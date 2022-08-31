Read full article on original website
Ziegenfelder Frozen Treat Co. in Wheeling evacuated
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — WTRF has confirmed that the Ziegenfelder Frozen Treat Company on 18th Street in East Wheeling was evacuated Saturday afternoon. The Wheeling Fire Department is on scene and is investigating a possible chemical leak. 7News is on site and will have a full report on tonight’s news and online. Stay with 7News […]
Unsafe bridge causing concern in Point Pleasant neighborhood
People in the Brooke Drive community near Point Pleasant say a dilapidated bridge is putting lives and property at risk. They reached out to 13 News for help but we hit some of the same dead ends they've been running into.
WHIZ
House Fire on Airport Road Causes Roof to Cave
The roof to a home caught fire and caved in on Airport Road in Zanesville, Ohio. About five fire departments were on the scene of the fire, which included Zanesville, New Concord, Perry, Wayne and Washington township. Shilo West, fire chief with Perry Township Fire Department, said the owner was...
Ohio woman dies after crash on State Route 7
MEIGS COUNTY, OH (WOWK) — A Syracuse, Ohio woman is dead after a head-on crash on State Route 7 Wednesday morning, the Ohio State Highway Patrol says. The OSHP says this happened on Aug. 31, 2022, at around 12:18 a.m. They say 36-year-old Ashley Sizemore, of Syracuse, Ohio, was driving southbound when another driver was […]
WTAP
One person dead in vehicle crash in Meigs County
TUPPERS PLAINS, Ohio (WTAP) - According to a news release from the Gallipolis Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, one person died as the result of a two-vehicle crash around 12:18 a.m. on August 31 on State Route 7. Thirty-six-year-old Ashley Sizemore of Syracuse, Ohio, succumbed to her injuries...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
No injuries in fire at corner of 5th and Avery in Parkersburg
PARKERSBURG — The Parkersburg Fire Department received a call at 6:44 p.m. Thursday that there was a fire at Burgers and Pizza at 398 Fifth St. Parkersburg Fire Chief Jason Matthews said no injuries were reported. “Everybody was out when we got here,” he said. “A passerby saw the...
Shoppers concerned about self-checkouts in Ohio
Photo of self-checkout stationPhoto by Manybits (Creative Commons) Self-checkout stations are more common in stores than ever. When a corporation has the option to staff each store with several cashiers or you have one area of self-checkouts, many stores decide to have more self-checkout stations. But not all customers are happy using self-checkouts. In fact, 67 percent of customers surveyed have encountered a self-checkout kiosk that simply didn't work correctly.
WTRF
Rain activity will increase for Ohio and West Virginia this weekend
TONIGHT: Pockets of sunshine were behind layers of clouds across the Ohio Valley this Friday. Portions of the area received more sun than others. The good news at least, no precipitation around thanks to high pressure still under control. Although, an increase in coverage for rain will return as we head into the holiday weekend. Temperatures were warm and dew points were high today. Daytime highs were back in the mid-80s with dew points in the sticky/muggy category. We stay sticky into the weekend. Pockets of clouds will be around as we head closer to kickoff for some Ohio Valley football this evening. Just remember to stay hydrated if you plan to go out this evening. Tonight, clouds will increase and become more prominent across the area. Overnight lows will only reach the upper 60s. Winds will blow from the southeast around 5 mph.
cleveland19.com
Circle K offers 40 cents off per gallon at gas stations in Ohio during Thursday event
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Numerous Circle K gas stations across Ohio and the rest of the United States are expected to cut fuel prices for drivers during a special three-hour event on Thursday afternoon. The 40-cent discount will be offered from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday at participating...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Vienna authorities make two arrests in drug investigation
VIENNA — Two people were arrested Friday morning after the Vienna Police Department served a search warrant at 3101 Sixth Ave. where there was suspected drug actvity, the police department said. Officers found items consistent with the use and distribution of controlled substances, which included an amount of suspected...
7 kids injured after two school buses crash on Ohio Interstate; Names revealed
On August 29, 2022, at approximately 2:22pm, The Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to a report of a crash involving a passenger vehicle, two school buses, and two vans on Interstate 70 near Saint Clairsville. A 2017 Subaru and a 2019 Freightliner school bus were traveling eastbound on Interstate 70 and stopped due to an […]
themountvernongrapevine.com
EHD-Positive Deer Confirmed in 13 Ohio Counties
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife has confirmed cases of Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease (EHD) in white-tailed deer in Athens, Butler, Champaign, Franklin, Greene, Hamilton, Highland, Madison, Perry, Preble, Ross, Union, and Warren counties. EHD is one of the most common ailments affecting...
cleveland19.com
What to expect from gas prices in Ohio heading into holiday weekend
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -The price of gas heading into the holiday weekend continues to decline, and believe it or not, you have paid more than you are now on past Labor Days. According to Patrick De Haan, a petroleum analyst for GasBuddy, the expected average for a gallon of gas in the U.S. on Labor Day will be around $3.79.
WTAP
Two people facing charges after search warrant in Vienna
VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - Two people face charges after an early morning search warrant in Vienna. It happened on 6th Avenue at 6 am Friday. According to a news release from the Vienna Police Department 61-year-old, Brian Caseman was arrested for felony possession with the intent to deliver heroin. 54-year-old Marthanna Savage was arrested for an outstanding misdemeanor warrant for obstructing an officer.
Counties with the most seniors in West Virginia
Seniors will comprise more than 20% of U.S. residents in 2030, up from 15% in 2020. By 2034, older adults will outnumber children, according to Census Bureau projections.
5 Places To Get Breakfast in Ohio
Photo by LauriPatterson from Getty Images Signature. Are you looking for a diner where you can get a great breakfast to start your day?. If you're in Ohio, you should check out these local establishments.
WTAP
Some local students have a new furry addition to their school staff.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OH. (WTAP) - Some local students have a new furry addition to their school staff. Certain schools in the Washington County and Wood County district have started to use K-9 officers as therapy dogs. K-9 officers are used in many different ways by law enforcement agencies including for...
Your Radio Place
A Multiple Agency Search Warrant ends with the Arrest of Three Drug Suspects in Cambridge
CAMBRIDGE, Ohio–An early morning, multi-agency search warrant netted illegal drugs and the arrest of three suspects. According to Guernsey County Sheriff Jeffrey Paden, Investigators with the Central Ohio Drug Enforcement Task Force (CODE) from the Guernsey County Sheriff’s Office and Cambridge Police Department executed a search warrant early Wednesday(Aug.31) morning.
Your Radio Place
Sheetz is coming to New Concord
NEW CONCORD, Ohio – Sheetz will be coming to New Concord. The Shai-Hess Commercial Real Estate of Granville and village officials have announced the plans for Sheetz to build along the State Route 83/Interstate 70 area. Construction is expected to start this Fall. Sheetz is known as a “kicked...
Your Radio Place
UPDATE: 3 Suspects remain on the loose after crashing a stolen vehicle in Guernsey County
GUERNSEY COUNTY, Ohio – The Cambridge Post of the Ohio State Patrol is continuing its search for 3 males reportedly involved in the crash of a stolen vehicle today on Hickle Road, near Banner, North of 146 and West of 821 west of the old Shenandoah riding club. The...
