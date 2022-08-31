US tennis legend Serena Williams has been a dominant player for decades, and Tiger Woods is part of the reason why she’s still playing in the US Open. US tennis legend Serena Williams has been a dominant player for decades. Whether people are tennis fans or not, she’s become a common household name because of her high level of success. According to D’Arcy Maine of ESPN, she revealed to Vogue that Tiger Woods is one of the main reasons why she decided to continue playing and prepare for the US Open this year.

