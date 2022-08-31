Read full article on original website
Thursday in Portland: Mayor Wheeler pledges support for PPB amid increase in crime and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Friday in Portland: McDaniel High School among first to offer AP African American Studies course this fallEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Mother Searching For Daughter Who Vanished The Day Before Mother's DayThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedSeattle, WA
Wednesday in Portland: Black Futures Farm, other local producers give back to community through 'Double Up Food Bucks'Emily ScarviePortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: Federal judge limits stays at Oregon State Hospital and more top storiesEmily ScarviePortland, OR
pdxmonthly.com
Get Ready for Portland’s First Full-Blown Theatrical Season since 2019
Having weathered some rocky ups and downs, Portland theater locked into a reliable groove earlier this year, which means the 2022–23 season will be a big deal: the first “normal” year of programming since the pandemic took hold. With that in mind, you might expect safe, big-ticket titles to dominate marquees this fall. For the most part, you’d be mistaken.
everout.com
The Best Bang for Your Buck Events in Portland This Labor Day Weekend: Sept 2-5, 2022
It's the unofficial end of summer and we've got a wealth fun activities to pack your long weekend with, from Waterfront Concert and Festival to the Lents Cultural Fair and from the opening days of The MAiZE at the Pumpkin Patch and Chapman Swift Watch. Whether you need more ideas or want to plan out the month ahead, check out our our guide to September events in Portland.
pdxmonthly.com
tick, tick ... BOOM! at Portland Center Stage Plays Plenty of Grace Notes
Though he won a Pulitzer Prize and three Tony Awards, Jonathan Larson's legacy is partly defined by all the things he didn’t get to do. The morning that Rent, the young composer’s first show to find mainstream success, began previews Off-Broadway, Larson died of an aortic tear and became a musical theater martyr on the spot. He was 35.
The Portland Mercury
An Incoming Storm of Tegan and Sarah Content
Counting down the last weeks of summer—THREE WEEKS—some folks may be pre-mourning, but our advice is don't underrate the autumnal season. It brings with it a feeling of crispy newness, fresh academic vibes, and opportunities to get cozy. This week we’re highlighting Beyoncé birthday celebrations (and new album Renaissance), a new local release, and all the ways Tegan and Sara are blowing up our fall.
pdxmonthly.com
9 Wine Bars Where We Love to Raise a Glass
People-watching patios, subterranean lairs, happy hour favorites, and a natural-wine version of the Geek Squad. The wine country of Oregon’s Willamette Valley is just a quick jaunt and makes a fine day trip (even a spontaneous one), but the city itself is full of wine-drinking destinations that bring the whole world to our doorstep. In addition to the Portland's urban wineries, these wine-focused bars and shops are places where we love to go to raise a glass, whether we're looking for a new favorite bottle or just popping in to meet a friend for happy hour.
A first look at Raven’s Manor’s special spooky events
Southwest First Avenue and Oak Street, the manor is holding a Fright Night Aerial show on Wednesday, Oct. 13.
“Pixieland,” a local amusement park of a bygone era, revisited in new documentary
This weekend you can revisit what was once a very popular family destination on the Oregon Coast.
pdxmonthly.com
Check Out These Gorgeous Bar Bathrooms
Do you ever go to the bathroom at a bar and come out with some cool home décor ideas? So do we. A great drink has its charms, but it doesn’t stand the test of time like a great bathroom selfie. To that end, we’ve compiled a few of our favorite Portland bar bathrooms for picture-taking, mirror-primping, or just plain admiring. (Art director's note: We Photoshopped out the camera and tripod in the mirrors of a few photographs, since cameras in bathrooms are totes creepy.)
KATU.com
Actor and Comedian Alex Falcone
He lied to America on national television in ABC’S “To Tell the Truth” and was crowned Portland’s funniest person. Actor and comedian Alex Falcone joined us. He's playing tonight only at Helium Comedy Club in Portland. For tickets and more information click here.
These local theaters will have $3 movie tickets Saturday
Most movie theaters across the United States will be offering tickets for $3 Saturday in celebration of the newly launched National Cinema Day and there are plenty of places to catch a film in Portland, Salem and beyond on the cheap.
pdxmonthly.com
Where to Find Portland’s Best Bar Bites
Satisfy the drunchies with cheesy, crunchy fried goodness, from burgers to won ton nachos. The term “bar food” is often spit out with a tinge of snobbery, as if good cocktails and beer-and-shot specials could never coexist with real food. But eating while drinking is one of life’s great pleasures, and while it’s arguable that everything tastes better when you’re drunk, this bar fare is crave-worthy, even before the alcohol kicks in.
Giant 'heritage tree' splits; 15-ton branch falls
Had the huge limb fallen any other direction, destruction could have been huge. We have a VIDEO made as cleanup beganAir conditioning and lighting for many Eastmoreland residents suddenly stopped. The power had gone out, taking the Internet and telephone service with it — just a split second after they heard what was described as an "explosion" at about 11:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 31st. Some nearby residents thought they'd heard an overworked Portland General Electric transformer exploding from an overload, in the sizzling summer heat wave. However, those who lived near 6824 S.E. 34th Avenue, and who stepped outside...
Labor Day weekend activities in Portland and beyond
Labor Day, also known as “the unofficial end of summer,” is just around the corner. For people across the Northwest, that means the sunny days are creeping to an end and the rainy season is approaching.
WWEEK
Should Portland Bring Back the Poorhouse?
What was the deal with “the poorhouse,” where the indigent were housed back in the day? I know it was supposed to be terrible and inhumane, but at least our forebears were providing housing, which is more than we seem able to do. Should we bring it back? —Fartful Dodger.
‘We’re not going anywhere:’ Portland businesses committed to staying downtown
Even though the past two years have been hard on downtown Portland, longstanding family-owned businesses say they're here to stay.
WWEEK
Benson Hotel Loses Large Corporate Customer Scared Off by Downtown Portland Conditions
In another blow to Portland’s struggling downtown, the Benson Hotel has lost a recurring corporate contract for 300 rooms a month because of “safety issues,” and the hotel’s owner is mulling a lawsuit against the city, according to an email obtained by WW. “The city is...
pdxmonthly.com
What to Do in Oregon in September
The Oregon State Fair wraps up, the Pendleton Round-Up kicks off, dahlias are in bloom, and Oktoberfest has us raising our steins. While September might be the most packed month for things to do in Portland, from Labor Day events to the TBA Festival and start of the fall arts season, these last weeks of summer are also a prime time to get out and explore Oregon, from blooming flower fields to coastal car shows to multiple Oktoberfests. Prost!
Channel 6000
Meteorological fall is knocking on the door
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — It’s getting close to that time of the year when we are transitioning from that warm and sunny summer weather to a slightly crisp and, at times, cloudy fall sky. We are officially starting meteorological fall on Thursday. You may be thinking that it...
Portland saw hottest month on record in August. September’s outlook isn’t much better
August was the hottest month in Portland's history, records show.
The Corn Roast is Back for 2022!
Come one and all to the 58th Corn Roast held on the Pacific University Campus from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, September 17th and at 10 a.m. Sunday, September 18th. It's time for Forest Grove's 58th annual Corn Roast and Harvest Festival, held once again on the beautiful Pacific University Campus Saturday, September 17th and Sunday, September 18th. Celebrating the agricultural past of Forest Grove and Cornelius, tons of corn on the cob is roasted and served up hot outside where it tastes best. 3000 ears of corn are on tap for this year's Corn...
