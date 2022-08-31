Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tesla Plans to Build a New Battery Assembly in FremontAnthony J LynchFremont, CA
A Toxic Red Tide Has Killed An 'Uncountable' Number of Fish in the Bay AreaDaniella CressmanSan Francisco, CA
San Fran Businesses Threaten Tax Strike If Homeless Population Is Not RemovedTaxBuzzSan Francisco, CA
Stephen Curry Receives His College Degree 13 Years After Leaving School to Pursue his NBA DreamAnthony J LynchSan Francisco, CA
Hate Crime Charges Filed in Case of Anti-Hindu Rant at a Fremont Taco BellAnthony J LynchFremont, CA
Related
California's most famous whale washes ashore in Bay Area, killed by ship
Researchers have determined a famous humpback whale, which washed ashore in Half Moon Bay on Sunday, was killed by a passing ship in the ocean.
SF Bay Area heat wave: Here's a timeline of dangerously high temperatures
It will be dangerously hot, hot, hot in the Bay Area over the holiday weekend (except San Francisco, thanks Karl the Fog). Here's when and where you can expect the highest temps.
globalgrasshopper.com
Top 10 Cool and Unusual Hotels in Half Moon Bay
Located just 25 miles south of San Francisco in San Mateo County, Half Moon Bay is like the best of California in one beautiful seaside setting. The sandy beaches surrounded by cliffs offer spectacular scenery and big wave surfing, and occasional sightings of grey whales. The walkable Main Street is...
Weather service adjusts SF Bay Area forecast as low pressure stalls over NorCal
The weather service bumped the start of the excessive heat warning for inland areas from Saturday to Sunday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Why San Francisco likely won't come close to 106 record high in California heat wave
"This is not as strong of an event as 2017 was."
boatlyfe.com
Massive Red Tide Fish Kill Hits San Francisco Bay
Special delivery: Sign up for the free Salt Water Sportsman email newsletter. Subscribe to Salt Water Sportsman magazine for $19 for 1 year and receive 4 bonus digital issues. Thousands of dead fish washed up along the shores of San Francisco Bay over the weekend, victims of a red tide algal bloom.
Here's why everyone, even you, needs to take this Bay Area heat wave seriously
STAY COOL! As you celebrate Labor Day this weekend, here is what experts say to look out for to stay healthy in the extreme heat.
Burning Man opens up space for fun in San Francisco
Not going to Burning Man, said the people who didn’t, is much easier than going. And with nearly 100,000 people hunkered down in the middle of the Nevada desert, there’s a lot more room in San Francisco this weekend. More room to drive a car, or wander a museum, or buy a designer ice cream cone or throw a ball to your dog. “It’s way more pleasant staying right here,”...
RELATED PEOPLE
KTVU FOX 2
California ISO extends Flex Alert through Friday
Much of the Bay Area is roasting in extreme that is threatening the state’s power grid. The California ISO has extended its Flex Alert into Friday. Experts warn high temperatures and high demand could cause outages.
Excessive Heat Warning prompts closure of East Bay open spaces, puts North Bay firefighters on alert
Officials say the closure isn't necessarily because of fire danger, but moreso to prevent hard-to-get-to 911 calls from happening. Here's how residents are reacting.
Changes for local wineries amid Labor Day weekend heat
LIVERMORE, Calif. (KRON) — It is that special time of the year at local wineries where the grapes are ripe and ready to come off the vines, but with the excessive heat hitting the Bay Area wine makers will need to make changes. This year at Wood Family Vineyards the picking kicks off at 2 a.m. […]
KTVU FOX 2
Dead fish cleanup at Lake Merritt as the Bay deals with ongoing algae bloom
OAKLAND, Calif. - Thousands of dead fish have washed ashore around the San Francisco Bay, including Oakland's Lake Merritt, amid a massive algae bloom that's spreading and killing. For days, the toxic problem has gotten worse as scientists try to figure out what specific conditions may have triggered the fish...
IN THIS ARTICLE
vallejosun.com
Numerous dead sturgeon found on Mare Island shore amid lethal algae bloom
VALLEJO – Nearly two-dozen dead sturgeon and striped bass were observed on the shore of Vallejo’s Mare Island on Tuesday, part of a massive fish die-off that appears to be caused by an algae bloom across the Bay Area. Damon Tighe, a naturalist with the California Center for...
KTVU FOX 2
Bay Area airports, freeways, busy as holiday getaway gets underway
The long holiday weekend getaway is in full swing on Friday afternoon heading into the evening as people get off from work and school. While travel numbers are up compared to the same time last year, AAA of northern California says the Labor Day weekend is actually the least busy of the major summer holiday weekends for overall travel.
Gilroy Dispatch
Gilroyan chosen for national film project
Herman Garcia and his crew of volunteers’ mission to clean up the watershed and save steelhead is well-chronicled in the local region. But now, the story of Gilroy-based Coastal Habitat Education and Environmental Restoration (CHEER) is going national. A crew from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Fisheries division...
Where, when Bay Area residents can get updated COVID-19 boosters
Here’s an updating list of Bay Area public health departments that have announced how they will distribute the omicron-specific booster shots: Moderna’s, which is available to all adults, and Pfizer’s, for everyone who is at least 12 years old.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
California power grid operators issue alerts; Newsom declares state of emergency
FOLSOM -- Operators of California's power grid issued an Emergency Energy Alert (EEA) Watch as well as a Flex Alert Wednesday, calling for voluntary electricity conservation because of the high energy demand as a heat wave settles over the Bay Area and the state.Also on Wednesday, Governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency over the western heat wave to increase energy and reduce demand. The executive order allows the state to procure additional short-term energy supply and encourages businesses and industry to restrict energy use."Mega drought, means less megawatts," Newsom said Wednesday, referring to the state's ongoing drought impacting...
SFist
Day Around the Bay: Farewell, San Francisco Newspaper Racks
Just in time for the new school year, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control has approved the Omicron-specific vaccine booster shot, and these shots will start going into arms next week. There is both a Pfizer and a Moderna shot that’s geared toward halting the Omicron variant, but the Moderna booster is only approved for thos 18 and older, whereas the Pfizer booster is approved for everyone 12 and older. [CNBC]
Family disputes Atria Walnut Creek facility’s claim patient died from eating ‘Flamin’ Hot Cheetos’
WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (KRON) — A second resident from an Atria Senior Living facility has died in the Bay Area, according to a statement provided by Atria Senior Living. The man who died has been identified by the Contra Costa County Coroner’s Office as Constantine Canoun. He was 94. Canoun, a resident of the Atria […]
CHP: Missing San Jose girl spotted in Santa Cruz crashes in San Mateo County after chase
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)- A car carrying five people, including a missing San Jose girl, crashed in San Mateo County after being chased from Santa Cruz Thursday morning, said the California Highway Patrol. Around 12:49 a.m., a 1999 Honda Accord was spotted by Santa Cruz CHP speeding northbound on Mission Street near Swift Street in The post CHP: Missing San Jose girl spotted in Santa Cruz crashes in San Mateo County after chase appeared first on KION546.
Comments / 0