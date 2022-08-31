Read full article on original website
Two inmates on the run in Cocke County
Cocke County Sheriff's Office is actively searching for Christopher Lee Webb and Eric Scott Ballard.
993thex.com
Joint Hawkins Investigation Leads To Two Church Hill Arrests On Heroin/ Fentanyl Possession
Authorities with the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office and the TBI arrest two Church Hill men for possession of what is believed to be heroin and fentanyl. 58 year old David Davis, and 53 year old Jackie Lynn Spears were caught with 34 grams of the drugs following a joint investigation on August 30. Davis is thought to have been trafficking heroin from Knoxville into Hawkins County. Officers also identified Spears as a co-conspirator in the drug distribution. Both Davis and Spears were transported to the Hawkins County Detention Center.
Ballad Health: 153 COVID patients hospitalized, 10 children in Niswonger
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – On Friday, Ballad Health announced 153 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized across the hospital system. In its weekly COVID-19 scorecard, Ballad also reported 10 pediatric COVID-19 patients are receiving care at Niswonger Children’s Hospital. As of Friday, 14 patients are in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit and two are dependent […]
wvlt.tv
Sheriff: Two Cocke Co. inmates escape litter crew
A new three-story water coaster is just one thing that will be coming to the resort. Sevier County barber retires after 60 years of work. Darius Fine set to close Fine’s Barbershop Saturday at noon. Knoxville police investigating deadly Washington Ave. shooting. Updated: 2 hours ago. Knoxville Police Department...
Kingsport couple directly impacted by 9/11 organize event in memory of fallen family member
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — The impacts of 9/11 continue to ripple through the country more than two decades after the event — even more so closer to the anniversary of the terrorist attacks that claimed the lives of almost 3,000 people. Willow and Tom Clerici Jr. moved from New Jersey to Kingsport in 2021. This […]
wcyb.com
Washington County, Tennessee sheriff announces addition of new Chief Deputy John Rose
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Sheriff Keith Sexton announced the addition of John Rose to the Washington County Sheriff's Office. Rose will work alongside Chief Deputy of Administration John Lowry. Rose is a graduate of ETSU, earning an Associate of Science in Law Enforcement in 1982, a Bachelor of...
Unanimous vote changes Johnson City flag
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Johnson City Commission voted unanimously to change the city’s flag Thursday night, swapping the nearly 60-year-old design for a new pattern. “We’re doing our best to honor everything that came before us and everything we stand for now and everything we desire to be in the future,” said J.T […]
wvlt.tv
Information sought after 1 dies in Hamblen County crash
HAMBLEN COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Highway Patrol is seeking information on a deadly crash that happened on July 1. Larry Hipshire, 52, of Newport, was driving a Toyota Tacoma in the slow lane of I-81 S when he struck the rear of an unknown vehicle at around 4:00 a.m., according to a report obtained by WVLT News. He was pronounced dead following the crash.
Washington County, Tenn. authorities warn of check thefts
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is encouraging people to remain vigilant after recent cases of checks being stolen. According to the sheriff’s office, checks are being stolen from mailboxes and homes. The WCSO recommends the following tips to avoid becoming a victim: Have your checks sent to your bank, not […]
wvlt.tv
2 teenagers run over by boat on Douglas Lake, airlifted to hospital
DANDRIDGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two teenagers were airlifted to the University of Tennessee Medical Center after a boating crash on Douglas Lake in Dandridge, Tennessee, according to Wildlife Resources Agency spokesperson Matthew Cameron. At around 2:25 p.m., several people were on an innertube pulled by a boat. They were thrown...
Target practice leads to local schools on temporary lockdown
CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Schools in the Hampton area were placed under a soft lockdown after a report of shots fired near the area on Friday. According to Carter County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Abby Frye, the incident occurred around noon when Carter County 911 received a report of shots fired near the […]
Nearly 30 puppies up for adoption in Carter Co. after being found in poor conditions
CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Elizabethton/Carter County Animal Shelter is having to stretch its resources after nearly 30 animals were found in poor conditions. Shelter leadership say they were already at capacity when the puppies were found, but the animals are doing well and are ready to find their forever homes. “They’ve been medically […]
Scott County authorities searching for inmate who escaped work detail
DUFFIELD, Va. (WJHL) — Scott County authorities say they are actively searching for an inmate who escaped from work detail. The Scott County Sheriff’s Office is trying to find Corey Lee Harbor, an inmate at the Duffield Regional Jail. The sheriff’s office believes Harbor is trying to get out of the area and may be […]
JCPD: Woman embezzled from local store
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Johnson City Police Department (JCPD) officers arrested a Johnson City woman on Wednesday after they say they discovered months worth of fraudulent returns from a local business. According to a JCPD release, officers were called to a Bargain Hunt discount store on Browns Mill Road by loss prevention employees. When […]
wcyb.com
Carter County mayor requests funding to extend the Tweetsie Trail
CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Carter County Mayor Patty Woodby has requested state funding for a project to extend the popular Tweetsie Trail and increase tourism for our region. The expansion would increase the trail length from the current 9.7 miles to a total of 14 miles. The estimated...
Ballad urgent care in Greeneville temporarily closed due to staff shortage
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Ballad Health announced on Friday, Sept. 2 that its urgent care clinic in Greeneville will be temporarily closed. The health system originally said in a tweet that Ballad Health Medical Associates Urgent Care Clinic located at 438 E Vann Road will not open on Friday due to staffing shortages. The hospital […]
Monkey survives fire in Hawkins County thanks to dog
Early Tuesday morning, Lisa Meyer was awaken to every monkey owner's nightmare: the shed that Griffin, her macaque, was living in was burning to the ground.
Kingsport to host National Fireworks Association meeting
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — The City of Kingsport will host the National Fireworks Association’s annual firework meetings and exhibitions from Sept. 6-10 — marking the second time the city has hosted the event that brings in more than 700 people from around the world. The four-day event will wrap up with a firework demonstration each […]
Steve Finney sworn in as district attorney of First Judicial District
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Tennessee’s First Judicial District, consisting of Unicoi, Carter, Johnson and Washington counties, has a new district attorney general. Steve Finney took the oath of office Thursday morning at the George Jaynes Justice Center in Jonesborough. Finney takes the position after more than a decade spent as an assistant district attorney. […]
Kingsport Times-News
Hearing set for county commissioner accused of harassment, threats
A Sullivan County commissioner will go to court at the end of the month after a woman he was dating accused him of harassing her through phone and social media messages. District 11 Commissioner Hunter Locke faces a hearing on Sept. 27, when a judge will consider a temporary restraining order against him.
