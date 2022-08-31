ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whit’s Frozen Custard to Open Roswell Outpost Next Year

By Drew Pittock
 3 days ago
Whit’s Frozen Custard will be opening a new outpost in Roswell early next year, according to the location’s franchisee.

On Whit’s official website , the address is listed for an Alpharetta location at 2612 Holcombe Bridge Road, however, “we are still pinning down the location,” says Whit’s of Roswell Owner and Operator Libby Zappala.

Nevertheless, Zappala told What Now Atlanta that, “We are super excited to serve the finest and freshest frozen custard to those who live, work and play in our community! Simple. Fresh. Happy. Coming Soon to Roswell.”

Founded in 2003 in Granville, Ohio, by husband-and-wife Chuck and Lisa Whitman, Whit’s Frozen Custard prides itself on creating a product “with the same pure ingredients as a century ago; cream, eggs, and sugar,” resulting in a treat that’s “thicker, smoother, and creamier than ice cream.”

There’s currently only one Whit’s location in Georgia, Newnan, with another location in Augusta coming soon – though no date has been given – along with the Roswell franchise. Aside from those, Whit’s has nearly 70 locations across nine states, with another nine on the way.



What Now Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
