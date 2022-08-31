Equities and cryptos faltered Friday as traders tried to parse the US economy’s latest turn and what to expect from the Federal Reserve later this month. Bitcoin lost 1.7% midway through the day’s trading session, pushing the largest cryptocurrency below $20,000 — a key resistance level. Ether was down 1.7%; the S&P 500 declined nearly 1.1%; and the Nasdaq dropped 1.3%.

STOCKS ・ 2 DAYS AGO