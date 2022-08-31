Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Detroit Police Seeking Help From Public Identifying Woman Killed Over Weekend In Random Shooting SpreeThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
Orchard Lake Schools Topples Historic Victorian Lakefront Mansion, Empties Its Library - Angry Poles Fighting BackJoseph SerwachOrchard Lake Village, MI
Two Different Women Get Scammed $64K & $30K from ‘Best Buy Geek Squad’ EmailZack LoveBeaufort County, SC
Why Right to Counsel Detroit Is a Good Model for AmericaAron SolomonDetroit, MI
After more than 64 years apart, Michigan couple reunites and gets marriedAuthor Ed AndersonDetroit, MI
Related
Detroit News
Detroit Jazz Festival returns in-person, drawing thousands to the 'mecca for jazz'
Detroit — Jazz fans from all across the country converged Friday night at Hart Plaza on the city's riverfront for the first in-person Detroit Jazz Festival since 2019. The cement steps in front of the stage were already packed before the first act — Dr. Valade's Brass Band featuring Shannon Powell — even stepped on stage. By the end of their show, the crowd was on their feet, dancing and singing along.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Dot & Etta’s Shrimp Hut making a comeback in the Detroit food scene
DETROIT – One of the biggest draws at the Burgess Street Food Festival in Detroit this week was a relic from the past. “Everyone that’s came up is like ‘oh I was born and raised on Dot and Etta’s, where have you been?’ It’s totally humbling,” said Donald Crawford of Dot & Etta’s Shrimp Hut.
The largest free jazz festival in the world is in Michigan and it’s this weekend
DETROIT - The largest free jazz festival in the world takes place right here in Michigan and for the first time in two years because of COVID, it’s welcoming back fans. The Detroit Jazz Festival takes place throughout Downtown Detroit today through Monday, September 5, featuring dozens of local, national and international music artists on multiple stages. And yes, you can watch any musician you want for free. Just show up and explore.
Here's the Arts, Beats & Eats music schedule as fest gets underway in Royal Oak
In 1998, the Arts, Beats & Eats festival came to life with three music stages, free admission and $375,000 in sponsorship support. This weekend, the Oakland County fixture will notch its 25th edition, bringing more than 200 performers, 150 artists and 50 food vendors to downtown Royal Oak, with a four-day weather outlook that — at the moment — is mercifully free of rain.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
deadlinedetroit.com
Bunny Bunny Restaurant in Detroit's Eastern Market Area Is Closing After 2 Years
The restaurant business, which never was easy, is even tougher these day with the impact of the pandemic. Jennifer Jackson and Justin Tootla, owners of Bunny Bunny, a small restaurant at 1454 Gratiot near Eastern Market, announces on social media that September will be their last full month. Oct. 3 is the actual closing date.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Soak up the last of the summer at this beach bar in downtown Detroit
Imagine sitting in the sun with your toes in the sand, sipping on a refreshing drink... Now this may sound like something you’d be doing in Miami’s South Beach, but you can actually do it in the heart of Detroit. The place is called BrisaBar and it is...
An entitled letter from Detroit’s suburbs
Yes, we are metro Detroit, but Detroit hustles harder
The Oakland Press
KEM comes home to record live album in Detroit, celebrating 20 years of music
Love called for KEM 20 years ago. And two decades later he’s loving his situation now just as much — and maybe more. The Detroit-raised R&B singer signed with Motown Records back in 2001 and released his first single, “Love Calls,” during November of 2002. It hit No. 1 on the Billboard Adult R&B chart and began a run that’s included six studio albums (two gold and one platinum), three Grammy Award nominations and a Billboard Music Award. “Stuck On You,” the first single from his new EP “Full Circle,” also tied KEM with Maxwell and Charlie Wilson for the Most No. 1’s on the Adult R&B chart.
