Read full article on original website
Related
Fresh Crop of LIV Golf Defectors Have Complaints After Taking Huge Paydays
Now members of the 48-man field that will hit the course on Friday for the start of the LIV Golf Invitational Boston after defecting from the PGA Tour earlier this week, Cameron Smith and Harold Varner III are already complaining about some of the harsh realities of being a part of their new pro circuit.
golfmagic.com
Fred Couples BLASTS Cameron Smith over LIV Golf comments
PGA Tour legend Fred Couples has fired shots at Open champion Cameron Smith following his recent comments about why he chose to join LIV Golf this week. In what was the worst kept secret in golf, World No.2 Smith was officially confirmed as one of six new LIV Golf signings ahead of their Boston tournament.
golfmagic.com
"Good people can be stupid" Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy ripped by Tour pro
Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy have produced "completely the wrong answer" with the PGA Tour's riposte to LIV Golf, according to one Tour pro. In a report written by John Huggan of Golf Digest, the player, who wished to remain anonymous, says he supports Woods and McIlroy for getting together and "recognising what an awful idea LIV Golf is".
Tiger Woods, Simone Biles and LeBron James react as Serena Williams bids farewell to tennis
Tiger Woods called Serena Williams “literally the greatest” after she bowed out of professional tennis with a third-round defeat at the US Open.The 23-time grand slam singles champion produced a memorable second-set fightback in a raucous atmosphere inside Arthur Ashe Stadium, but succumbed 7-5 6-7 (4) 6-1 to Ajla Tomljanovic.Williams’ appearance at Flushing Meadows was set to be her career swansong and her defeat led to an outpouring of support and affection from across the sporting world..@serenawilliams you’re literally the greatest on and off the court. Thank you for inspiring all of us to pursue our dreams. I love you...
RELATED PEOPLE
Tennis Star Chris Evert Has Previously Been Married to Multiple Pro Athletes
Chris Evert is one of the most notable tennis players of the last few decades. Over the course of her tennis career, she’s taken home 18 single titles and six US Open titles. Article continues below advertisement. Recently, Chris has been incredibly open and honest about her battle against...
Look: Brooks Koepka's Wife Shares New Racy Beach Photo
Star golfer Brooks Koepka and his wife, Jena Sims, have been living the good life over the past few months. Earlier this summer, Koepka left the PGA Tour to sign a lucrative deal with the LIV Golf series. The four-time major champion reportedly landed a deal worth over $100 million.
Greg Norman announces LIV players will be allowed to wear shorts in competition starting during round two in Boston
For the last few years, shorts during competition has been a heavily debated topic on the PGA Tour. With high temperatures during summer events, especially during the Florida swing, media and fans alike have wondered whether it’s time to allow shorts on Tour during competition — shorts have been allowed during practice rounds since February 2019.
golfmagic.com
Phil Mickelson: "All players should be appreciative of what LIV Golf is doing"
Phil Mickelson believes all of the best players should be thankful for what LIV Golf is doing as they have provided the leverage for change to the schedule and purse structure on the PGA Tour. Mickelson was speaking to Sports Illustrated's Bob Harig ahead of LIV Golf Boston, just a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
golfmagic.com
Former LIV Golf player pledges support to DP World Tour after $360,000 payday
DP World Tour pro Pablo Larrazabal, who played in the first LIV Golf event at Centurion Club, appears to have no plans to play the series anymore. The 39-year-old Spanish pro was one of several DP World Tour members including the likes of Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, Sergio Garcia and Graeme McDowell who were fined £100,000 and banned from three tournaments for playing the curtain raising LIV event just outside of London.
golfmagic.com
Morgan Pressel doesn't know if LPGA "could survive" PGA Tour struggles
Major champion Morgan Pressel expressed concern over the LPGA Tour's ability to deal with a LIV Golf-sized tide that could come towards them. Pressel, 34, spoke with Stacey Lewis in Ohio where they both addressed the issues that the LPGA Tour and PGA Tour faces with the financial power of the Saudi-backed series which has split the men's game down the middle.
PGA Tour Reportedly Threatens To Ban More Golfers
The PGA Tour isn't messing around when it comes to LIV Golf. According to Sports Illustrated's Bob Garig, the PGA Tour is threatening some bans on Japan Golf Tour players who compete in LIV Golf events. Harig writes that this move helps explain why a few Japanese players that competed...
Martin Kaymer skipping event due to tension from LIV defection
Martin Kaymer was initially listed among the field for next week’s BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth. However, he will not be in attendance and has no plans on competing. Because tensions continue to rise between PGA players and those who jumped ship to LIV, Kaymer opted to sit this one out.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Nick Kyrgios complained that a spectator was smoking marijuana during his second round US Open win
After his win over Benjamin Bonzi, Nick Kyrgios told reporters the smoke was affecting him because he is a "heavy asthmatic."
Video: Rafael Nadal bloodied after whacking himself in nose with racquet
Rafael Nadal was left bloodied after hurting himself on a fluke play in his match at the US Open on Thursday night. Nadal beat Fabio Fognini 2-6, 6-4, 6-2, 6-1 in the second round at Arthur Ashe Stadium. Fognini was serving down 0-3 in the fourth set and wrong-footed Nadal with a backhand down the line. Nadal reached in an attempt to return the shot, but his racquet bounced off the court and hit himself in the nose.
Two holes-in-one, a DQ and a guy so frustrated he checked out of his hotel early (then shot a 62) highlight DP World Tour's Made in Himmerland
One golfer made an ace and then got DQ’d. Another made a hole-in-one on his first swing of the day. And then there’s the golfer who was so discouraged after his first-round 71 that he made travel plans home, only to go out in the second round and post a bogey-free 9-under 62.
PGA star Cameron Smith sounds off on ‘unfair’ LIV Golf players’ ranking points controversy
PGA star and Open Champion Cameron Smith officially moved to LIV Golf earlier this week. It didn’t take him long to make his feelings known on an issue paramount to the success of the rival league. As it stands, LIV Golfers cannot earn world ranking points, which are vital to qualifying for the PGA’s four […] The post PGA star Cameron Smith sounds off on ‘unfair’ LIV Golf players’ ranking points controversy appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Serena Williams: ’Tiger Woods is one of the main reasons I’m still playing’
US tennis legend Serena Williams has been a dominant player for decades, and Tiger Woods is part of the reason why she’s still playing in the US Open. US tennis legend Serena Williams has been a dominant player for decades. Whether people are tennis fans or not, she’s become a common household name because of her high level of success. According to D’Arcy Maine of ESPN, she revealed to Vogue that Tiger Woods is one of the main reasons why she decided to continue playing and prepare for the US Open this year.
thecomeback.com
LIV Golf’s Bubba Watson has surprising Masters take
It’s understood that anyone who wins the Masters has a lifetime invitation to continue playing in the Augusta National golf tournament. However, the LIV Golf situation has complicated things and two-two Masters champion Bubba Watson says he is coming to terms with the possibility that might not play in next year’s tournament.
thecomeback.com
Phil Mickelson reveals plans for upcoming Masters Tournament
One of the biggest surprises at the 2022 Masters tournament was the omission of legendary golfer Phil Mickelson, who hadn’t missed the tournament since 1994. At the time, Mickelson was amid controversy after recently joining LIV Golf and making tasteless comments about the Saudi government’s human rights violations. But it appears that Mickelson will compete at the Masters in 2023.
Comments / 2