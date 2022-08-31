ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Comments / 0

Related
KARE 11

Minnesota to start offering updated COVID boosters

ST PAUL, Minn. — New COVID-19 booster shots that target the most common omicron strains will be available to Minnesotans starting next week. The two bivalent boosters, which were endorsed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration earlier this week, will be available to all adults. The Pfizer-BioNTech booster has been approved for people 12 and older, while only adults (18 and older) can currently get the Moderna booster.
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Moose Lake, MN
Local
Minnesota Health
State
Minnesota State
KARE 11

Walz and Jensen take public pulse at State Fair

ST PAUL, Minn. — Visitors to the Minnesota State Fair won't see the candidates for governor debating on the big stage in Dan Patch Park this year, but that doesn't mean they won't see them. It's safe to say the road to the governor's office runs right through the...
SAINT PAUL, MN
KARE 11

MPCA: Gas cars won't be banned in 2035

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency Wednesday pushed back against the notion that this state's drivers won't be able to buy new gasoline-powered cars 12 years from now. Regulators say Minnesota's Clean Car Rules won't automatically force the state to adopt the ban recently enacted in California. Talk...
MINNESOTA STATE
KARE 11

BCA releases back-to-school online safety guidelines

MINNESOTA, USA — The Minnesota Department of Public Safety Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) released guidelines and reminders for digital safety as back-to-school season begins. In a press release, BCA officials say parents should discusses "proper device etiquette" with their kids before they go back to class. Officials say...
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Healthcare#Mayo Clinic#Retirement#Medical Services#General Health#The Twin Cities
KARE 11

Minnesota State Fair enters final weekend of the year

ST PAUL, Minn. — As of Thursday morning, there are only four days left to enjoy the food and entertainment at the Minnesota State Fair. Since it's Labor Day weekend, there's a good chance it could be busier than on other days. Fair organizers say weather plays a role in how many people show up. Luckily, this weekend should be fine.
SAINT PAUL, MN
KARE 11

Luxury cruise ship makes debut in St. Paul

ST PAUL, Minn. — A luxury river cruise ship that's 450-feet-long and 75-feet wide with five decks is rolling down the mighty Mississippi. The new 386-guest Viking Mississippi is slated to set sail Saturday, Sept. 3 from Lambert's Landing in St. Paul en route St. Louis. The inaugural voyage...
SAINT PAUL, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
KARE 11

NASA's bold return to the moon has Minnesota ties

MINNEAPOLIS — America's bold return to the moon begins with the first test mission of NASA's new Artemis space program, however, it's unclear when the rocket will take flight. Saturday's launch — the second launch attempt this week — was called off because of a dangerous fuel leak. NASA...
MINNESOTA STATE
KARE 11

Minnesota Department of Public Safety shares back-to-school road safety reminders

ST PAUL, Minn. — Minnesota Department of Public Safety (DPS) released road safety guidelines for parents to know as children go back to school. DPS is reminding drivers to pay attention and slow down, "to anticipate school children and buses," in school zones and neighborhoods. Drivers must stop at least 20 ft. from a school bus that is displaying red flashing lights.
MINNESOTA STATE
KARE 11

Black police officers help local families get ready for school

ST PAUL, Minn. — Twelve-year-old Andre Conner and his mom are just about done shopping for clothes and supplies. Now, they can check two more things off the back-to-school checklist after receiving a free backpack and haircut at "Backpacks and Barbers." The National Black Police Association-Minnesota Chapter hosted the...
SAINT PAUL, MN
KARE 11

Housing leader expands program to help aging homeowners

MINNEAPOLIS — It's not every day Bettie Smith has TV photographers inside her house or, for that matter, a member of the president's cabinet holding a press conference in her front yard. But that was the case Monday. Housing and Urban Development Secretary Marcia Fudge came to Smith's home...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

Minnesota State Fair unveils '2022 Best Awards'

Ask most Minnesotans, and there is little doubt that our State Fair is the absolute best in the land (Iowa and Texas? Seriously...). And each year, organizers of the Great Minnesota Get-Together step back to compile a list that honors the best of the best. On Thursday, they officially recognized 13 of the fair's nearly 1,000 commercial exhibitors, food and beverage vendors and attractions who stand out in the crowd as winners of the Minnesota State Fair 2022 Best Awards.
MINNESOTA STATE
KARE 11

Report finds Twin Cities homes overvalued by 20%. Here's what that could mean

MINNEAPOLIS — The Federal Reserve's war on inflation has definitely been cooling off a red-hot housing market. "Buyers who waited out the summer, they're seeing more inventory now, more options," said Lance Lambert, an editor for Fortune.com who has followed trends in the housing market for years. "Buyers are not having to partake in those nasty bidding wars that we saw through much of the pandemic. But when it comes to price, that's the real debate here."
BUSINESS
KARE 11

New Lake Minnetonka speed limit rule to take effect in 2023

MOUND, Minn. — Officials who monitor one of Minnesota's premiere lakes are doubling down on a reduced speed limit to protect small craft boaters and the shorelines of residents. The Lake Minnetonka Conservation District (LMCD) voted to change a rule that requires those operating watercraft on Lake Minnetonka to...
MINNETONKA, MN
KARE 11

KARE 11

Minneapolis, MN
24K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Minneapolis and St. Paul local news

 https://www.kare11.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy