolutely taken over Pittsburgh!. In a short video filmed by Ben Booth of The Ben Booth Show, a mob of West...
MORGANTOWN, WV
voiceofmotown.com

I Hope I’m Wrong About Neal Brown

Morgantown, West Virginia – I hope more than anything that I’m dead wrong about Neal Brown. I hope that West Virginia dominates Pitt and that a new era for the team starts tonight. But honestly, nothing Neal Brown has done at West Virginia gives me any confidence that...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Your Radio Place

Mr. John David Fannin III, 46 of Byesville

He was born December 3, 1975 in Cambridge, son of John Fannin II and Jeanette (Upton) Fannin. A 1994 graduate of Cambridge High School, John was a superintendent for Landmarc Environmental Systems for twelve years. He was also an oilfield roughneck for many years. John was a member of the...
BYESVILLE, OH
WTOV 9

Beech Bottom celebrates renovated playground

Brooke County, WV — The Village of Beech Bottom cut the ribbon this weekend on their newly renovated Third Street Playground. "I'm very pleased with the result,” said Beech Bottom Mayor Becky Uhlly. “We had so many people volunteer their time and effort. Everybody has really pitched in to get this job done and I think it looks great."
BEECH BOTTOM, WV
WTOV 9

Senior Fair hosted at Wheeling's Heritage Port

WHEELING, W.Va. — In conjunction with Waterfront Wednesday and Wheeling Symphony On the Go at Heritage Port, a Sunset Senior Fair targeted at those age 65 and older was hosted by IC Care. The fair hosted many vendors with services for older adults. "This is actually the second year...
WHEELING, WV
Your Radio Place

Sheetz is coming to New Concord

NEW CONCORD, Ohio – Sheetz will be coming to New Concord. The Shai-Hess Commercial Real Estate of Granville and village officials have announced the plans for Sheetz to build along the State Route 83/Interstate 70 area. Construction is expected to start this Fall. Sheetz is known as a “kicked...
NEW CONCORD, OH
WTOV 9

Augusta Levy celebrates flexibility its new facility brings

WHEELING, W.Va. — From its challenges to now flourishing, the Augusta Levy Learning Center has cut the ribbon on its new building. “To have people you didn’t even know who they were come out and support you, you could make a difference in the lives of children,” ALLC Executive Director Angie Wood said. “There’s not words for that then and there’s not words for it now.”
WHEELING, WV

