Read full article on original website
Related
Four Players Leave Manchester United On Deadline Day But Cristiano Ronaldo Remains
Ronaldo will now remain at United until at least January when the winter transfer window opens. His current contract is due to expire in June 2023.
Frenkie de Jong saga finally over with Man Utd and Chelsea snubbed by Barcelona midfielder who ‘never wavered’ on choice
THE Frenkie de Jong transfer saga is finally over - with the Barcelona midfielder staying put. The Dutchman, 25, was a high priority on the transfer wish lists for Manchester United and Chelsea throughout the summer. Barcelona were open to selling the ex-Ajax man with a fee of around £73million...
Cristiano Ronaldo transfer out of Man Utd all-but over after striker named on bench for Leicester clash
CRISTIANO RONALDO is all-but confirmed to stay at Manchester United - having been named on the bench against Leicester. The Portugal legend pushed for a move away from United all summer and was at one point linked with Chelsea. But the Blues, along with the likes of Bayern Munich, ruled...
SkySports
Premier League transfers: Chelsea, Man Utd, West Ham & Nottingham Forest top spenders
How much have Premier League clubs spent on transfers during the summer window so far? We crunch the numbers... Speaking during the Covid crisis when teams played behind closed doors, Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville said: "At Premier League level, contracts will continue to go up for the top players but, for the next few years, clubs will be a lot more sensible around what would be squad players.
RELATED PEOPLE
Man Utd star Cristiano Ronaldo could be handed transfer deadline day lifeline by AC Milan – but move hinges on Chelsea
CRISTIANO RONALDO could make a deadline day move to AC Milan, according to reports. The striker, 37, has been linked with several clubs over the last few weeks but Manchester United are yet to receive an offer for the superstar. That could change in the final hours of the window...
BBC
'It's been a wonderful window'
Manchester City have had a "wonderful window", according to their former midfielder Michael Brown. Pep Guardiola has brought in the likes of Erling Haaland, Kalvin Phillips and Manuel Akanji this summer - and Brown believes all three will have a positive impact. Speaking on a special live edition of The...
Liverpool ‘set to sign former Arsenal target Arthur Melo in shock loan transfer after agreeing terms with Juventus star’
LIVERPOOL are reportedly on the verge of completing a shock loan swoop for Juventus star Arthur Melo. The 26-year-old midfielder has allegedly already agreed terms on a move to Anfield after a fee was finalised between the two clubs. Melo, who was previously being chased by Arsenal, will head to...
Lionel Messi receives a standing ovation from Toulouse fans after laying on two classy assists for Neymar and Kylian Mbappe in PSG's routine 3-0 win that kept them top of Ligue 1
Lionel Messi was applauded off the pitch by the whole Toulouse stadium after delivering a superb performance for Paris Saint-Germain. Christophe Galtier's side triumphed 3-0 in a routine Ligue 1 win at the Stadium de Toulouse in the south of France on Wednesday evening. Messi laid on assists for Neymar...
IN THIS ARTICLE
PSV's Coady Gakpo Reveals He Assumed He Would Join Manchester United
PSV star Coady Gakpo Revealed he assumed he would link up with Erik Ten Hag at Manchester United before the transfer window ended.
Yardbarker
Cristiano Ronaldo agreed to join surprise European club before deal fell through
Cristiano Ronaldo was arguably this summer’s biggest transfer saga. Although the five-time Ballon d’Or ended up staying with Manchester United, according to recent reports, he came within touching distance of joining Turkish giants Fenerbahce. That’s according to a recent report from Ajansspor (as relayed by ESPN), who claims...
Ruben Dias Urges Teammates To Avoid Complacency
Manchester City defender and Portugal international Ruben Dias has warned his teammates of the dangers of complacency ahead of their Premier League clash with Aston Villa.
SB Nation
Everton Transfer Deadline Day Live | Pedro bid rejected, interest in Portuguese starlet, Diaz and Kudus still targets
West Ham are interested in Wolves midfielder Leander Dendoncker, reports Sky Sports News. Everton were linked with the Belgian over the last week but it appears they have moved on to other targets. Another rumoured target was PSV’s Cody Gakpo, though the Toffees also moved on to other players. That...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer-PSG, Milan, Juve, Inter among clubs fined over fair play rule breaches
Sept 2 (Reuters) - Paris St Germain, AC Milan, Juventus and Inter Milan are among eight clubs who have agreed settlements with UEFA after failing to comply with break-even requirements last season, European soccer's governing body said on Friday.
UEFA・
Arthur Melo confirms Juventus exit and changes Twitter location to Liverpool as Anfield transfer appears done
ARTHUR MELO changed his Twitter location to Liverpool as he all but confirmed his loan transfer from Juventus. The 26-year-old midfielder is understood to have already agreed terms on a move to Anfield after a fee was finalised between the two clubs. And his social media activity on the evening...
Yardbarker
Juventus rated the joint-best club in Serie A for their transfer business this summer
Juventus has ended this summer transfer window successfully after bolstering some key areas in their squad. The Bianconeri had lost the likes of Alvaro Morata, Paulo Dybala and Giorgio Chiellini earlier in the window. They would eventually sell Matthijs de Ligt to Bayern Munich, and they had to act. Angel...
Yardbarker
Former Juventus man labels Juventus youngster “the great hope of Italy”
The former Juventus man Ciro Ferrara has heaped praise on Fabio Miretti for his performances this season. The young midfielder has just broken into the Bianconeri first team, and he is becoming one of their key men. He got his debut at the back-end of last season and we thought...
Former Manchester United Goalkeeper Edwin Van Der Sar Speak On Antony Transfer
To complete the summer signings Manchester United had left to search in the market for a Forward and a backup Goalkeeper. That was how in the last days of the transfer window the Reds managed to bring in Antony from Ajax and Martin Dubravka.
Yardbarker
“I will decide” Allegri has not decided if he will rest Vlahovic for the Fiorentina match
Max Allegri insists he is yet to decide on selecting or resting Dusan Vlahovic for Juventus’ match against Fiorentina this weekend. The Bianconeri will visit La Viola tomorrow, with Dusan Vlahovic returning to his old stomping ground where he was their best player. The match will be tough for...
UEFA・
Soccer-Simeone evasive about Atletico's interest in Ronaldo
MADRID, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone dodged questions about his club's alleged interest in Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo, who ended up staying at Premier League side Manchester United despite his desire to leave.
I'm an American who visited Portugal for the first time. Here are 8 things that surprised me.
On my first trip to Lisbon, I was blown away by its beauty, affordable restaurants, and walkability — and I'm glad I visited during the off-season.
Comments / 0