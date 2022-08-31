ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health Services

Hospice of Southern WV recognized as 5-star Hospice

By Danielle Sandler
WVNS
WVNS
 3 days ago

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — If you’re looking for a place where you’ll be sure your terminally ill loved ones will be kept in the best care in their final days, Hospice of Southern West Virginia offers the best comfort, accommodations, and love to help ease families and loved ones transition through tough times.

Hospice of Southern West Virginia was recently officially named a five-star Hospice with a 10 out of 10 quality score, which places this Hospice among the top in the country.

It is one of 195 hospices in the United States that obtained this rating out of the 2026 hospices that were rated and scored through the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services’ Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems Hospice Survey.

Hope Duncan, the Director of Public Relations for Hospice of Southern West Virginia, says their goal and mission is always to offer the best service they can to patients and their families.

“Our emphasis is on providing the comfort and quality of life. We provide physical, psychosocial, social, spiritual, and emotional needs for the patient as well as their family members throughout Raleigh, Fayette, Summers, and Wyoming Counties. It’s that special kind of caring that we’re known for,” said Duncan.

Duncan also added, “We have a fantastic staff. We firmly believe that we have wonderful, exceptional staff that provide care to our patients that go above and beyond, and so to have CMS validate this belief with this five star rating, based on the experiences of the patients of families that we’ve served, is quite an honor.”

If you feel that your loved one or even yourself can benefit from their services, please give Hospice of Southern West Virginia a call at 304-255-6404. You can also visit their website, hospiceofsouthernwv.org or their Facebook page at that same name. You don’t need to wait for a referral service.

