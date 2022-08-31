Read full article on original website
Buckeye Local Picks Up First Win
SHADYSIDE,OHIO (WTRF) – Buckeye Local picked up their first win of the Friday at Fleming Field over Shadyside. The Tigers led 7-6 at the before a pair of Dylan Palmer third quarter touchdowns gave the Panthers the lead for good. Now 1-2 Buckeye will visit 3-0 Toronto, the Tigers will host 3-0 Barnesville.
Starr Shines In Barnesville Win
BARNESVILLE,OHIO (WTRF) – The Barnesville Shamrocks used a strong second half to pull off a 35-7 win over Buckeye Trail. Leading 14-7 at the half, Barnesville’s Taison Starr scored three times to help the Shamrocks secure the win and improve to 3-0. The Rocks visit 0-3 Shadyside next week, Trail hosts 3-0 Shenandoah.
River Wins Battle Of Monroe County
WOODSFIELD,OHIO (WTRF) – The River Pilots won their third straight road game to start the season Friday night in Woodsfield. They downed Monroe Central 48-8 to win the battle of Monroe County. The Pilots will play their first home game of the season next week when they host Magnolia. The Seminoles now 0-3 will host […]
Union Local beat Martins Ferry to stay undefeated
(WTRF)–Union Local and Martins Ferry are both off to a 2-0 start. The Jets expected to be here at this point with a veteran team. The Purple Riders under first year head coach Justin Kropka were coming off of a one win season. The Jets lead 35-6 at the half. Union Local stays undefeated tonight, […]
Ferrera Leads Central Attack Against Tusky Central
WHEELING,W.Va. (WTRF) – Wheeling Central improved to 2-0 as they cruised by Tusky Central 62-21. Lorenzo Ferrera led the way with 206 yards rushing and four touchdowns. The Maroon Knights will host Bellaire next week.
Johnson’s five TD night leads Salem over East Liverpool
Salem will host Canton Central Catholic in week four. East Liverpool will host Beaver Local.
Moundsville Roller Derby lacing up for a comeback
MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. (WTRF) — Do you know where your roller skates are? You’re going to need them, because the Moundsville Roller Derby is opening up its floor once again. Two Ohio Valley real estate investors remember the good times at the rink, and jumped at the chance to bring them back. Nate and Marcy Harler […]
Pitt Coach Pat Narduzzi Has A Blunt Message For ESPN Following Big Win Over West Virginia
The 2022 Backyard Brawl was one for the ages. Pitt notched a 38-31 victory over West Virginia in dramatic fashion, capped by a late pick-six for the go-ahead touchdown. However, Pitt head football coach Pat Narduzzi wasn't exactly a happy camper following the win. Narduzzi joined Scott Van Pelt on...
Experts and computers pick the winner of The Backyard Brawl
West Virginia will take on No. 17 Pittsburgh later this evening, renewing the Backyard Brawl to kickoff the 2022 football season. EerSports has taken this opportunity to look around the industry for the experts' thoughts on the game and who might win. Here's what we found:. Starting with the computers,...
WATCH: West Virginia Fans Sing Sweet Caroline in Pittsburgh
Morgantown, West Virginia – The long-anticipated Backyard Brawl between the West Virginia Mountaineers and the Pitt Panthers is approximately 3 hours from kickoff, and West Virginia fans have absolutely taken over Pittsburgh!. In a short video filmed by Ben Booth of The Ben Booth Show, a mob of West...
Fact or Fiction Friday: Neal Brown’s Buyout, Deuce Vaughn on Top, Nebraska’s Struggles
Welcome to Fact or Fiction Friday. Each Friday I give you the opportunity to ask the most intriguing questions in the Big 12 Conference and I will tell you whether they come true or if they are set to fail. Let’s crack it open and see what we have in store this week.
I Hope I’m Wrong About Neal Brown
Morgantown, West Virginia – I hope more than anything that I’m dead wrong about Neal Brown. I hope that West Virginia dominates Pitt and that a new era for the team starts tonight. But honestly, nothing Neal Brown has done at West Virginia gives me any confidence that...
Mr. John David Fannin III, 46 of Byesville
He was born December 3, 1975 in Cambridge, son of John Fannin II and Jeanette (Upton) Fannin. A 1994 graduate of Cambridge High School, John was a superintendent for Landmarc Environmental Systems for twelve years. He was also an oilfield roughneck for many years. John was a member of the...
Beech Bottom celebrates renovated playground
Brooke County, WV — The Village of Beech Bottom cut the ribbon this weekend on their newly renovated Third Street Playground. "I'm very pleased with the result,” said Beech Bottom Mayor Becky Uhlly. “We had so many people volunteer their time and effort. Everybody has really pitched in to get this job done and I think it looks great."
CODE BLUE: Students suffer ‘medical issue’ at North Marion HS
A code blue was called at North Marion High School, Thursday, in reference to three students suffering "a medical issue" that has not been disclosed at this time, according to the Marion County Sheriff's Department.
Senior Fair hosted at Wheeling's Heritage Port
WHEELING, W.Va. — In conjunction with Waterfront Wednesday and Wheeling Symphony On the Go at Heritage Port, a Sunset Senior Fair targeted at those age 65 and older was hosted by IC Care. The fair hosted many vendors with services for older adults. "This is actually the second year...
Sheetz is coming to New Concord
NEW CONCORD, Ohio – Sheetz will be coming to New Concord. The Shai-Hess Commercial Real Estate of Granville and village officials have announced the plans for Sheetz to build along the State Route 83/Interstate 70 area. Construction is expected to start this Fall. Sheetz is known as a “kicked...
Marquee Cinemas at The Highlands offers movies for just $3.00 per person Saturday
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Are you looking with something fun to do with the whole family Saturday? Marquee Cinemas at The Highlands has announced it will be participating in National Cinema Day Saturday! That means movie-goers can enjoy any movie they want for just $3.00. National Cinema Day will run all day long on Saturday. […]
Wheeling Vintage Raceboat Regatta takes place this weekend at Heritage Port
WHEELING, W.Va. — It's time for the Wheeling Vintage Raceboat Regatta. Fifty-four running vintage hydroplanes and raceboats from 12 states are slated to be a part of the show at Heritage Port. Check out the regatta’s Facebook page. Raceboat registration run from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Friday. “It’s...
Augusta Levy celebrates flexibility its new facility brings
WHEELING, W.Va. — From its challenges to now flourishing, the Augusta Levy Learning Center has cut the ribbon on its new building. “To have people you didn’t even know who they were come out and support you, you could make a difference in the lives of children,” ALLC Executive Director Angie Wood said. “There’s not words for that then and there’s not words for it now.”