RELATED PEOPLE
Crain's Detroit Business
Long-vacant historic former WJBK building to become Midnight Golf headquarters
The former WJBK-TV Studios building in Detroit's New Center area will become the new headquarters for the Midnight Golf Program nonprofit. According to a deed posted on CoStar Group Inc., a Washington, D.C.-based real estate information service, an entity called 7441 Investment LLC transferred the building to another entity called 7441 MGP Properties LLC on Aug. 5.
fox2detroit.com
National Cinema Day in Michigan offering $3 movie tickets at theaters
(FOX 2) - If there's one thing inflation cannot touch, it's being at the movie theater this Labor Day weekend. Specifically on Saturday, Sept. 3 when major movie theater chains participate in National Cinema Day. For the entire day, tickets to movies will cost $3. The newly-created event aims to...
fox2detroit.com
Detroit Auto Show - ticket prices for public, industry tech day, and charity preview
DETROIT (FOX 2) - There are three ticket categories to be aware of for prospective Detroit Auto Show visitors when the big event coming up. The ticket pricing varies based on when people want to go: the Charity Preview, Industry Tech Day, and the public viewing. The public viewing also has different prices for adults, seniors, and children.
Low-cost flights direct to hot spots take off at Michigan airports
Regional airports are trying to take advantage of Michiganders eagerness to travel, but they are fighting headwinds from a national staff pilot and crew shortage. The shortage is a national problem, but regional airports are bearing the brunt of it, said Nino Sapone, CEO of Flint’s Bishop International Airport.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Must-See Detroit Artists at the 2022 Detroit Jazz Festival
Continuing the tradition of featuring artists and performances that reflect the talent and roots of Detroit’s rich jazz heritage, the Detroit Jazz Festival presented a roster of hometown artists that will hit the stages of the Festival. The largest free jazz festival in the world runs through Labor Day weekend, Sept. 2-5, in downtown Detroit […] The post Must-See Detroit Artists at the 2022 Detroit Jazz Festival appeared first on BLAC Detroit Magazine.
fox2detroit.com
Things to do this Labor Day Weekend in Southeast Michigan
Whether you like cars, live music, or carnivals, there's a fest for you this Labor Day Weekend. Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at amber.ainsworth@fox.com. There is a midway, circus tent with shows, live music, dog shows, food, beer tent, a 5K, and more, including two new attractions – The Pork Chop Revue and The Cool Zoo.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Rain chances in Metro Detroit this weekend -- When, what to expect
DETROIT – There are some rain chances this weekend in Metro Detroit, but they’ve been adjusted a bit, as the speed of this frontal boundary that moves in is showing signs of uncertainty. Chances start later Saturday in the evening, but are not great. Most of us will...
Arab American News
Qamaria Coffee opens fifth cafe location on border of Dearborn, Dearborn Heights
DEARBORN – Yemeni coffee is taking over the cafe scene in Metro Detroit by storm, and a major contributor to that world is Qamaria Coffee. The premium Yemeni coffee bean sourcing, roasting operation and cafe franchise is opening its fifth location at the border of Dearborn and Dearborn Heights.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
1051thebounce.com
Michigan Spot Named the Best for Cheeseburgers
We’re nearing the end of summer, but that doesn’t mean it’s the end of burger season. I mean, burger season happens year-round. Do you know what’s even better than a juicy burger? An equally juice cheeseburger, of course. The staff at Yelp.com has put together a...
Detroit News
Detroit is losing a cop nearly every day: 'A lot of officers are saying: Screw it'
Detroit — During a summer of multiple mass shootings, an explosion in carjackings and random gun violence, dozens of Detroit cops are leaving the police force for neighboring agencies, despite the city's efforts to stem the blue flight to the suburbs. The Detroit Police Department has lost 223 sworn...
This is the Most Dangerous Road in Michigan
If we were here to discuss the worst roads to drive on in Michigan, we'd be here all day. If there's one thing we all can agree on, the roads in this state are the worst. However, we're here to talk about the most dangerous and deadliest road in Michigan.
ClickOnDetroit.com
New restaurant in Detroit offers food for the soul
A new takeout spot on Detroit’s eastside is dishing out food for the soul in the form of ribs, mac n’ cheese, candied yams and so much more. Tiffani Swint and Travez Daniel are the mother-son duo behind the restaurant called Soul 2 Go. Daniel said opening the restaurant was a learning and growing experience where he had a lot of support from his family and friends. The Motor City Match program also helped him become a Detroit entrepreneur.
Comments / 0