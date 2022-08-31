Read full article on original website
Jake Spavital is Must Prove Himself Quickley at Texas StateFlurrySportsSan Marcos, TX
The Homeless Have No Place to Go After City Bans Public CampingTom HandyAustin, TX
5 Family-Friendly Activities in Austin, TexasBecca CAustin, TX
In 2020, a student decided to visit his family. His car was found crashed on a rural road and he was never seen again.Fatim HemrajSan Marcos, TX
Modern Nirvana's Annual Conference is in Austin, TX September 23, 2022 at Palmer Event CenterCarol LennoxAustin, TX
WATCH: Texas commit Jonah Wilson continues hot start to season
Spring Dekaney 2023 wide receiver Jonah Wilson had one of the more impressive week one performances for any player across the state of Texas and matched that with another great showing Friday night in a 41-38 win over Strake Jesuit. While Wilson's stats from the night aren't available yet, the Texas commit had at least 100 yards on the night for the second week in a row and hauled in another touchdown to add to his season total.
Texas football gets surprise pledge from 4-Star 2024 WR Hunter Moddon
Great news arrived for the fans on the Forty Acres heading into the weekend of the regular season opener, seeing that the 2024 Texas football recruiting class added a commitment from the highly touted four-star Houston Clear Lake wide receiver/athlete Hunter Moddon. Texas is now up to three commitments in the 2024 class after landing this abrupt commitment from Moddon that seemingly came out of nowhere.
Burnt Orange Nation
How to watch Texas vs. Louisiana-Monroe: Game time, TV, live streaming, and more
After months of waiting, the Texas Longhorns are finally back on the field on Saturday at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium for the season opener against the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks. Year 1 of the Steve Sarkisian era was a struggle on the field for the Longhorns, losing six-consecutive games on the...
Burnt Orange Nation
WATCH: Texas football hype video ahead of Saturday’s season opener
On Friday, the Texas Longhorns released a hype video with a little more than a day remaining until taking Campbell-Williams Field at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium against the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks. The video starts with a voiceover about the nature of commitment while clips from practice and then games play.
Texas jumps to No. 6 in 2024 recruiting rankings after Hunter Moddon's commitment
A day after Houston Clear Lake ATH Hunter Moddon told Horns247 that he was extremely excited about the Texas staff being quick to talk with him as the contact window opened for 2024 recruits, the 6-foot-1 175-pounder wasted no time locking in his Texas pledge. Moddon's Texas commitment vaulted the...
How to watch Texas football on the Longhorn Network in 2022
Texas football opens up the regular season this weekend under the lights at Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium against head coach Terry Bowden the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks on Sep. 3, with kickoff time set for 7 p.m. CT. This will be the first of seven home games at DKR for Texas this season.
Arch Manning stats: How Texas 5-star QB commit fared in first high school game of senior season
Arch Manning began his final high school football season at New Orleans Isidore Newman with a bang. The Texas Longhorns five-star commit and nation's top-ranked recruit led his squad to a 35-14 win over Boutte (La.) Hahnville Friday night. Manning led three touchdown drives in the final four possessions for Isidore Newman, paving the way for victory.
‘Of all days’: UT football fans brave storms for first game of the season
Is Mother Nature a precursor for the efficacy of the University of Texas football team's season? We're not superstitious. But it does give us an indication of how loyal the fan base will be.
Burnt Orange Nation
Longhorn football commits in action, Sept. 1-3
The 2022 Texas high school football season began last week. 18 of the Texas Longhorns’ 24 total commits in the 2023 and 2024 recruiting classes played their first game of the season a week ago, and their three commits from Louisiana will begin play this week. Some skill position...
KBTX.com
Rockdale loses home opener to Taylor
ROCKDALE, Texas (KBTX) - The Rockdale Tigers fell short in a 55-41 shootout against the Taylor Ducks in their home opener. Early in the first, Ryan Valdez finds Jarvis Anderson, who brings it down for a Taylor touchdown, a common theme throughout the night. However, the Tigers hit back quickly,...
Will it rain at the Texas Football game?
AUSTIN, Texas — All eyes are on the forecast for the Texas season opener at DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m., and the late kickoff may end up helping us avoid the highest rain and storm chances over the weekend. The latest computer models suggest that...
fox7austin.com
2022-23 Central Texas high school football highlights, scores: Week 2
AUSTIN, Texas - High school football season is in full swing in the Austin area!. Below you will find a complete rundown of Central Texas high school football scores from Week 2 of the 2022-23 high school football season. SCORES FOR WEEK 2. Thursday, Sept. 2. Weiss 21. LBJ 35.
Watch Video of 5 Weird Lights in the Sky Above Round Rock, Texas
Its not unusual to hear about UFO sightings in Texas. You can do a simple Google search and find hundreds of stories talking about weird lights or shadowy creatures or a weird ship in the sky. This particular story took place last night (Thursday, September 1) in Round Rock, Texas as multiple people got video of five weird lights hovering in the sky then shooting off in almost perfect formation.
fox7austin.com
Round Rock to host Big 12 Soccer Championship at multipurpose complex
ROUND ROCK, Texas - The Big 12 soccer championship tournament is returning to Central Texas!. The Round Rock Multipurpose Complex will host the 2022 Sprouts Farmers Market Big 12 Soccer Championship from Oct. 30 to Nov. 6. Quarterfinal matches will occur Sunday, Oct. 30 and semifinals will be held on...
Photos: Micro-preemie baby returns home after 5 months in NICU at Austin hospital
A baby was considered a micro-preemie after being born 23 weeks into development and weighing only 1 pound, 5 ounces.
Seen This Sign Before? Popular Tex-Mex Eatery to Expand Locations in Texas
A legendary Tex-Mex restaurant in Austin popular for its outdoor sign has its sight set on something big. As big as the Lone Star State itself. El Arroyo restaurant and its words of wisdom will soon expand in Texas according to a recent report from My San Antonio. The restaurant,...
This Is The Best Restaurant That's Open Late In Texas
LoveFood compiled a list of each state's best restaurant that's open late.
Report says this is the best diner in Texas
When you think about a diner you might think of simple, good, delicious, food with quality, homey service. There are also some fun names diners are called like lunch counters, snack bars, greasy spoons, hash house, and other fun ones.
Austin grackles looking a little ‘rough’ — here’s why
Grackles, the black feathered birds that cover H-E-B parking lots across the capital city, are looking a little "rough these days."
news4sanantonio.com
Suspected pimp arrested after trafficking 16-year-old girl across Texas, police say
SAN ANTONIO - A suspected pimp was arrested Thursday accused of trafficking a teenage girl in several major cities across Texas. Shiron Walter Hughes, 37, was charged with Trafficking of a Person Under 18. The San Antonio Police were notified back in Oct. 2021 by the Dallas Police that they...
