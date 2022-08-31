Spring Dekaney 2023 wide receiver Jonah Wilson had one of the more impressive week one performances for any player across the state of Texas and matched that with another great showing Friday night in a 41-38 win over Strake Jesuit. While Wilson's stats from the night aren't available yet, the Texas commit had at least 100 yards on the night for the second week in a row and hauled in another touchdown to add to his season total.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 14 HOURS AGO