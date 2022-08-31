ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

pdxmonthly.com

Get Ready for Portland’s First Full-Blown Theatrical Season since 2019

Having weathered some rocky ups and downs, Portland theater locked into a reliable groove earlier this year, which means the 2022–23 season will be a big deal: the first “normal” year of programming since the pandemic took hold. With that in mind, you might expect safe, big-ticket titles to dominate marquees this fall. For the most part, you’d be mistaken.
everout.com

The Best Bang for Your Buck Events in Portland This Labor Day Weekend: Sept 2-5, 2022

It's the unofficial end of summer and we've got a wealth fun activities to pack your long weekend with, from Waterfront Concert and Festival to the Lents Cultural Fair and from the opening days of The MAiZE at the Pumpkin Patch and Chapman Swift Watch. Whether you need more ideas or want to plan out the month ahead, check out our our guide to September events in Portland.
pdxmonthly.com

tick, tick ... BOOM! at Portland Center Stage Plays Plenty of Grace Notes

Though he won a Pulitzer Prize and three Tony Awards, Jonathan Larson's legacy is partly defined by all the things he didn’t get to do. The morning that Rent, the young composer’s first show to find mainstream success, began previews Off-Broadway, Larson died of an aortic tear and became a musical theater martyr on the spot. He was 35.
The Portland Mercury

An Incoming Storm of Tegan and Sarah Content

Counting down the last weeks of summer—THREE WEEKS—some folks may be pre-mourning, but our advice is don't underrate the autumnal season. It brings with it a feeling of crispy newness, fresh academic vibes, and opportunities to get cozy. This week we’re highlighting Beyoncé birthday celebrations (and new album Renaissance), a new local release, and all the ways Tegan and Sara are blowing up our fall.
pdxmonthly.com

9 Wine Bars Where We Love to Raise a Glass

People-watching patios, subterranean lairs, happy hour favorites, and a natural-wine version of the Geek Squad. The wine country of Oregon’s Willamette Valley is just a quick jaunt and makes a fine day trip (even a spontaneous one), but the city itself is full of wine-drinking destinations that bring the whole world to our doorstep. In addition to the Portland's urban wineries, these wine-focused bars and shops are places where we love to go to raise a glass, whether we're looking for a new favorite bottle or just popping in to meet a friend for happy hour.
pdxmonthly.com

Check Out These Gorgeous Bar Bathrooms

Do you ever go to the bathroom at a bar and come out with some cool home décor ideas? So do we. A great drink has its charms, but it doesn’t stand the test of time like a great bathroom selfie. To that end, we’ve compiled a few of our favorite Portland bar bathrooms for picture-taking, mirror-primping, or just plain admiring. (Art director's note: We Photoshopped out the camera and tripod in the mirrors of a few photographs, since cameras in bathrooms are totes creepy.)
Steve Shelley
KATU.com

Actor and Comedian Alex Falcone

He lied to America on national television in ABC’S “To Tell the Truth” and was crowned Portland’s funniest person. Actor and comedian Alex Falcone joined us. He's playing tonight only at Helium Comedy Club in Portland. For tickets and more information click here.
pdxmonthly.com

Where to Find Portland’s Best Bar Bites

Satisfy the drunchies with cheesy, crunchy fried goodness, from burgers to won ton nachos. The term “bar food” is often spit out with a tinge of snobbery, as if good cocktails and beer-and-shot specials could never coexist with real food. But eating while drinking is one of life’s great pleasures, and while it’s arguable that everything tastes better when you’re drunk, this bar fare is crave-worthy, even before the alcohol kicks in.
The Bee

Giant 'heritage tree' splits; 15-ton branch falls

Had the huge limb fallen any other direction, destruction could have been huge. We have a VIDEO made as cleanup beganAir conditioning and lighting for many Eastmoreland residents suddenly stopped. The power had gone out, taking the Internet and telephone service with it — just a split second after they heard what was described as an "explosion" at about 11:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 31st. Some nearby residents thought they'd heard an overworked Portland General Electric transformer exploding from an overload, in the sizzling summer heat wave. However, those who lived near 6824 S.E. 34th Avenue, and who stepped outside...
WWEEK

Should Portland Bring Back the Poorhouse?

What was the deal with “the poorhouse,” where the indigent were housed back in the day? I know it was supposed to be terrible and inhumane, but at least our forebears were providing housing, which is more than we seem able to do. Should we bring it back? —Fartful Dodger.
pdxmonthly.com

What to Do in Oregon in September

The Oregon State Fair wraps up, the Pendleton Round-Up kicks off, dahlias are in bloom, and Oktoberfest has us raising our steins. While September might be the most packed month for things to do in Portland, from Labor Day events to the TBA Festival and start of the fall arts season, these last weeks of summer are also a prime time to get out and explore Oregon, from blooming flower fields to coastal car shows to multiple Oktoberfests. Prost!
Channel 6000

Meteorological fall is knocking on the door

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — It’s getting close to that time of the year when we are transitioning from that warm and sunny summer weather to a slightly crisp and, at times, cloudy fall sky. We are officially starting meteorological fall on Thursday. You may be thinking that it...
Hillsboro News-Times

The Corn Roast is Back for 2022!

Come one and all to the 58th Corn Roast held on the Pacific University Campus from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, September 17th and at 10 a.m. Sunday, September 18th. It's time for Forest Grove's 58th annual Corn Roast and Harvest Festival, held once again on the beautiful Pacific University Campus Saturday, September 17th and Sunday, September 18th. Celebrating the agricultural past of Forest Grove and Cornelius, tons of corn on the cob is roasted and served up hot outside where it tastes best. 3000 ears of corn are on tap for this year's Corn...
FOREST GROVE, OR

