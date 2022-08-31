ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Half Moon Bay, CA

Top 10 Cool and Unusual Hotels in Half Moon Bay

Located just 25 miles south of San Francisco in San Mateo County, Half Moon Bay is like the best of California in one beautiful seaside setting. The sandy beaches surrounded by cliffs offer spectacular scenery and big wave surfing, and occasional sightings of grey whales. The walkable Main Street is...
boatlyfe.com

Massive Red Tide Fish Kill Hits San Francisco Bay

Special delivery: Sign up for the free Salt Water Sportsman email newsletter. Subscribe to Salt Water Sportsman magazine for $19 for 1 year and receive 4 bonus digital issues. Thousands of dead fish washed up along the shores of San Francisco Bay over the weekend, victims of a red tide algal bloom.
San Francisco Examiner

Burning Man opens up space for fun in San Francisco

Not going to Burning Man, said the people who didn’t, is much easier than going. And with nearly 100,000 people hunkered down in the middle of the Nevada desert, there’s a lot more room in San Francisco this weekend. More room to drive a car, or wander a museum, or buy a designer ice cream cone or throw a ball to your dog. “It’s way more pleasant staying right here,”...
KRON4 News

Changes for local wineries amid Labor Day weekend heat

LIVERMORE, Calif. (KRON) — It is that special time of the year at local wineries where the grapes are ripe and ready to come off the vines, but with the excessive heat hitting the Bay Area wine makers will need to make changes.  This year at Wood Family Vineyards the picking kicks off at 2 a.m. […]
KTVU FOX 2

Dead fish cleanup at Lake Merritt as the Bay deals with ongoing algae bloom

OAKLAND, Calif. - Thousands of dead fish have washed ashore around the San Francisco Bay, including Oakland's Lake Merritt, amid a massive algae bloom that's spreading and killing. For days, the toxic problem has gotten worse as scientists try to figure out what specific conditions may have triggered the fish...
KTVU FOX 2

Bay Area airports, freeways, busy as holiday getaway gets underway

The long holiday weekend getaway is in full swing on Friday afternoon heading into the evening as people get off from work and school. While travel numbers are up compared to the same time last year, AAA of northern California says the Labor Day weekend is actually the least busy of the major summer holiday weekends for overall travel.
Gilroy Dispatch

Gilroyan chosen for national film project

Herman Garcia and his crew of volunteers’ mission to clean up the watershed and save steelhead is well-chronicled in the local region. But now, the story of Gilroy-based Coastal Habitat Education and Environmental Restoration (CHEER) is going national. A crew from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Fisheries division...
CBS San Francisco

California power grid operators issue alerts; Newsom declares state of emergency

FOLSOM -- Operators of California's power grid issued an Emergency Energy Alert (EEA) Watch as well as a Flex Alert Wednesday, calling for voluntary electricity conservation because of the high energy demand as a heat wave settles over the Bay Area and the state.Also on Wednesday, Governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency over the western heat wave to increase energy and reduce demand. The executive order allows the state to procure additional short-term energy supply and encourages businesses and industry to restrict energy use."Mega drought, means less megawatts," Newsom said Wednesday, referring to the state's ongoing drought impacting...
SFist

Day Around the Bay: Farewell, San Francisco Newspaper Racks

Just in time for the new school year, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control has approved the Omicron-specific vaccine booster shot, and these shots will start going into arms next week. There is both a Pfizer and a Moderna shot that’s geared toward halting the Omicron variant, but the Moderna booster is only approved for thos 18 and older, whereas the Pfizer booster is approved for everyone 12 and older. [CNBC]
KION News Channel 5/46

CHP: Missing San Jose girl spotted in Santa Cruz crashes in San Mateo County after chase

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)- A car carrying five people, including a missing San Jose girl, crashed in San Mateo County after being chased from Santa Cruz Thursday morning, said the California Highway Patrol. Around 12:49 a.m., a 1999 Honda Accord was spotted by Santa Cruz CHP speeding northbound on Mission Street near Swift Street in The post CHP: Missing San Jose girl spotted in Santa Cruz crashes in San Mateo County after chase appeared first on KION546.
