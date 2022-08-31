ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
blockworks.co

Latest in Crypto Hiring: Crypto Firm Taps TradFi Vets For Asset Management Business

Blockchain privacy startup adds former director of Ecuador’s central bank as an advisor. Crypto-focused financial services firm EQONEX appointed a chief investment officer and head of investment research with extensive traditional finance backgrounds. CIO Simon Goodman most recently co-founded crypto investment firm PSG Digital and blockchain digital asset allocator...
blockworks.co

Shifting Tides: A Crypto Regulation Update

Growing crypto adoption from institutions and consumers are forcing regulators’ hands. In just the past quarter, we have seen new regulatory bills, crypto security classifications and crypto mixer sanctions. This webinar will provide an update on these topics and discuss their impact on the future of crypto.
Chris Dixon
blockworks.co

Crypto Crooks Push Musk, XRP Scams in Weekend Hacking Spree

Crypto scams ran wild over the weekend, indicating there’s no bear market for fraud. Crypto fraudsters reveled over the weekend, hijacking an official South Korean government YouTube channel alongside accounting giant PwC’s Twitter account to promote scams. South Korea’s Youtube channel was commandeered on Saturday and renamed to...
blockworks.co

Higher-than-expected Jobs Report Not Enough To Push Stocks, Cryptos Green

Equities and cryptos faltered Friday as traders tried to parse the US economy’s latest turn and what to expect from the Federal Reserve later this month. Bitcoin lost 1.7% midway through the day’s trading session, pushing the largest cryptocurrency below $20,000 — a key resistance level. Ether was down 1.7%; the S&P 500 declined nearly 1.1%; and the Nasdaq dropped 1.3%.
