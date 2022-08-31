Read full article on original website
Outbreak of E. coli reported in six states
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)– The CDC says 97 illnesses have been reported in six states as a result of an E. coli outbreak linked to Wendy’s restaurants. Because the illness may be connected to romaine lettuce used in sandwiches, the hamburger chain is making adjustments to its supply. The six states linked to the E. coli outbreak are Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, New York, Ohio and Pennsylvania.
September is workforce development month
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)– September is workforce development month. In the coming weeks the Department of Employment and Workforce says it will provide a series of events for job seekers and employers including webinars, job fairs, and more. According to a press release from the office of the governor, “South...
The South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles’ Woodruff branch staying open
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles’ (SCDMV) Woodruff branch at 351 South Main Street is staying open. The agency was previously due to close on November 10, 2022 after the current lease expired. According to a press release from the SCDMV, the agency is in the process of entering into a new lease with the landlord of the existing location.
Labor Day travelers discuss plans, gas prices, and traffic
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — With Labor Day weekend underway, travelers are already on the road. Gas prices and traffic conditions remain an annual concern. According to AAA, the nationwide average cost of gas is around $3.81 per gallon. The average cost for a gallon of gas in South Carolina is around $3.43 per gallon. That’s down almost 30 cents per gallon from one month ago.
Local Living: SC State Museum hosts First Sunday and more
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– In our look at Local Living, First Sunday returns to the South Carolina State Museum. September 4, 2022 General Admission to the museum is only one dollar. According to the museum, you can enjoy 4-D movies and/or planetarium shows for only $5 each. Also guests can...
Orangburg deputies arrest man wanted for attempted murder in NC
Orangeburg, SC (WOLO) — The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a duo accused of various crimes in North Carolina. Authorities say they were able to obtain information about two people driving a black Volkswagen Jetta through the Palmetto state who were wanted for Kidnapping, Weapons Offenses, and Attempted Murder. While driving through the state a Agent with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) says they were able to obtain information concerning the possible whereabouts of the two.
