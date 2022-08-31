ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greene County, TN

993thex.com

Joint Hawkins Investigation Leads To Two Church Hill Arrests On Heroin/ Fentanyl Possession

Authorities with the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office and the TBI arrest two Church Hill men for possession of what is believed to be heroin and fentanyl. 58 year old David Davis, and 53 year old Jackie Lynn Spears were caught with 34 grams of the drugs following a joint investigation on August 30. Davis is thought to have been trafficking heroin from Knoxville into Hawkins County. Officers also identified Spears as a co-conspirator in the drug distribution. Both Davis and Spears were transported to the Hawkins County Detention Center.
HAWKINS COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Ballad Health: 153 COVID patients hospitalized, 10 children in Niswonger

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – On Friday, Ballad Health announced 153 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized across the hospital system. In its weekly COVID-19 scorecard, Ballad also reported 10 pediatric COVID-19 patients are receiving care at Niswonger Children’s Hospital. As of Friday, 14 patients are in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit and two are dependent […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wvlt.tv

Sheriff: Two Cocke Co. inmates escape litter crew

A new three-story water coaster is just one thing that will be coming to the resort. Sevier County barber retires after 60 years of work. Darius Fine set to close Fine's Barbershop Saturday at noon. Knoxville police investigating deadly Washington Ave. shooting.
COCKE COUNTY, TN
Tennessee Health
WJHL

Unanimous vote changes Johnson City flag

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Johnson City Commission voted unanimously to change the city’s flag Thursday night, swapping the nearly 60-year-old design for a new pattern. “We’re doing our best to honor everything that came before us and everything we stand for now and everything we desire to be in the future,” said J.T […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wvlt.tv

Information sought after 1 dies in Hamblen County crash

HAMBLEN COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Highway Patrol is seeking information on a deadly crash that happened on July 1. Larry Hipshire, 52, of Newport, was driving a Toyota Tacoma in the slow lane of I-81 S when he struck the rear of an unknown vehicle at around 4:00 a.m., according to a report obtained by WVLT News. He was pronounced dead following the crash.
HAMBLEN COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Washington County, Tenn. authorities warn of check thefts

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is encouraging people to remain vigilant after recent cases of checks being stolen. According to the sheriff’s office, checks are being stolen from mailboxes and homes. The WCSO recommends the following tips to avoid becoming a victim: Have your checks sent to your bank, not […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

2 teenagers run over by boat on Douglas Lake, airlifted to hospital

DANDRIDGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two teenagers were airlifted to the University of Tennessee Medical Center after a boating crash on Douglas Lake in Dandridge, Tennessee, according to Wildlife Resources Agency spokesperson Matthew Cameron. At around 2:25 p.m., several people were on an innertube pulled by a boat. They were thrown...
DANDRIDGE, TN
WJHL

Target practice leads to local schools on temporary lockdown

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Schools in the Hampton area were placed under a soft lockdown after a report of shots fired near the area on Friday. According to Carter County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Abby Frye, the incident occurred around noon when Carter County 911 received a report of shots fired near the […]
CARTER COUNTY, TN
WJHL

JCPD: Woman embezzled from local store

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Johnson City Police Department (JCPD) officers arrested a Johnson City woman on Wednesday after they say they discovered months worth of fraudulent returns from a local business. According to a JCPD release, officers were called to a Bargain Hunt discount store on Browns Mill Road by loss prevention employees. When […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wcyb.com

Carter County mayor requests funding to extend the Tweetsie Trail

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Carter County Mayor Patty Woodby has requested state funding for a project to extend the popular Tweetsie Trail and increase tourism for our region. The expansion would increase the trail length from the current 9.7 miles to a total of 14 miles. The estimated...
CARTER COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Kingsport to host National Fireworks Association meeting

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — The City of Kingsport will host the National Fireworks Association’s annual firework meetings and exhibitions from Sept. 6-10 — marking the second time the city has hosted the event that brings in more than 700 people from around the world. The four-day event will wrap up with a firework demonstration each […]
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

Steve Finney sworn in as district attorney of First Judicial District

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Tennessee’s First Judicial District, consisting of Unicoi, Carter, Johnson and Washington counties, has a new district attorney general. Steve Finney took the oath of office Thursday morning at the George Jaynes Justice Center in Jonesborough. Finney takes the position after more than a decade spent as an assistant district attorney. […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Hearing set for county commissioner accused of harassment, threats

A Sullivan County commissioner will go to court at the end of the month after a woman he was dating accused him of harassing her through phone and social media messages. District 11 Commissioner Hunter Locke faces a hearing on Sept. 27, when a judge will consider a temporary restraining order against him.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN

