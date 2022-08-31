ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
247Sports

WATCH: Texas commit Jonah Wilson continues hot start to season

Spring Dekaney 2023 wide receiver Jonah Wilson had one of the more impressive week one performances for any player across the state of Texas and matched that with another great showing Friday night in a 41-38 win over Strake Jesuit. While Wilson's stats from the night aren't available yet, the Texas commit had at least 100 yards on the night for the second week in a row and hauled in another touchdown to add to his season total.
FanSided

Texas football gets surprise pledge from 4-Star 2024 WR Hunter Moddon

Great news arrived for the fans on the Forty Acres heading into the weekend of the regular season opener, seeing that the 2024 Texas football recruiting class added a commitment from the highly touted four-star Houston Clear Lake wide receiver/athlete Hunter Moddon. Texas is now up to three commitments in the 2024 class after landing this abrupt commitment from Moddon that seemingly came out of nowhere.
Burnt Orange Nation

WATCH: Texas football hype video ahead of Saturday’s season opener

On Friday, the Texas Longhorns released a hype video with a little more than a day remaining until taking Campbell-Williams Field at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium against the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks. The video starts with a voiceover about the nature of commitment while clips from practice and then games play.
FanSided

How to watch Texas football on the Longhorn Network in 2022

Texas football opens up the regular season this weekend under the lights at Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium against head coach Terry Bowden the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks on Sep. 3, with kickoff time set for 7 p.m. CT. This will be the first of seven home games at DKR for Texas this season.
247Sports

Arch Manning stats: How Texas 5-star QB commit fared in first high school game of senior season

Arch Manning began his final high school football season at New Orleans Isidore Newman with a bang. The Texas Longhorns five-star commit and nation's top-ranked recruit led his squad to a 35-14 win over Boutte (La.) Hahnville Friday night. Manning led three touchdown drives in the final four possessions for Isidore Newman, paving the way for victory.
Burnt Orange Nation

Longhorn football commits in action, Sept. 1-3

The 2022 Texas high school football season began last week. 18 of the Texas Longhorns’ 24 total commits in the 2023 and 2024 recruiting classes played their first game of the season a week ago, and their three commits from Louisiana will begin play this week. Some skill position...
KBTX.com

Rockdale loses home opener to Taylor

ROCKDALE, Texas (KBTX) - The Rockdale Tigers fell short in a 55-41 shootout against the Taylor Ducks in their home opener. Early in the first, Ryan Valdez finds Jarvis Anderson, who brings it down for a Taylor touchdown, a common theme throughout the night. However, the Tigers hit back quickly,...
KVUE

Will it rain at the Texas Football game?

AUSTIN, Texas — All eyes are on the forecast for the Texas season opener at DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m., and the late kickoff may end up helping us avoid the highest rain and storm chances over the weekend. The latest computer models suggest that...
fox7austin.com

2022-23 Central Texas high school football highlights, scores: Week 2

AUSTIN, Texas - High school football season is in full swing in the Austin area!. Below you will find a complete rundown of Central Texas high school football scores from Week 2 of the 2022-23 high school football season. SCORES FOR WEEK 2. Thursday, Sept. 2. Weiss 21. LBJ 35.
Classic Rock 96.1

Watch Video of 5 Weird Lights in the Sky Above Round Rock, Texas

Its not unusual to hear about UFO sightings in Texas. You can do a simple Google search and find hundreds of stories talking about weird lights or shadowy creatures or a weird ship in the sky. This particular story took place last night (Thursday, September 1) in Round Rock, Texas as multiple people got video of five weird lights hovering in the sky then shooting off in almost perfect formation.
fox7austin.com

Round Rock to host Big 12 Soccer Championship at multipurpose complex

ROUND ROCK, Texas - The Big 12 soccer championship tournament is returning to Central Texas!. The Round Rock Multipurpose Complex will host the 2022 Sprouts Farmers Market Big 12 Soccer Championship from Oct. 30 to Nov. 6. Quarterfinal matches will occur Sunday, Oct. 30 and semifinals will be held on...
