Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
My review of Kenji’s Teriyaki Grill in Fresno, California.Mark-John CliffordFresno, CA
My review of the Fresno/Clovis food scene from the taste buds of an east coast person.Mark-John CliffordFresno, CA
CVS Pharmacy Closes This LocationBryan DijkhuizenFresno, CA
My review of wings, wings, and more wings in Fresno, and ClovisMark-John CliffordFresno, CA
Related
Madera Tribune
Hawks make quick work of Eagles
Liberty’s Mackey Boatwright rises up to put down one of her team-leading six kills in Wednesday’s non-conference sweep over the Firebaugh Eagles. The Liberty Hawks girls volleyball team headed into its match with the Firebaugh Eagles needing a pick-me-up in front of its home crowd. The home fans...
Madera Tribune
Madera Fair prepares for a ‘normal’ run
Barbara Leach, left, and Patty Manfredi of the Madera District Fair congratulate Stan Nelson, center, Don Nelson and Gary George, right, of Midland Tractor on being recipients of the Western Fair Blue Ribbon. The Madera District Fair had a better than expected run last year and hopes for an even...
Madera Tribune
Going to the Fair
The Madera District Fair is right around the corner for us, and it is an exciting time for many in this community. There is a boatload of entertainment for the whole family, and the entry into this time of fun and pleasure comes at a pretty low cost. (Of course, depending on what you purchase at the fair, your day could be a substantial set-back of funds.) All in all, there is potential for a great day. I am hoping and praying that Mr. Weather gives us a temperature that is tolerable to all of us.
Madera Tribune
Opinion: Keeping cool at the movies
Mother Nature is currently serving up a hearty helping of H-O-T. So we can look forward to at least another week of triple-digit temperatures and probably the lousy air quality that goes with it. Here’s a treat to help make it more bearable: On Saturday, as the high temperature is...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Madera Tribune
Council to seek grants for Yosemite street improvements
The City of Madera received a large grant from the State of California for a major project to help improve downtown Madera. The plan is to decrease the amount of lanes on Yosemite Avenue to two lanes, incorporate two roundabouts and install diagonal parking with the goal of making Downtown Madera a more vibrant and multicultural hub as outlined in Vision Madera 2025 and the city’s general plan.
Madera Tribune
Camarena Health unveils 5-building medical campus
Camarena Health officially introduced its new 5-building campus on Almond Avenue Wednesday evening during a stakeholder open house event. Nicknamed the “Almond Campus”, this complex of one 10,000 square foot and four 5,000 square foot buildings brought new services in new facilities as well as replaced old ones on Almond Avenue through a phased opening:
Madera Tribune
Sheriff challenged from the inside
In 1927, the people of Madera County elected Welton Rhodes as their sheriff. In the years that followed, that public confidence proved to be well placed. Rhodes provided law and order without favoritism for two terms. During that time, he appointed W.O. Justice as one of his deputies, an act that he was later to regret.
Comments / 0