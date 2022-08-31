Read full article on original website
Minnesota to start offering updated COVID boosters
ST PAUL, Minn. — New COVID-19 booster shots that target the most common omicron strains will be available to Minnesotans starting next week. The two bivalent boosters, which were endorsed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration earlier this week, will be available to all adults. The Pfizer-BioNTech booster has been approved for people 12 and older, while only adults (18 and older) can currently get the Moderna booster.
Two months into new THC law, focus is renewed on keeping edibles away from kids
COLUMBIA HEIGHTS, Minn. — The staff at "Love Is An Ingredient" in Columbia Heights has stayed busy this summer, to say the least. "We've seen a lot more customers," CEO Mason Alt said. "That's for darn sure." Since Minnesota legalized hemp-derived THC products July 1, Alt estimates that he's...
Avian Flu sweeps Minnesota poultry farm, state braces for resurgence
MEEKER COUNTY, Minn. — State animal health officials say an outbreak of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI), more commonly known as Avian Flu, at a Meeker County poultry operation signals an expected resurgence of the disease. The Minnesota Board of Animal Health says the commercial turkey farm reported an...
August jobs numbers are lower than July, but economists say jobs market is still strong
MINNEAPOLIS — As we head into this Labor Day weekend, let's talk about our labor market. The newest jobs numbers came out Friday, and according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the U.S. economy added 315,000 jobs in August. That number is quite a bit lower than the...
Walz and Jensen take public pulse at State Fair
ST PAUL, Minn. — Visitors to the Minnesota State Fair won't see the candidates for governor debating on the big stage in Dan Patch Park this year, but that doesn't mean they won't see them. It's safe to say the road to the governor's office runs right through the...
MPCA: Gas cars won't be banned in 2035
MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency Wednesday pushed back against the notion that this state's drivers won't be able to buy new gasoline-powered cars 12 years from now. Regulators say Minnesota's Clean Car Rules won't automatically force the state to adopt the ban recently enacted in California. Talk...
THC vendors cash in on State Fair crowds outside of gates
ST PAUL, Minn. — When it comes to the Minnesota State Fair, no one wants to be on the outside looking in, but in some cases certain vendors don't have a choice. "We reached out to them last year, and this year, and we got denied," said Michael Donnelly with Beezwax and Kooka Inc.
BCA releases back-to-school online safety guidelines
MINNESOTA, USA — The Minnesota Department of Public Safety Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) released guidelines and reminders for digital safety as back-to-school season begins. In a press release, BCA officials say parents should discusses "proper device etiquette" with their kids before they go back to class. Officials say...
Minnesota State Fair enters final weekend of the year
ST PAUL, Minn. — As of Thursday morning, there are only four days left to enjoy the food and entertainment at the Minnesota State Fair. Since it's Labor Day weekend, there's a good chance it could be busier than on other days. Fair organizers say weather plays a role in how many people show up. Luckily, this weekend should be fine.
Luxury cruise ship makes debut in St. Paul
ST PAUL, Minn. — A luxury river cruise ship that's 450-feet-long and 75-feet wide with five decks is rolling down the mighty Mississippi. The new 386-guest Viking Mississippi is slated to set sail Saturday, Sept. 3 from Lambert's Landing in St. Paul en route St. Louis. The inaugural voyage...
'I'm ready to get out there and do this': 10-year-old on showing her dairy cows at the Minnesota State Fair
FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn — For the hundreds of thousands of visitors at the Minnesota State Fair, a day at the fairgrounds involves a lot of walking, a lot of eating, maybe some shopping and the chance to "ooh" and "ahh" over hundreds of animals. But for the people showing...
The first day of class is creeping closer, are school districts ready?
MINNEAPOLIS — The final golden days of summer vacation are coming to close with the first day of school for many metro kids fast approaching. Schools are still struggling to fill open positions, but it's not all bad news in Minnesota classrooms. Anoka-Hennepin is the largest school district in...
NASA's bold return to the moon has Minnesota ties
MINNEAPOLIS — America's bold return to the moon begins with the first test mission of NASA's new Artemis space program, however, it's unclear when the rocket will take flight. Saturday's launch — the second launch attempt this week — was called off because of a dangerous fuel leak. NASA...
Minnesota Department of Public Safety shares back-to-school road safety reminders
ST PAUL, Minn. — Minnesota Department of Public Safety (DPS) released road safety guidelines for parents to know as children go back to school. DPS is reminding drivers to pay attention and slow down, "to anticipate school children and buses," in school zones and neighborhoods. Drivers must stop at least 20 ft. from a school bus that is displaying red flashing lights.
Black police officers help local families get ready for school
ST PAUL, Minn. — Twelve-year-old Andre Conner and his mom are just about done shopping for clothes and supplies. Now, they can check two more things off the back-to-school checklist after receiving a free backpack and haircut at "Backpacks and Barbers." The National Black Police Association-Minnesota Chapter hosted the...
Housing leader expands program to help aging homeowners
MINNEAPOLIS — It's not every day Bettie Smith has TV photographers inside her house or, for that matter, a member of the president's cabinet holding a press conference in her front yard. But that was the case Monday. Housing and Urban Development Secretary Marcia Fudge came to Smith's home...
Check out the guests who stopped by the KARE Barn at the State Fair Tuesday
FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. — Plenty of people were out at the Minnesota State Fair on Tuesday, soaking in the beautiful weather, but there were a good amount of people who stopped by the KARE 11 Barn as well. Read on for a look at Tuesday's guests at the KARE...
Minnesota State Fair unveils '2022 Best Awards'
Ask most Minnesotans, and there is little doubt that our State Fair is the absolute best in the land (Iowa and Texas? Seriously...). And each year, organizers of the Great Minnesota Get-Together step back to compile a list that honors the best of the best. On Thursday, they officially recognized 13 of the fair's nearly 1,000 commercial exhibitors, food and beverage vendors and attractions who stand out in the crowd as winners of the Minnesota State Fair 2022 Best Awards.
Report finds Twin Cities homes overvalued by 20%. Here's what that could mean
MINNEAPOLIS — The Federal Reserve's war on inflation has definitely been cooling off a red-hot housing market. "Buyers who waited out the summer, they're seeing more inventory now, more options," said Lance Lambert, an editor for Fortune.com who has followed trends in the housing market for years. "Buyers are not having to partake in those nasty bidding wars that we saw through much of the pandemic. But when it comes to price, that's the real debate here."
New Lake Minnetonka speed limit rule to take effect in 2023
MOUND, Minn. — Officials who monitor one of Minnesota's premiere lakes are doubling down on a reduced speed limit to protect small craft boaters and the shorelines of residents. The Lake Minnetonka Conservation District (LMCD) voted to change a rule that requires those operating watercraft on Lake Minnetonka to...
