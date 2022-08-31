ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 St. Louis Cardinals surprise second-half studs

The St. Louis Cardinals have surged since the All-Star Break with help from a few unexpected sources. Sure, everyone knows how good Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado are, though it’s debatable whether anyone expected them to be this good. And Adam Wainwright continues to excel as he crosses the threshold into his 40s. But there have been some surprising contributors in the second half that have helped the Cardinals surge well ahead of the Milwaukee Brewers atop the National League Central division.
ClutchPoints

Rumor: Yankees slugger Anthony Rizzo’s early plans for offseason, revealed

The upcoming MLB free agency period is set to be filled with a multitude of veteran first basemen, from Yuli Gurriel to Josh Bell. New York Yankees slugger Anthony Rizzo reportedly plans to join this group. The New York Post’s Jon Heyman provided updates on several players who will be eligible to hit free agency […] The post Rumor: Yankees slugger Anthony Rizzo’s early plans for offseason, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yardbarker

Alex Rodriguez teases MLB return: 'May have to make a little comeback, race (Albert Pujols) to 700'

Aaron Judge's race to 61 dingers this season isn't the only big-time home run chase going on in MLB this year. As he prepares to wrap his illustrious, future Hall of Fame career, Albert Pujols is on the doorstep of 700 home runs, which would make him just the fourth member of the exclusive club. The three-time NL MVP's pursuit for 700 will likely come " down to the wire ," but before he can get to that milestone, he'll first have to pass Alex Rodriguez.
Yardbarker

Braves announce a plethora of moves as rosters expand

Arcia and Chavez have been critical pieces to the Braves this season. It’s fantastic to see both of them back in Atlanta. Arcia has been out since August 9th with a hamstring injury. Before that, he was filling in splendidly for the injured Ozzie Albies, but I don’t expect him to go back to starting. With Vaughn Grissom emerging, Arcia is likely to return to his role as the team’s primary utility man.
Yardbarker

The Yankees are wasting a roster spot on a production-less player

Sometimes the New York Yankees make decisions that seem to hold little logic. For example, why exactly has manager Aaron Boone kept Marwin Gonzales on the team for this long?. Gonzalez has provided next to no value on the team up to this point, despite having about 11 years of MLB experience under his belt. The last time Gonzalez provided adequate value was back in 2017 with the Houston Astros when he hit .303 with a 37% on-base rate over 134 games. He hit 23 homers that season with 90 RBIs, but he’s fallen off significantly since then.
MLB Trade Rumors

Cardinals Select Ben DeLuzio

The Cardinals announced they’ve selected outfielder Ben DeLuzio onto the big league roster and recalled reliever James Naile from Triple-A Memphis. They’ll take the two extra active roster spots available to teams in September. St. Louis already had an opening on the 40-man roster. It’s the first big...
Yardbarker

Chicago White Sox Release 2023 Spring Training Schedule

On Wednesday afternoon, the Chicago White Sox announced their 2023 Spring Training schedule. After a delayed start in 2022 due to the lockout, MLB clubs will return to the typical late-February kickoff timeframe for exhibition games in 2023. The White Sox open their 2023 Spring Training slate against the Padres...
The Spun

Veteran MLB Pitcher Has Been Suspended For 85 Games

Right-hander Carlos Martinez has officially accepted an 85-game unpaid suspension from the MLB. This suspension for Martinez is so harsh because he apparently violated the league's joint domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse policy. Martinez's suspension is retroactive to June 19. Earlier this year, Martinez received an 80-game suspension...
NBC Sports Chicago

How the White Sox can perfect Michael Kopech

Editor's Note: "How the White Sox can perfect Michael Kopech" originally appeared on Sox on 35th. Duke Coughlin of Sox On 35th will be a regular contributor to NBC Sports Chicago's White Sox coverage for the 2022 season. You can read more of their coverage at SoxOn35th.com, and follow them on Twitter at @SoxOn35th.
Yardbarker

White Sox Play With 'Hype' to Defeat Royals 7-1 and Take Series

On Thursday, the Chicago White Sox won their second-straight game under acting manager Miguel Cairo. With Tony La Russa on indefinite medical leave and undergoing tests for an unspecified health issue, Cairo is assuming the skipper role for the time being. The White Sox held a players-only meeting before the...
Yardbarker

Top Cardinals Prospect Keeps Showing Off His Power

Just a month ago, we weren’t sure where St. Louis Cardinals top prospect Jordan Walker would end up. Many were theorizing that his days in the Cards organization were numbered after trade rumors about Juan Soto began circulating. Ultimately, the Cards didn’t go for Soto and held onto Walker,...
Axios

White Sox raise white flag

Last year's surprising AL Central crown drove expectations that the White Sox could compete for a World Series championship this year. Reality check: Heading into the final month of the regular season, the Sox are two games under .500 and five games back in the division after losing five games in a row.
AOL Corp

Paul Goldschmidt, Triple Crown winner? An unassuming Cardinals hero demands the baseball world's attention

The lore of Paul Goldschmidt is that there is no lore. His is a career of precision, well-roundedness, inevitability, an excellence that is somehow modest. In the middle of a season where Goldschmidt is barreling toward his first MVP award, teammates past and present wanted to talk about how efficiently he rounds the bases, about how he devised a scientific test to dispense with the often superstitious process of choosing a bat. One of them compared him to Tim Duncan. No, Goldschmidt lore would seem absurd and beside the point — like if your toaster oven came with a comic book backstory instead of instructions.
FanSided

Aaron Boone made sure Yankees prospect’s debut was as forgettable as possible

New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone found the worst possible way to debut top prospect Oswald Peraza. The New York Yankees expanded their rosters for the final month of the seaosn, and decided to call up their No. 3 prospect Oswald Peraza. Considering he is also one of the league’s 100 best prospects, one would imagine Peraza would get some sort of grand debut. Like a start at shortstop at Yankee Stadium, or for the team’s pivotal game against the rival Tampa Bay Rays.
