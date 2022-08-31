Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Riders Who Qualify For CTA's Reduced Fare or Free Ride ProgramsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Chicago will get to see the year's last supermoon on Thursday nightJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Seven People Serving Jail Time in Chicago for Murder Have Convictions Overturned Due to CPD Detective MisconductNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
This Week in Chicago Visit Some of the City's Most Haunted SitesNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Chicago's Polar Express canceled this Christmas due to the railroad worker shortageJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Dodgers: Former Dodgers World Series Champion Aj Pollock Hits Baseball Milestone
Former Dodgers outfielder Aj Pollock has had the longevity of a baseball career that many can only dream of having
Bernstein: It's 'inexcusable' for White Sox executives to not address Tony La Russa's leave of absence
670 The Score midday host Dan Bernstein was astonished that a White Sox executive on Wednesday didn’t address manager Tony La Russa taking an indefinite leave of absence from the team as he undergoes additional testing for a medical issue.
3 St. Louis Cardinals surprise second-half studs
The St. Louis Cardinals have surged since the All-Star Break with help from a few unexpected sources. Sure, everyone knows how good Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado are, though it’s debatable whether anyone expected them to be this good. And Adam Wainwright continues to excel as he crosses the threshold into his 40s. But there have been some surprising contributors in the second half that have helped the Cardinals surge well ahead of the Milwaukee Brewers atop the National League Central division.
Rumor: Yankees slugger Anthony Rizzo’s early plans for offseason, revealed
The upcoming MLB free agency period is set to be filled with a multitude of veteran first basemen, from Yuli Gurriel to Josh Bell. New York Yankees slugger Anthony Rizzo reportedly plans to join this group. The New York Post’s Jon Heyman provided updates on several players who will be eligible to hit free agency […] The post Rumor: Yankees slugger Anthony Rizzo’s early plans for offseason, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Alex Rodriguez teases MLB return: 'May have to make a little comeback, race (Albert Pujols) to 700'
Aaron Judge's race to 61 dingers this season isn't the only big-time home run chase going on in MLB this year. As he prepares to wrap his illustrious, future Hall of Fame career, Albert Pujols is on the doorstep of 700 home runs, which would make him just the fourth member of the exclusive club. The three-time NL MVP's pursuit for 700 will likely come " down to the wire ," but before he can get to that milestone, he'll first have to pass Alex Rodriguez.
MLB・
MLB cites Angel Hernandez’s horrific Red Sox-Yankees ALDS in response to lawsuit
In its latest response to umpire Angel Hernandez’s discrimination lawsuit, Major League Baseball said Hernandez would have umpired the 2018 World Series if not for a poor performance in the Red Sox-Yankees ALDS that year.
Yardbarker
Braves announce a plethora of moves as rosters expand
Arcia and Chavez have been critical pieces to the Braves this season. It’s fantastic to see both of them back in Atlanta. Arcia has been out since August 9th with a hamstring injury. Before that, he was filling in splendidly for the injured Ozzie Albies, but I don’t expect him to go back to starting. With Vaughn Grissom emerging, Arcia is likely to return to his role as the team’s primary utility man.
Yardbarker
The Yankees are wasting a roster spot on a production-less player
Sometimes the New York Yankees make decisions that seem to hold little logic. For example, why exactly has manager Aaron Boone kept Marwin Gonzales on the team for this long?. Gonzalez has provided next to no value on the team up to this point, despite having about 11 years of MLB experience under his belt. The last time Gonzalez provided adequate value was back in 2017 with the Houston Astros when he hit .303 with a 37% on-base rate over 134 games. He hit 23 homers that season with 90 RBIs, but he’s fallen off significantly since then.
Cardinals Select Ben DeLuzio
The Cardinals announced they’ve selected outfielder Ben DeLuzio onto the big league roster and recalled reliever James Naile from Triple-A Memphis. They’ll take the two extra active roster spots available to teams in September. St. Louis already had an opening on the 40-man roster. It’s the first big...
Yardbarker
Chicago White Sox Release 2023 Spring Training Schedule
On Wednesday afternoon, the Chicago White Sox announced their 2023 Spring Training schedule. After a delayed start in 2022 due to the lockout, MLB clubs will return to the typical late-February kickoff timeframe for exhibition games in 2023. The White Sox open their 2023 Spring Training slate against the Padres...
Corey Seager Chasing Rangers Homer History
Now that the shortstop has surpassed his career high in homers, is the Texas top 10 single-season list in sight?
Veteran MLB Pitcher Has Been Suspended For 85 Games
Right-hander Carlos Martinez has officially accepted an 85-game unpaid suspension from the MLB. This suspension for Martinez is so harsh because he apparently violated the league's joint domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse policy. Martinez's suspension is retroactive to June 19. Earlier this year, Martinez received an 80-game suspension...
MLB・
How the White Sox can perfect Michael Kopech
Editor's Note: "How the White Sox can perfect Michael Kopech" originally appeared on Sox on 35th. Duke Coughlin of Sox On 35th will be a regular contributor to NBC Sports Chicago's White Sox coverage for the 2022 season. You can read more of their coverage at SoxOn35th.com, and follow them on Twitter at @SoxOn35th.
Yardbarker
White Sox Play With 'Hype' to Defeat Royals 7-1 and Take Series
On Thursday, the Chicago White Sox won their second-straight game under acting manager Miguel Cairo. With Tony La Russa on indefinite medical leave and undergoing tests for an unspecified health issue, Cairo is assuming the skipper role for the time being. The White Sox held a players-only meeting before the...
Yardbarker
Top Cardinals Prospect Keeps Showing Off His Power
Just a month ago, we weren’t sure where St. Louis Cardinals top prospect Jordan Walker would end up. Many were theorizing that his days in the Cards organization were numbered after trade rumors about Juan Soto began circulating. Ultimately, the Cards didn’t go for Soto and held onto Walker,...
Yankees debuting Oswald Peraza in disrespectful manner proves they’re lost
Need more evidence that the New York Yankees “don’t get it”? How about the organization’s decision making as the team continues to free fall into the month of September? They’re 9-19 since Aug. 2, which is the worst record in the AL over the last 30 days.
White Sox raise white flag
Last year's surprising AL Central crown drove expectations that the White Sox could compete for a World Series championship this year. Reality check: Heading into the final month of the regular season, the Sox are two games under .500 and five games back in the division after losing five games in a row.
AOL Corp
Paul Goldschmidt, Triple Crown winner? An unassuming Cardinals hero demands the baseball world's attention
The lore of Paul Goldschmidt is that there is no lore. His is a career of precision, well-roundedness, inevitability, an excellence that is somehow modest. In the middle of a season where Goldschmidt is barreling toward his first MVP award, teammates past and present wanted to talk about how efficiently he rounds the bases, about how he devised a scientific test to dispense with the often superstitious process of choosing a bat. One of them compared him to Tim Duncan. No, Goldschmidt lore would seem absurd and beside the point — like if your toaster oven came with a comic book backstory instead of instructions.
Aaron Boone made sure Yankees prospect’s debut was as forgettable as possible
New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone found the worst possible way to debut top prospect Oswald Peraza. The New York Yankees expanded their rosters for the final month of the seaosn, and decided to call up their No. 3 prospect Oswald Peraza. Considering he is also one of the league’s 100 best prospects, one would imagine Peraza would get some sort of grand debut. Like a start at shortstop at Yankee Stadium, or for the team’s pivotal game against the rival Tampa Bay Rays.
FanSided
